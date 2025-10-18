Jaiden Lee scores 4 times for Genoa-Kingston in win: Week 8 Daily Chronicle football roundup

Genoa-Kingston 62, Rock Falls 6: At Rock Falls, the Cogs scored a pair of touchdowns before the Rockets had their first offensive possession.

The win moves the Cogs to 4-4 and 4-3 in Big Northern Conference play. A win against Dixon next week will secure the Cogs a playoff berth.

Owen Zaccard started the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run less than 2 minutes into the game. After Brycen Wiegertz recovered a fumbled kickoff return, Jaiden Lee broke off the first of his four touchdowns with an 11-yard run.

Cody Cravata, Wiegertz, Mason McPeek, and Hunter Wendt also scored for the Cogs.

Polo 54, Hiawatha 14: At Kirkland, Aidan Cooper had a pair of touchdowns as the Hawks fell to 5-3 on the year.

Cooper had a long touchdown run early in the game, cutting the Marcos’ lead to 24-8. In the second half, he had a pass to Colby Wylde, bringing the score to its final.