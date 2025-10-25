Huntley’s Chase Hojnacki runs for 5 touchdowns in win over Hampshire

Never underestimate the power of a post-it note.

Huntley’s Chase Hojnacki, as all smart running backs do, gave credit to his offensive line after his incredible 39-carry, 236-yard, five-touchdown performance in Huntley’s 42-25 Fox Valley Conference victory Friday night over Hampshire.

But he also gave a special shout-out to his English teacher, Suzanne Starnes, who left a post-it note for Hojnacki during the school day.

It read: “Five touchdowns tonight. Thank me in the newspaper.”

“I kind of forgot about the note during the game,” a smiling Hojnacki said afterward, “but when I got my fifth (TD), I remembered and was like, ‘Whoa.’ "

Whether it was the power of predictive behavior or just an overall sending of well wishes, the note inspired the Red Raider sophomore’s tireless effort that helped wear down a valiant effort by the Whip-Purs.

“First off, my O-line (Gery Corona, Colin Stien, Noah Hanson, Wyatt Schroeder, and Ryan Wabel) was amazing tonight. They kept me motivated,” Hojnacki said. “And Mrs. Starnes ... every game day she gives me a goal and tonight the goal came true.”

Huntley amassed 421 total yards. The Raiders rushed 44 times for 245 yards and quarterback Malik Carter completed 18 of his 27 passes for 176 yards and one touchdown, a 26-yard pass to Matthew Schroeder.

The remainder of the scoring fell to Hojnacki, who scored on runs of 9, 11, 6, 4, and 6 yards. He carried the ball on 39 of his team’s 44 rushing attempts.

“That kid never fails us. He’s my best friend and I love blocking for him,” said Wabel, the lone senior on the offensive line whose leadership has galvanized the Huntley blocking scheme. “I’m there to help the younger guys, but we’ve had enough games together and they know what they’re doing. We wanted to make a statement in the second half.”

And that, the Raiders did. After leading by only 21-17 at halftime - despite a massive 261-54 yardage advantage - Huntley turned up pressure on both sides of the ball. Jacob Marx had a pair of interceptions and Jonas Owens recovered a fumble that was forced by Mason Maldonado’s quarterback sack.

“I’m really proud of our kids tonight. Every single game, there’s been something that nags at us. Tonight, it was special teams, but it’s something we work hard at and will get worked out,” said Huntley coach Mike Naymola, whose 5-4 team has 40 playoff points that should be enough to secure a playoff bid for the 11th time in the past 14 seasons.

“And what can you say about (Hojnacki)? He’s been battling an ankle injury and has been limited but he’s a winner and he carried us. He’s a special kid.”

Hampshire put the ‘special’ in its special teams as the Whips returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. Chris Whetstone took the opening kick 88 yards and four minutes later, Jaxon Currie electrified the crowd and sprinted 87 yards for a score. Currie also hauled in a five-yard TD pass from Maxwell Jacobs.

“Our kids played with great heart tonight, they truly did,” said Hampshire coach Shane Haak, whose team finished at 3-6. “We got some stops and we put ourselves in position with some good drives. But that’s a good football team over there and they deserved it tonight.”