Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 7 of the 2025 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 7 of the 2025 season is here.
After 2,642 people voted, tallying 4,320 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Tyler Drake, LB, Geneva
Team of the Week: Week 7, 2025
Quarterback
Cruz Herrera, St. Charles East
19 of 33 for 432 yards, four touchdowns against Lake Park
Brendan Mecher, Lockport
Scrambled for all four of the Porters’ touchdowns as they defeated Sandburg
Tanner Welch, Amboy
4 for 4 passing for 136 yards and four TDs
Running Back
Conor Hunt, Marist
25 carries for 168 rushing yards and 3 TDs
Charlie Rosengren, Batavia
16 rushes for 89 yards, touchdown in win over Wheaton North
Owen Yorke, Wheaton Warrenville South
40 carries, 285 yards, five TDs in 33-7 win over St. Charles North
Receiver
Niko Menos, Lake Park
11 catches for 214 yards and three TDs, including game-winner with eight seconds left in 41-35 win over St. Charles East
Tyler Bradley, St. Charles East
Three receptions for 188 yards, two touchdowns
Christian Livingston, Burlington Central
6 catches, 100 yards, 2 TDs in win over Huntley
Offensive Line
Will Rosenow, Sycamore
The Spartans ran for almost 200 yards of offense and Rosenow was a big part of the line, paving the way
Ronnie Smith, Jacobs
Helped Jacobs to get 430 total yards (376 rushing), had 5 pancakes in win over Dundee-Crown
Defensive Line
Ryan Freeding, Wheaton Warrenville South
2-way lineman, 3 TFLs, 3 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Colin Dominiak, Plainfield East
Had a forced fumble, recovered fumble, two TFLs and a sack against Joliet West in 27-7 win
Lucas Retzler, Jacobs
11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 batted ball, 2 QB knockdowns in win over Dundee-Crown
Linebacker
Tyler Drake, Geneva
12 total tackles, TFL, rushing TD against Glenbard North
Blake Koziel, Jacobs
10 tackles, 1 TFL 1 QB knockdown in win over Dundee-Crown
Brady Kozlowski, Minooka
11 tackles, 2 sacks, forced fumble, pass broken up in 10-3 win over Oswego
Collin Shedwill, Providence
Recorded the quarterback sack on a two-point conversion to seal win over Loyola
Defensive Back
Logan Thennes, Prairie Ridge
Scored 1st career rushing TD, added INT in win over Crystal Lake Central
Jacob Vetter, Johnsburg
Two interceptions, two tackles in win over Plano
Caden Ralph, Sycamore
Returned a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown to erase an early L-P lead and kick off a stretch of 27 straight points for the Spartans in a 34-28 win
(Tie) Saimarr Howell, Batavia
Eight solo tackles, one TFL, three pass breakups, interception in a win over Wheaton North
(Tie) Parker Auxier, Burlington Central
2 INTs, 3 tackles in win over Huntley