2025 IHSA football playoff pairings: First-round information for Suburban Life area teams

Class 8A

When: TBD

About the Dukes: York, Class 8A runner-up last year and a semifinalist the last three seasons, is making its fifth straight playoff appearance. The Dukes, like last year, enter the postseason with a 6-3 record. York owns wins over playoff teams Glenbard West and Hinsdale Central. Henry Duda, a 1,000-yard rusher for last year’s team, is enjoying a huge senior season, and went for 256 yards in the Week 9 loss to Lyons. Junior Zack Assaad, who threw for 238 yards with two interceptions on Friday, has started the last two games at QB after Dominic Alfano broke his collarbone late in the first half of Week 7. Simon Kodosky and Hunter Stepanich, the latter a 6-foot-7 Princeton commit for football and volleyball both, are top targets. Costa Kampas, a Georgetown recruit, anchors the line.

About the Lions: Lyons, a Class 8A quarterfinalist in two of the last three seasons, is making its fifth straight playoff appearance under head coach Jon Beutjer. And appears to have momentum at the right time. The Lions followed up a Week 8 win over Downers Grove North by beating York 34-26 in Week 9. EJ Kuhlman rushed for a program record 246 yards in that game. Jack Slightom, a first-year starting QB, is a Cincinnati baseball commit. Grant Smith, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, is one of his top targets. Senior lineman Roman Sosnovyy is committed to Dartmouth.

No. 30 Downers Grove South (5-4) at No. 3 Maine South (8-1)

When: TBD

About the Mustangs: Downers Grove South, rebounding from an 0-3 start to the season, is back in the playoffs for the sixth consecutive time. The Mustangs won their last four games to make the playoff push, the key win a 30-27 last-second win over Hinsdale South in Week 7. Joseph Vieyra is a 1,000-yard rusher and Daniel Mensah is another playmaker to watch. Sophomore QB James Sobkowiak has impressed for an offense averaging just over 30 points per game.

About the Hawks: Maine South, blown out by Lincoln-Way East 40-0 in Week 1, has spent the last eight weeks returning the favor to opponents. The Hawks have won their last eight games by a margin of 353-69. Junior QB Jameson Purcell, an Indiana recruit, is one of the state’s top QBs. A five-time state champion, Maine South has reached the quarterfinals the last three years after reaching the 2021 finals.

No. 19 Hinsdale Central (6-3) at No. 14 South Elgin (7-2)

When: TBD

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central, which made 10 consecutive playoff appearances between 2011-2021, is back in the playoffs for the first time since that 2021 season. The Red Devils own wins over playoff teams West Aurora, Downers Grove South and Lyons with a narrow two-point loss to Downers Grove North. Senior QB Riley Contreras, a four-year varsity starter who also plays defensive back, is the main to watch. Senior lineman Gene Riordan is committed to Iowa and junior defensive end/tight end Tommy Riordan, his brother is a high Division I prospect. Senior WR/DB Jack Lesniewicz is another veteran playmaker.

About the Storm: South Elgin is champions of the Upstate Eight West division. The Storm have won seven straight games since an 0-2 start, losses to Barrington and Batavia by a combined 60 points. South Elgin beat West Aurora 42-35 in Week 4; Hinsdale Central beat West Aurora 56-7 in Week 1. Gavin Mueller, a 6-foot-5 senior tight end committed to Colorado, is a transfer from St. Francis.

Class 7A

No. 29 West Chicago (5-4) at No. 4 Glenbard East (8-1)

When: TBD

About the Wildcats: West Chicago in 2023 made a return to the playoffs after a nearly two-decade absence. Now the Wildcats are back for the third straight year, a first in program history. Glenbard East beat West Chicago 41-6 in Week 7. West Chicago is 5-0 this season against teams with losing records, 0-4 against teams with winning records, beating Fenton 44-34 in Week 9. Senior dual-threat QB Carter Naranjo is the man who makes the Wildcats go.

About the Rams: Glenbard East is making its seventh consecutive playoff appearance, a program record. The Rams are coming off a thrilling 45-43 Week 9 win over Riverside-Brookfield for the Upstate Eight East title on Moises Velazquez’s 48-yard field goal in the final seconds. QB Michael Nee, a South Dakota basketball recruit, threw for 301 yards in that game and controls an offense that’s averaged 37.4 points per game. Kedrick Dennis, who had 182 yards and four TDs, is another playmaker to watch. Defensive lineman Sam Walton anchors the defense. The Rams won one playoff game last year and made a quarterfinal appearance in 2023.

When: TBD

About the Warriors: Willowbrook, like last season, started 1-3. But the Warriors are back for their ninth consecutive playoff appearance with four consecutive wins late in the season over West Suburban Gold opponents and despite a 35-0 Week 9 loss to Gold champ Addison Trail. The Warriors have won at least one playoff game in seven of their last nine playoff appearances, although this year is tied for the fewest regular-season wins in that stretch and Willowbrook has an 0-4 record against playoff teams. Anthony Leo is Willowbrook’s leading rusher who also plays defense and QB Jahonise Reed another player to watch.

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West, which last season missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006, is back with a vengeance. The Hilltoppers, West Suburban Silver champs, started the season 7-0 with wins over playoff teams Batavia, Joliet Catholic, Downers Grove North, Lyons and Hinsdale Central, their only loss 21-20 to York in Week 8. QB AJ Rayford, a transfer from Providence, is at the controls of an offense averaging 35.4 points per game with speedy playmakers like Jamarcus Kelly and Bryce Ellens. Max Hetlet, who also plays offense, is the ringleader of the defense. Glenbard West has never lost a first-round playoff game under head coach Chad Hetlet. with two state championships and a runner-up finish.

No. 18 Prospect (7-2) at No. 15 Downers Grove North (7-2)

When: TBD

About the Knights: Prospect finished second in the Mid-Suburban League East. The Knights’ only two losses came to Palatine, 37-34 in overtime in Week 2, and Hersey, 38-34 in Week 8. Prospect, like many teams in its league, can put up the points, averaging 47.7 points per game. This is prospect’s sixth straight playoff appearance under coach Dan DeBoeuf, highlighted by a 2021 quarterfinal.

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North, a Class 7A quarterfinalist and 2023 Class 7A runner-up, is making its fourth consecutive playoff appearance. Senior QB Owen Lansu, a third-year starter and Minnesota recruit, missed four games after breaking his (non-throwing) left arm in the first quarter of Week 2, but returned Week 7 to throw for 388 yards and four TDs in a win over York. Aiden Solecki, a two-way lineman and Purdue recruit, suffered a leg injury in that York game and did not play in Week 8. Will Vala, a tight end/defensive end committed to Illinois, is Downers Grove North’s third Big Ten commit. Oliver Thulin, third brother to play for the Trojans, and Max Trohas are Lansu’s top targets and Caden Chiarelli a standout defender.

Class 6A

No. 16 Hononegah (5-4) at No. 1 Nazareth (8-1)

When: TBD

About the Indians: Hononegah is in the playoffs despite finishing the season with back-to-back losses to Belvidere and Belvidere North, 8-6 to Belvidere Friday. This marks Hononegah’s 18th straight playoff appearance for the Rockford-area school. Head coach Brian Zimmerman is in his 11th year. Hononegah reached the Class 7A quarterfinals in 2021 and 2023. This is Hononegah’s fewest wins in a nine-game regular season since 2016.

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth, three-time defending Class 5A champion, is moved up to Class 6A due to the success formula. And the Roadrunners look like a strong contender to make it four titles in a row. Nazareth has won six consecutive games since a Week 3 loss to Class 8A No. 1-ranked Mount Carmel. The Roadrunners have topped 40 points in each of the last five games since senior QB Jackson Failla, a transfer from Pennsylvania, was named the full-time starter Week 5 at Joliet Catholic. Failla threw for six TDs in that win, five the following week against St. Rita. Illinois State commit Jake Cestone and Division I prospect Trenton Walker make up one of the better receiver combos around.

No. 9 Wheaton Warrenville South (6-3) at No. 8 Highland Park (7-2)

When: TBD

About the Tigers: WW South is making its third consecutive playoff appearance and fourth in five seasons under head coach Sean Norris. The six wins are the program’s most in the regular season since the 2019 quarterfinal team. The Tigers are coming off a Week 9 loss to Batavia that decided the DuKane Conference title, but do own an impressive 33-7 Week 7 win over St. Charles North. WW South senior RB Owen Yorke has rushed for over 1,500 yards with 20 TDs and six games of over 100 yards rushing. Senior outside linebacker Amare Williams leads the Tigers’ defense. WW South seeks its first playoff win since that 2019 team.

About Highland Park: Highland Park is champions of the Central Suburban North, one of just two teams from that league to reach the playoffs. Highland Park has shut out three of its last four opponents and allowed 111 points on the season. Highland Park bounced back from a 3-6 season after reaching the second round of the Class 6A playoffs in 2023.

No. 12 Glenbard South (6-3) at No. 5 Antioch (7-2)

When: TBD

About the Raiders: Glenbard South is making its 14th straight playoff appearance, the second consecutive up in Class 6A. The Raiders are 1-3 against playoff teams, including one-score losses to Glenbard East and Riverside-Brookfield. Sophomore Elijah Donahue rushed for 301 yards and a school record six TDs in a Week 7 win over Ridgewood, but missed the following week’s loss to Glenbard East with an injury.

About the Sequoits: Antioch finished second to Wauconda in the Northern Lake County Conference. The Sequoits’ two losses came to Wauconda, and to Lake Zurich (33-00 in Week 2. This is Antioch’s ninth straight playoff appearance. Its last losing season came in 2012.

No. 14 Rolling Meadows (6-3) at No. 3 Riverside-Brookfield (8-1)

When: TBD

About the Mustangs: Rolling Meadows finished third in the Mid-Suburban League East, and comes off a 54-14 loss to league champ Hersey. Rolling Meadows is 6-0 against teams with a losing record, 0-3 against teams with a winning record. The Mustangs average 45.4 points per game.

About the Bulldogs: R-B missed out on the program’s first 9-0 regular season since 2001, and an Upstate Eight East championship, with its 45-43 loss to Glenbard East on Friday that came down to the final seconds. But this has still been a huge bounce-back season for the Bulldogs, who missed the playoffs at 4-5 last year. Braeden Novak, who has rotated with fellow junior Giancarlo Garcia at QB, has thrown for over 1,400 yards with 20 TDs, 290 and three in the game Friday. Xavier Mrozik-DeJesus has been on the receiving end of 13 of those TDs. The Bulldogs’ last playoff win came in 2015, with six first-round losses since.

No. 11 Fenwick (6-3) at No. 6 Kennedy (7-2)

When: TBD

About the Friars: Fenwick is making its fourth playoff appearance since 2001 under head coach Matt Battaglia. Two of the Friars’ three losses came to unbeatens Montini and Mount Carmel, the first that came down to a missed two-point conversion and the second, 35-28, the Caravan’s closest game against an Illinois opponent. QB Jamen Williams has completed close to 70% of his passes for over 1,500 yards. Miami of Ohio commit Tommy Thies and his brother Jake Thies are two of Fenwick’s other players to watch. Northwestern commit Noah Sur is one of the country’s top kickers.

About the Crusaders: Kennedy finished second in the Chicago Public League - Southwest, winning its last five games. Kennedy has only topped 20 points in a game once this season, and has actually been outscored 147-137. This marks Kennedy’s third-ever playoff appearance, all since 2021.

Class 5A

No. 9 St. Francis (6-3) at No. 8 Morgan Park (6-3)

When: TBD

About the Spartans: St. Francis, a semifinalist in each of the last three seasons, is making its seventh consecutive playoff appearance under coach Bob McMillen. The Spartans feature one of the better wide receiver groups around with Michigan State commit Zach Washington, SIU recruit Dario Milivojevic and Tanner Glock. Senior QB Brock Phillip, a transfer from Geneva, returned in Week 9 after missing the previous week with an injury. Jaylen Torres, a four-year starter and Lindenwood commit, leads St. Francis up front. St. Francis was held to a season-low point total in a 42-16 Week 9 loss to Nazareth, but on the season the Spartans score just over 32 points per game. The defense, though, has given up 40 points per game in its three losses.

About Mustangs: The Mustangs are making their fifth consecutive appearance in the playoffs, and their 24th playoff since 2000. The Mustangs’ three losses are also nothing to scoff at, falling to Downers Grove North, Nazareth and Kenwood. Morgan Park lost to Kenwood, who St. Francis beat 38-34 in Week 1, by a 29-22 final in Week 8. The big name on the Mustangs’ team is Nasir Rankin, an Illinois wide receiver commit who leads the team with 393 receiving yards in seven games.

No. 13 Lemont (5-4) at No. 4 Kankakee (6-3)

When: TBD

About Lemont: Lemont is a fixture in the playoffs, making its 11th straight appearance. They went 5-1 in the South Suburban Blue, with their only loss to 8-1 Oak Forest. Their other losses were also to playoff teams - Libertyville (5-4), Kaneland (7-2) and Richards (8-1), the top seed in Class 7A. They have wins over playoff qualifiers TF North (7-2) and Hillcrest (6-3).

About Kankakee: The Kays had a six-game winning streak snapped in a 27-14 loss to Crete-Monee in Week 9, but from Weeks 3-8, not many teams in Class 5A looked as lethal at the Kays. Their 28-17 win at Normal in Week 4 stood all year as one of the best wins in the state, a game in which All-State candidate Cedric Terrell III exemplified his two-way stardom by catching a pair of touchdowns and returning an interception for a third. He and quarterback Phillip Turner were both injured in Week 9, and while Terrell III later returned, Turner didn’t. They’ll obviously prefer to have the maestro of their offense back, but with a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, the Kays plan on a deep run with or without him.

Class 4A

No. 16 Urban Prep Bronzeville (4-5) at No. 1 Montini (9-0)

When: TBD

About Urban Prep Bronzeville: Bouncing back from back-to-back losing seasons, Urban Prep Bronzeville is making its sixth playoff appearance since 2013.

About the Broncos: The defending Class 3A champs are playing up a class due to the success factor. Montini is one of two CCL/ESCC unbeatens along with Mount Carmel. It’s Montini’s perfect 9-0 regular season since 2015. Junior Izzy Abrams, one of the state’s top QBs with upwards of 20 scholarship offers, leads a dynamic offense averaging 36.8 points per game. Abrams threw for 600 yards and four TDs against Carmel, 441 yards and four TDs against St. Ignatius. Damacio Ortegon, Isaac Alexander and Nico Castaldo are among his playmakers in a very fast group. Ringleaders of the defense include Santino Tenuta and Laddie Asay.

Class 3A

No. 11 IC Catholic Prep (6-3) at No. 6 Hope Academy (8-1)

When: TBD

About the Knights: IC Catholic Prep, a four-time state champion in the last decade, is back in the playoffs after missing out last year for the first time since 2014. The Knights had a three-game winning streak snapped in a Week 9 loss to St. Rita. The Knights’ big win of the season came against rival St. Francis, 35-28 in Week 6. Sophomore Grant Bowen, who caught the game-winning TD in that game and is son of assistant and former NFL player Matt Bowen, holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Illinois and Northwestern. Nate Lang is a playmaking junior QB. Foley Calcagno, a four-year varsity player, is the heart and soul of the Knights, a tackling machine at linebacker and also a running back.

About the Eagles: Hope Academy finished second in the Chicagoland Christian Conference, its only loss coming to Bishop McNamara. The Eagles have outscored their opponents by a 418-152 margin and have topped 60 points three times, including against playoff team Aurora Christian. A perennial playoff qualifier, Hope reached the 2023 Class 1A semifinals.