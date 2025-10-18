Willowbrook, on Mckenzie Edison’s TD catch in final seconds, edges Kenwood to advance to state semifinals

Willowbrook’s varsity flag football team celebrates after winning an IHSA State Quarterfinals game against Kenwood, held at Willowbrook High School on Oct. 17. (Laurie Fanelli)

The magical season for the Willowbrook flag football team goes on.

For a while, though, it was nervous time for the Warriors.

They trailed Kenwood by two points with 1:06 remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday’s state quarterfinal game in Villa Park, but went on an 80-yard drive that was capped off with an incredible touchdown catch by junior Mckenzie Edison on a great throw from quarterback Marli Smrz.

Edison made a fingertip grab off a 29-yard pass from Smrz with just 10 seconds remaining in the game, sending her team to the state semifinals with a 20-14 victory.

The Warriors defense did their part as well, holding Kenwood off the scoreboard in the second half.

“At that point (late in the final period), you had no choice but believe we were going to do it,” Warriors coach Rachel Karos said. “We knew that (the kids) were going to go all out until the final horn.”

Willowbrooks's Mckenzie Edison dodges the defense during a varsity flag football IHSA State Quarterfinals game against Kenwood, held at Willowbrook High School on Oct. 17, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

It was a stellar second half for Edison. She had seven catches in the final two quarters, including the game-winner.

“The only thing that I think about when I’m on the line is that if the ball is coming to me, I’ve got to be prepared,” Edison said. “I have a connection with my quarterback, and (on that last pass) she trusted that I was going to go get the ball, and I caught it.”

“I was ecstatic,” the junior continued about the play that gave Willowbrook the lead. “I was so excited because I knew at that point our defense would be able to finish and we could come out with a win.”

The Warriors, now 22-0 on the year, took an early lead on a 4-yard first-quarter touchdown pass from Smrz to Elizabeth Pettinger.

Then Kenwood rallied with two second-quarter scores — a 65-yard TD toss from Kerry Hopewell to Ariah Butts, and then a 1-yard run by Hopewell. That gave the Broncos a 14-12 halftime lead.

The Warriors were able to move the ball in the second half, but couldn’t get it in the end zone. Three times, they drove the ball inside the Kenwood 20-yard line and came away empty.

Willowbrooks's Jada Langston finds an opening during a varsity flag football IHSA State Quarterfinals game against Kenwood, held at Willowbrook High School on Oct. 17, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Then the Willowbrook defense came up big late, forcing a Kenwood punt and getting the ball back to the offense with just 66 seconds remaining. The Warriors took just six plays to drive to the Broncos 29-yard line, setting the stage for the big throw-and-catch from Smrz to Edison.

A 2-point conversion gave Willowbrook the 6-point lead. Kenwood had a final possession but three straight incompletions sealed the win for the home team.

Jada Langston came up clutch for the Warriors on the receiving end as well in the contest. She had 14 catches for 156 yards.

After the game, Smrz said that it was her connection with teammate Edison that led to the final touchdown.

“I’ve played many, many games with her,” said the QB, “and I knew she was going to get there (and make the catch). All props to her (Edison) tonight. She caught that ball.”

Willowbrook will play Young at noon Saturday in the semifinals.

