Barrington beats Hoffman Estates, finishes 5-0 in Mid-Suburban West

Barrington senior quarterback Luke Tepas passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Broncos defeated Hoffman Estates 38-19 on Friday night to win the Mid-Suburban League West title with a 5-0 record.

“It’s not easy going undefeated in this division,” Barrington coach Joe Sanchez said after the regular season finale between playoff teams at Garber Stadium. “I’m super excited for the program, the kids and our coaches.”

Hoffman Estates (6-3, 2-3) took a 6-3 lead at 8:08 of the second quarter on a 6-yard reverse TD run from senior wideout Torey Baskin on the Hawks’ Senior Night in chilly conditions.

Barrington (8-1, 5-0) then scored 35 unanswered points en route to a 38-6 advantage in the third quarter.

Broncos sophomore running back Lamar Osterhues (18 rushes, 93 yards) ran for 4- and 8-yard TDs, and Tepas’ rushing score was a 3-yarder.

Tepas’ TD passes landed in the hands of Oliver Rosenzweig (11 yards) and Owen Cook (25 yards).

The Hawks tallied a pair of TDs in the fourth quarter. QB Austin Lezniak (22-of-40 passing, 228 yards) connected with Baskin (21 yards) and Brandon Smith (27 yards).

Barrington got on the board first via John Wormley’s 22-yard field goal with 3:09 left in the first quarter.

Hoffman’s Smith, Baskin and JMari Jackson each intercepted a pass.

Barrington’s Nate Kania came down with a pick and teammate Kane Switski blocked an extra-point attempt.

Tepas completed 12-of-25 tosses for 177 yards.

Baskin had game highs of seven receptions and 79 receiving yards.

