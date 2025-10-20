2025 IHSA playoff outlook for Week 9: What do Kendall County teams need to do to make the field of 256?

Oswego's Drew Kleinhans (4) looks for an open receiver during football game between Oswego East at Oswego Friday, Oct 17, 2025 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

There is only one week left until the postseason, and three Kendall County area teams still are battling for positioning in the field of 256.

Here is where teams stand heading into Week 9.

Locked in

Yorkville (7-1, 40 playoff points)

The Foxes, after missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2017, have bounced back in a big way. Yorkville won its first six games, leads the Southwest Prairie West by a game and can win the league outright with a win at Bolingbrook Friday. Yorkville, with its record and robust number of playoff points, could end up the No. 1 seed in the Class 7A bracket. A win Friday would guarantee a first-round home game.

Oswego East (6-2, 39 playoff points)

The Wolves made seven consecutive playoff appearances between 2015-2022, but have been on the outside looking in the last two years. Oswego East is back, as it clinched its bid with a Week 7 win over Yorkville.

The Wolves conclude the regular season at home against Minooka, another one of five SPC West teams bound for the playoffs. A win should secure Oswego East a Class 8A first-round home game with the Wolves’ record and solid number of playoff points.

Oswego (6-2, 37 playoff points)

The Panthers have only missed the playoffs once since 2011, and are headed back, clinching a bid with their 33-21 win over Oswego East last Friday. Oswego finishes its regular season at 2-6 Plainfield North. It’s not quite a certainty, but a win likely would secure a Class 8A first-round home playoff game.