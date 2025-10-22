2025 IHSA playoff outlook for Week 9: What do McHenry County teams need to do to make field of 256?

There is only one week left to earn a spot in the postseason. Several McHenry County area teams have clinched berths, while a few others are battling for a spot.

Here is where teams stand heading into Week 9.

Locked in

Prairie Ridge (8-0, 32 playoff points)

The Wolves continued their march to their second perfect regular season in three years with a 41-15 win over host Dundee-Crown. The game was suspended Friday near the end of the first half because of gunshots fired nearby, Carpentersville police said. The game was resumed the following day. The Wolves, who are in the playoffs for the 12th season in a row, can win the Fox Valley Conference crown outright this week with a win against Crystal Lake South (1-7).

Marengo's Parker Mandelky is tackled by Richmond-Burton's Trevor Szumanski during a Kishwaukee River Conference football game on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Richmond-Burton (8-0, 36 playoff points)

The Rockets beat Marengo 42-13 to clinch the Kishwaukee River Conference title and earn Mike Noll his 300th career victory as a head coach. Junior running back Hunter Carley had a career night, rushing for 280 yards and six touchdowns on 16 carries. The Rockets, who have already earned their 18th straight trip to the postseason, face 1-7 Plano in Week 9.

Burlington Central (7-1, 33 playoff points)

The Rockets won their fourth game in a row Friday, beating Crystal Lake Central 41-6. The Rockets will play playoff ball for the second year in a row after a 10-year absence from the postseason. They host Dundee-Crown (3-5) this week.

Marengo (6-2, 34 playoff points)

The Indians lost to host Richmond-Burton 42-13 last week, giving them two defeats in their past three games. But Marengo, which trailed 21-0 at halftime, has clinched a second straight trip to the playoffs after missing in 2023. Sam Vandello was 14-of-19 passing for 154 yards and two TDs. The Indians host Sandwich (2-6) this week.

Alden-Hebron (6-2)

The Giants dropped a 54-22 decision to Milledgeville last week in Illinois 8-man Football Association action, giving them two losses in their past three games. Louie Bageanis rushed for 72 yards and two TDs on 21 carries for the Giants, who host Ashton-Franklin Center (2-6) this week.

Cary-Grove (6-2, 34 playoff points)

Fullback Logan Abrams rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries, as the Trojans dominated Hampshire 40-7 on senior night last week. Abrams, who has eight TDs in the past two games, led a ground game that produced 392 yards. The win clinched a 20th playoff berth in 21 years for the Trojans, who visit Jacobs (6-2) this week. The Trojans are on a six-game winning streak.

Jacobs (6-2, 34 playoff points)

The Golden Eagles had another great night running the ball last week in beating Crystal Lake South 44-30 to clinch a playoff berth. Michael Cannady had 172 yards and two TDs, Caden DuMelle added 146 yards and two scores, and Justin Gonzalez ran for an even 100 yards and two TDs. Jacobs will play postseason ball for a school-record fifth year in a row. The Eagles, winners of five straight, host Cary-Grove (6-2) this week.

Johnsburg (6-2, 38 playoff points)

The Skyhawks outlasted Woodstock 24-21 in a Kishwaukee River Conference thriller last week to wrap up a playoff berth for the second year in a row. Quarterback Carter Block completed 15 of 19 passes for 172 yards and scored on a 30-yard run, while running back Duke Mays had 18 carries for 64 yards and two scores. The Skyhawks host Harvard (0-8) this week.

Sitting comfortably

Woodstock (5-3, 33 playoff points)

The Blue Streaks saw their two-game winning streak snapped with a 24-21 loss to visiting Johnsburg last week. Caden Thompson completed 20 of 33 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. He threw TD passes to Cash White (3 yards) and Jared Kay (33 yards). Woodstock remains in position to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2009. The Streaks’ five wins are their most since the 2009 season (9-4). They visit Woodstock North (5-3) this week.

Woodstock North (5-3, 34 playoff points)

The Thunder’s 55-6 rout of host Sandwich was their fourth win in five games. North is in good position to reach the postseason for the second season in a row. Last year’s Thunder earned its first playoff berth since 2018 and was the only KRC team to win a postseason game. North hosts Woodstock (5-3) this week.

IHSA Football: McHenry vs Huntley Huntley's Alex Vega celebrates a fumble recovery late in the first half against Fox Valley Conference rival McHenry on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Huntley. (Paul J. McKenna for Shaw Local N/Paul J. McKenna for Shaw Local N)

Almost there

Huntley (4-4, 36 playoff points)

The Red Raiders bounced back from their 20-7 loss to Burlington Central by beating McHenry 48-36 last week. QB Malik Carter threw for 330 yards and five TDs (both season bests) in a big win for Huntley, which snapped a four-game losing streak. The Raiders need to beat visiting Hampshire (3-5) this week to get to five wins and likely earn a postseason berth.

Work to do

Marian Central (4-4, 39 playoff points)

The Hurricanes kept their playoff hopes alive for the second week in a row, beating visiting St. Edward 44-8. Eddie Kowalczyk rushed for 177 yards and three TDs on only seven carries, while Colin Hernon was 5-of-6 passing for 81 yards and three scores. Marian has a tough test this week, as it visits high-scoring Aurora Christian (6-2). An upset win would likely get the Hurricanes into the postseason for the first time in eight years.