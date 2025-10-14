Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 7 of the 2025 season

Geneva LB Tyler Drake is the Week 7 Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP (John Sahly)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 7 of the 2025 season is here.

Team of the Week MVP: Tyler Drake, LB, Geneva

Team of the Week: Week 7, 2025

Quarterback

Cruz Herrera, St. Charles East

19 of 33 for 432 yards, four touchdowns against Lake Park

Brendan Mecher, Lockport

Scrambled for all four of the Porters’ touchdowns as they defeated Sandburg

Tanner Welch, Amboy

4 for 4 passing for 136 yards and four TDs

Running Back

Conor Hunt, Marist

25 carries for 168 rushing yards and 3 TDs

Charlie Rosengren, Batavia

16 rushes for 89 yards, touchdown in win over Wheaton North

Owen Yorke, Wheaton Warrenville South

40 carries, 285 yards, five TDs in 33-7 win over St. Charles North

Receiver

Niko Menos, Lake Park

11 catches for 214 yards and three TDs, including game-winner with eight seconds left in 41-35 win over St. Charles East

Tyler Bradley, St. Charles East

Three receptions for 188 yards, two touchdowns

Christian Livingston, Burlington Central

6 catches, 100 yards, 2 TDs in win over Huntley

Offensive Line

Will Rosenow, Sycamore

The Spartans ran for almost 200 yards of offense and Rosenow was a big part of the line, paving the way

Ronnie Smith, Jacobs

Helped Jacobs to get 430 total yards (376 rushing), had 5 pancakes in win over Dundee-Crown

Defensive Line

Ryan Freeding, Wheaton Warrenville South

2-way lineman, 3 TFLs, 3 tackles, 1 pass breakup

Colin Dominiak, Plainfield East

Had a forced fumble, recovered fumble, two TFLs and a sack against Joliet West in 27-7 win

Lucas Retzler, Jacobs

11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 batted ball, 2 QB knockdowns in win over Dundee-Crown

Linebacker

Tyler Drake, Geneva

12 total tackles, TFL, rushing TD against Glenbard North

Blake Koziel, Jacobs

10 tackles, 1 TFL 1 QB knockdown in win over Dundee-Crown

Brady Kozlowski, Minooka

11 tackles, 2 sacks, forced fumble, pass broken up in 10-3 win over Oswego

Collin Shedwill, Providence

Recorded the quarterback sack on a two-point conversion to seal win over Loyola

Defensive Back

Logan Thennes, Prairie Ridge

Scored 1st career rushing TD, added INT in win over Crystal Lake Central

Jacob Vetter, Johnsburg

Two interceptions, two tackles in win over Plano

Caden Ralph, Sycamore

Returned a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown to erase an early L-P lead and kick off a stretch of 27 straight points for the Spartans in a 34-28 win

(Tie) Saimarr Howell, Batavia

Eight solo tackles, one TFL, three pass breakups, interception in a win over Wheaton North

(Tie) Parker Auxier, Burlington Central

2 INTs, 3 tackles in win over Huntley