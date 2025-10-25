Addison Trail snaps Willowbrook’s 9-game streak, wins West Suburban Gold outright

Addison Trail entered its home tilt with Willowbrook on Friday night looking to vanquish a pair of droughts.

The visiting Warriors dominated the last decade of the West Suburban Gold Division rivalry, taking each contest since 2015.

In addition, the Blazers took the field on a crisp October evening in Addison looking to clinch an outright division title, their first since 2014.

Led by a smothering defense and potent rushing attack, Addison Trail (8-1, 6-0) dominated Willowbrook (5-4, 4-2) 35-0 on its way to a Gold Division title.

“Everyone doubted us,” said Blazers senior tailback Giovanni Ortiz. “No one trusted that AT was going to come up, but we did. [Credit] to the coaches, to the staff, to the linemen, everyone in this football program that supports. It’s a big thank you to them.”

Ortiz, who transferred to Addison Trail prior to his junior season, noted the brotherhood in the Blazers’ locker room.

“The chemistry we have is unbelievable,” Ortiz said. “Chemistry will always beat skill.”

After what appeared to be a rocky start for the Blazers following a muff on the opening kickoff, senior signal-caller Nico Dill pulled the football on an option handoff, racing 70 yards down the seam for the game’s opening score.

Early in the second quarter, Addison Trail began to establish dominance on the ground with a six-play drive that included 44 rushing yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Jaden Romeus cleared the way for Dill’s second rushing touchdown with a monstrous block to cap the scoring possession.

“We said at the beginning of the year that we want to focus on the run,” said Addison Trail coach Chris Bazant. “We want to control the clock. We want to control the game. They’ve stepped up to the challenge.”

Ortiz culminated his last regular season game as a Blazer with 98 rushing yards and a touchdown. Dill added 112 yards and two touchdowns to the team rushing total on just four carries.

The Blazers defense more than did their part in controlling the game, forcing five Warrior turnovers. Senior linebacker Noah Cruz jumped a slant route early in the fourth quarter and raced the other way for a pick-six, delivering the knockout blow to Willowbrook’s chances at a comeback.

“Man, we’ve been waiting 10 years for this,” Cruz said. “Our past four years, we struggled with this team. Finally this year we got them.”

Alongside Cruz, Yves-Pierre Romeus, Johnathan Valdez and Jaden Romeus snagged interceptions.

Willowbrook senior running back Anthony Leo provided a bright spot for the Warriors, grinding out 73 yards on 15 carries and adding 22 receiving yards.

Up next for Addison Trail, the playoffs.

“Back to 0-0 now,” Bazant said. “Let’s go.”