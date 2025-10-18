Barrington handles Schaumburg in 42-0 shutout

As he prepared to leave the home field of Gary Scholz Stadium last Friday after suffering a tough loss to archrival Conant, Schaumburg coach Mark Stilling made a simple assessment of what his team needed to do in their final two games.

“We have to find a way to compete for each other and pick each other up,” Stilling said. “We have to respond and give everything we got.”

Despite doing just that Friday, it would not be enough to withstand the charge brought on by Mid-Suburban West front-runner Barrington.

The Broncos came to Schaumburg seeking to clinch a share of the West title and secure the division’s automatic qualifying berth to the playoffs, which they did in a dominant 42-0 victory, scoring the first six times they had the football.

The Broncos (7-1, 4-0) earned their third MSL West crown in six seasons and their 32nd division or conference title in the program’s storied history.

They can take the division outright with a home win over Hoffman Estates next Friday.

“We came out tonight wanting to make sure that we didn’t let down after a really big win last week (over Fremd),” Barrington coach Joe Sanchez said after winning his eighth divisional title. “We have a ton of respect for Mark, and they do their business every year. For us to be able to come out and execute in all three phases of the game, I’m really proud of the kids (and) proud of the coaches.”

Barrington took control from the opening kickoff as it marched to the end zone in just three plays after they recovered the home team’s onside kick attempt. Sophomore RB Lamar Osterhues took it in from the 9 just 84 seconds into the contest for a 7-0 advantage.

Then senior QB Luke Tepas took over.

He connected on consecutive TD strikes to fellow senior Owen Cook in the opening quarter from 41 and 34 yards that had the Broncos ahead 21-0 entering the second quarter.

Next, he found another senior, Oliver Rosenzweig, for another pair of TDs — first on a 71-yard rainbow followed by a flanker screen from 21 yards out that had Barrington up 35-0 with only 76 ticks gone by in the second.

Cameron Massillo wrapped up the scoring with a 1-yard TD run with 7:05 remaining in the opening half that brought out the running clock for the second half. Schaumburg (3-5, 0-4) could only muster 122 yards of offense.

Tepas, who finished 7-of-9 passing for 204 yards, praised his teammates for having a solid week of practice leading up to the game.

“We tried to get back on track after a good game last week, but (on) offense it wasn’t up to the standards that we wanted,” Tepas said. “So coming out strong, coming out fast, we were ready to play against these guys.”