McHenry County Week 8 IHSA football previews

Fox Valley Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge, the only undefeated team in the FVC, beat visiting Crystal Lake Central 35-14 last week as quarterback Luke Vanderwiel rushed for 152 rushing yards and his 19th and 20th rushing touchdowns of the season. Logan Thennes and sophomore Vincent Byk also had rushing TDs. Byk, a starting linebacker, made his first start at fullback in place of Jake Wagler, who got injured late against Huntley in Week 6. Vanderwiel also threw a 60-yard TD pass to WR Eli Loeding. It was the only throw of the game for Vanderwiel, who has four TD passes this season. Thennes also had an interception. ... The Wolves remain the top-ranked Class 5A team in the Associated Press poll. ... Prairie Ridge is the highest-scoring team in the FVC (37.1 points a game). The Wolves allow an average of 20.1 points a game. ... Prairie Ridge beat Dundee-Crown 21-6 in Week 6 last year. Vanderwiel suffered a fractured fibula in the game and missed the Wolves’ next four games before returning for the team’s second-round playoff contest.

About the Chargers: After back-to-back shutouts in Week 4 and Week 5 extended its winning streak to three games, Dundee-Crown has allowed 99 points in its past two games. The Chargers lost to host Jacobs 53-18 last week, a week after allowing 46 points at home to Cary-Grove. Against Jacobs, Chargers QB Ikey Grzynkowicz (9 of 17, 133 yards) rushed for a 4-yard TD and threw TD passes of 20 yards to Ereyon Bailey in the third quarter and 22 yards to Ryan Pierce in the fourth. Defensively for the Chargers, Xavier Ingram recovered a fumble and Anthony Looze recorded a sack. ... D-C, which visits Burlington Central in Week 9, needs to win its next two games to have a good shot at making the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Friday Night Drive pick: Prairie Ridge

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs extended its season-best winning streak to four games last week with a 53-18 win over visiting Dundee-Crown and now has a chance to clinch a fifth-straight playoff berth. The Golden Eagles’ point total matched their season high (Hampshire, Week 1). They rushed 46 times for 412 yards (8.9 per carry). Caden DuMelle led the way, carrying 11 times for 154 yards and two TDs, and Michael Cannady had 13 carries for 87 yards and three TDs. Special teams contributed too, as Justin Gonzalez returned a kickoff 99 yards for a TD. The Eagles went 4 of 4 in two-point PAT conversions in the first half. ... Jacobs is averaging 37.5 points during its winning streak. ... Jacobs beat Crystal Lake South 41-7 in Week 9 last year.

About the Gators: It’s the final home game of the season for Crystal Lake South, which, since beating Crystal Lake Central in Week 4, has lost three straight. That includes last week’s 56-13 decision at Cary-Grove. The point total marked the most the Gators have allowed this season. Their offense came from QB Michael Silvius, who threw TD passes of 32 yards to Noa Franch and 24 yards to Hector Del Bosque.

FND pick: Jacobs

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Burlington Central relied on its defense to win another game last week, as the Rockets beat visiting Huntley 20-7 at Rocket Hill to clinch a playoff berth for the second year in a row. Huntley came in averaging 32 points per game and hadn’t scored in single digits all season. Parker Auxier had two of the Rockets’ three interceptions, and QB Landon Arnold accounted for three TDs. Arnold threw TD passes of 31 and 10 yards to Christian Livingston and also ran for a score. Arnold finished 9 of 18 for 113 yards and ran for 49 more. ... Burlington Central has won three straight games for the second time this season. ... The Rockets haven’t been 6-1 since they went 10-2 in 2006 and won the Big Northern East. ... Burlington Central beat Crystal Lake Central 49-0 in Week 4 last year.

About the Tigers: Crystal Lake Central continues to show signs of progress, but the Tigers are still seeking their first win. The Tigers lost to FVC leader Prairie Ridge 35-14 last week, marking the second game in a row in which they scored double digits (a first this season). Tyler Porter had a 4-yard TD run, and Kiran Pokharel scored from 17 yards out. QB Aidan Niederkorn was 13-of-27 passing for 141 yards. ... The game marks the final one at home this season for the Tigers, who visit McHenry in Week 9.

FND pick: Burlington Central

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire’s 19-17 win over visiting McHenry last week gave the Whip-Purs their first two-game winning streak since 2021, when they made the Class 7A playoffs with five wins. Mason Hill’s 25-yard field goal as time expired rallied the Whips, who played without RB Tymere Marshall. Chris Whetstone helped make up for Marshall’s absence by rushing 22 times for 128 yards, including a 50-yard TD burst. QB Tyler Lacke completed 8 of 15 passes for 95 yards, and Knox Homola scored on a 2-yard run. ... The Whips, who went 1-8 last year, need to win their final two games to give themselves a good shot at making the playoffs. They host Huntley in their regular-season finale next week. ... Hampshire lost to Cary-Grove 48-7 in Week 6 last year.

About the Trojans: Logan Abrams’ five TDs on Cary-Grove’s first five possessions led the way in the Trojans’ 56-13 win over visiting Crystal Lake South last week. Abrams finished with 87 rushing yards on 11 carries, as C-G forced a running clock by halftime en route to their fifth straight win. DB/special teamer Elias Berthelsen had his best game as a Trojan, as he blocked a punt, recovered it and added an interception. Jason Ritter Jr. also intercepted a pass, Nate Jonas had a fumble recovery, and Lance Moore scored on a 15-yard TD run. ... A win will clinch a playoff berth for the Trojans for the 20th time in 21 seasons.

FND pick: Cary-Grove

McHenry (2-5, 2-5) at Huntley (3-4, 3-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: McHenry’s 19-17 loss at Hampshire on a last-second field goal last week extended the Warriors’ losing streak to five games after they started 2-0. They have allowed an average of 35 points in those five losses. QB Jeffry Schwab continued to make plays for McHenry. The senior threw a 15-yard TD pass to Mick Reidy, and his 72-yard TD run put the Warriors up 17-16 in the third quarter. Schwab completed 4 of 6 passes for 41 yards. ... McHenry lost to Huntley 44-0 in Week 2 last year. ... A loss will officially eliminate the Warriors from postseason contention.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley had scored in double digits in every game this season before losing to Burlington Central 20-7 last week. The Red Raiders’ fourth loss in a row means they are fighting for their playoff lives. Chase Hojnacki’s 2-yard TD run in the second quarter accounted for Huntley’s only score. QB Malik Carter was 22-of-38 passing for 161 yards. ... It’s the Raiders’ final home game of the season, as they visit Hampshire in Week 9. Winning their last two games will put the Raiders in a good position to earn a playoff berth for the fourth year in a row.

FND pick: Huntley

Kishwaukee River Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Marengo bounced back from its Week 6 loss to Johnsburg by posting its most-lopsided win of the season, 49-0 over winless Harvard, as Sam Vandello threw four TD passes. The win clinched a second-straight playoff berth for the Indians, who qualified as an at-large team last year after missing the postseason in 2023. Vandello was 14-of-20 passing for 219 yards. Brady Kentgen had three catches for 85 yards and two TDs (46 and 27 yards), and Parker Mandelky added five receptions for 52 yards, including a 23-yard score. Hunter Muench had a 10-yard TD catch, and Gavin Baros rushed for 53 yards. Marengo also scored on a 9-yard run by Logan Boley and interception returns by Ryan Grismer (74 yards) and Boley (15 yards). ... Marengo sits in sole possession of second place in the KRC. ... The Indians lost to Richmond-Burton 35-21 in Week 8 last year.

About the Rockets: Richmond-Burton coach Mike Noll seeks his 300th career win after his team beat host Woodstock North 21-0 last week. Noll has 75 wins in his eight seasons at R-B, after winning 142 games in 16 years at McHenry and 82 in nine seasons at Glenbrook South. Against Woodstock North, QB Ray Hannemann threw first-half TD passes to Luke Robinson (29 yards) and Jace Nelson (15 yards). Hanneman finished 6-of-11 passing for 91 yards and no interceptions. RB Hunter Carley rushed 22 times for 95 yards, and FB Riley Shea had 68 rushing yards and a TD on 18 carries. ... The Rockets have won 13 straight KRC games.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton

Johnsburg (5-2, 3-2) at Woodstock (5-2, 3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg is riding high after putting together a strong performance for the second game in a row. The Skyhawks beat visiting Plano 27-7, a week after handing Marengo its first loss. Johnsburg led Plano only 3-0 after one quarter, but a 73-yard TD pass from QB Carter Block to WR Ryan Franze helped the Skyhawks take control. Franze finished with three catches for 139 yards, Duke Mays ran for 118 yards on 18 carries, and CJ Jones rushed for 95 yards on nine carries and a TD. Safety Jacob Vetter had two interceptions to lead the defense. ... Johnsburg beat Woodstock 38-7 in Week 8 last year.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock rallied for an important, 42-26 win over visiting Sandwich last week, as the Blue Streaks posted their highest point total since a 46-6 win over North Lawndale to open the season. The win put Woodstock in excellent shape to earn its first playoff berth since 2009. QB Caden Thompson was 16-of-21 passing for 176 yards and four touchdowns. He was 9 of 9 in the second half with three scores. With Woodstock trailing 14-7 at halftime, Thompson engineered three scoring drives. He threw TD passes to Matthew Cress (12 yards) and Cash White (30 yards), while RB Logan Wisner broke off a 49-yard TD run. Cress and White each had two TD catches. Cress also returned a kickoff 82 yards for a score.

FND pick: Johnsburg

Woodstock North (4-3, 3-2) at Sandwich (2-5, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Thunder: Woodstock North saw its season-best three-game winning streak end with a 21-0 loss to visiting Richmond-Burton last week. The Thunder defense kept R-B’s explosive triple-option attack in check, as the Rockets’ longest run from scrimmage was only 14 yards. But the Thunder offense managed only seven first downs, five coming on their final drive of the game, when they trailed by three TDs. North QB Parker Halihan was stopped at the 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal from the 5. Halihan carried 12 times for 54 yards, while FB David Randecker rushed for 58 of his 66 yards (12 carries) in the second half. ... One more win will put the Thunder in a good position to earn an at-large playoff berth. They host Woodstock in the team’s regular-season finale next week.

About the Indians: Sandwich lost 42-26 at Woodstock last week but was in good position at halftime to pull off the upset, as the Indians led 14-7. They had the ball for more than 17 minutes in the half, thanks to a running game that generated 181 yards. Nick Michalek finished with 181 rushing yards and two TDs, and Jeffrey Ashley had 97 rushing yards. It was the second straight game that the Indians allowed 42 points. Sandwich has allowed 252 points (36 a game), second most in the KRC.

FND pick: Woodstock North

Plano (0-7, 0-5) at Harvard (0-7, 0-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Reapers: Plano remained winless last week, losing to Johnsburg 27-7, despite playing another competitive game. Since losing to Ottawa 35-6 in their season opener, the Reapers haven’t lost a game by more than 20 points. They also have yet to be shut out. ... Plano beat Harvard 29-22 in Week 8 last year.

About the Hornets: Harvard lost to host Marengo 49-0 last week, extending its losing streak to 14 games. It was the fourth time this season that the Hornets were shut out. Edward Rosales had 30 yards rushing and 19 yards receiving for Harvard. Connor Firlick had three catches for 30 yards. ... The Hornets have scored only 35 points, the fewest in the KRC, and have allowed 261, the most in the KRC.

FND pick: Plano

Chicagoland Christian Conference

St. Edward (1-6, 0-5) at Marian Central (3-4, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Green Wave: St. Edward lost to Hope 64-0 last week in Elgin, extending its losing streak to five games. The Green Wave has not scored in its past three games and has been shut out five times this season. St. Edward has scored 30 points, 16 in a win over Walther Luther in Week 2 and 14 in a loss to Christ the King in Week 4. ... St. Edward lost to Marian Central 69-15 in Week 8 last year.

About the Hurricanes: Marian Central’s three wins all have been by shutout, including last week’s 27-0 win over Christ the King in Melrose Park. Eddie Kowalczyk had three touchdowns and totaled 103 yards (62 rushing, 41 receiving). Colin Hernon was 10-of-19 passing for 160 yards and three TDs, Mike Schmid had three catches for 56 yards and one TD, and Josh Grabowski had two catches for 35 yards. Max Kinney added two catches for 30 yards. ... It’s the final home game of the season for the Hurricanes, who finish the regular season at Aurora Christian (5-2) next week. They likely need to win their remaining two games to earn a playoff berth, which would be their first in eight years.

FND pick: Marian Central

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Alden-Hebron (6-1) at Milledgeville (7-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Giants: Alden-Hebron rebounded from its first loss of the season by beating Harvest-Westminster 37-20 last week in Hebron. Louie Bageanis ran for 191 yards on 13 attempts, including TD runs of 60 and 45 yards. Caleb Linneman, returning from injury, had eight carries for 73 yards and scores of 12 and 13 yards. Jack Stewart added a 2-yard TD run, while JP Stewart had 38 yards rushing and was 5-of-8 passing for 79 yards. Fabian Carreno made one catch for 31 yards and hit a 37-yard field goal. ... A-H, which sits in second place behind Beloit in the 8-Player Northeast Conference, averages 39 points a game.

About the Missiles: Milledgeville beat Orangeville 56-16 last week, marking the fourth time this season the Missiles have scored 50 or more points. They average 49.4 points a game and allow an average of 18 a game. ... Milledgeville is in first place in the 8-Player Northwest Conference with a 5-0 record.

FND pick: Milledgeville