2025 IHSA playoff outlook for Week 8: What do McHenry County teams need to do to make the field of 256?

Cary-Grove’s Landon Moore runs for the end zone against Huntley last month at Huntley High School in Huntley. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

There are only two weeks left to earn a spot in the postseason, and plenty of McHenry County area teams still are battling for a spot.

Here is where teams stand heading into Week 8.

Locked in

Prairie Ridge (7-0, 28 playoff points)

The Wolves continued their march to a perfect regular season with a 35-14 win against Crystal Lake Central, getting the first varsity rushing touchdowns from senior Logan Thennes and sophomore Vincent Byk. Senior QB Luke Vanderwiel continued his outstanding season, adding three more TDs to his total. The Wolves, in the playoffs for the 12th season in a row, can wrap up the Fox Valley Conference crown this week against 3-4 Dundee-Crown. They face Crystal Lake South (1-6) in Week 9.

Richmond-Burton (7-0, 31 playoff points)

The Rockets shut out a solid Woodstock North team by a score of 21-0 in Week 7, which gave Mike Noll his 299th career victory as a head coach. R-B can win the KRC outright this week with a win against 6-1 Marengo. The Rockets, who have already earned their 18th straight trip to the postseason, face winless Plano in Week 9.

Burlington Central (6-1, 29 playoff points)

One of the most impressive results from Week 7 was the Rockets holding Huntley to one score in a 20-7 victory. Central got three interceptions, including a pair from Parker Auxier, in holding down a Red Raiders’ offense that entered the game averaging 31 points a game. The Rockets officially clinched back-to-back playoff berths and end the season against Crystal Lake Central (0-7) and Dundee-Crown (3-4).

Marengo (6-1, 30 playoff points)

The Indians responded from a 28-0 loss to Johnsburg in Week 6 with a 49-0 victory over Harvard to secure its second straight trip to the playoffs after missing in 2023. Sam Vandello threw for four TDs, while the team also got two interception returns for scores. A KRC title is still possible for Marengo, which plays KRC leader Richmond-Burton (7-0) in Week 8 before ending the season against Sandwich (2-5).

Alden-Hebron (6-1)

The Giants bounced back from their first loss of the year with a 37-20 win over Harvest-Westminster Christian co-op. A-H welcomed back two-way standout Caleb Linneman, who paired with Louis Bageanis (191 rushing yards in Week 7) make the Giants a difficult offense to stop in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association. A-H will meet 7-0 Milledgeville in Week 8 before ending the season against Ashton-Franklin Center (1-6).

Sitting comfortably

Cary-Grove (5-2, 30 playoff points)

Fullback Logan Abrams scored five consecutive TDs to start the Trojans’ Week 7 win against Crystal Lake South, giving C-G its fifth straight win after an 0-2 start (losses to 7-0 Prairie Ridge at 6-1 Burlington Central). C-G can lock up an automatic bid with a win against Hampshire (3-4) in Week 8. It will be the team’s 20th playoff berth in 21 seasons. The Trojans end the season in what should be a competitive game with Jacobs, also at five wins.

Jacobs (5-2, 30 playoff points)

The Golden Eagles had another huge rushing performance in a 53-18 win against Dundee-Crown in Week 7, running the ball 46 times for 412 yards. The win likely locked up a spot in the postseason for Jacobs, which would be the fifth year in a row (a school record). The Eagles play Crystal Lake South (1-6) and C-G (5-2) to end the regular season.

Johnsburg (5-2, 33 playoff points)

The Skyhawks are likely headed to the playoffs for the second year in a row after defeating Plano 27-7 in Week 7. The win comes a week after a key 28-0 win over previously undefeated Marengo. Johnsburg gets another five-win team in Week 8 against Woodstock before hosting Harvard (0-7) in Week 9.

Woodstock (5-2, 27 playoff points)

A 42-26 win over Sandwich in Week 7, highlighted by four touchdowns from QB Caden Thompson and three total TDs by Matthew Cress, including an 82-yard kick return, put the Blue Streaks in position to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2009. Woodstock’s five wins are its most wins since the 2009 season (9-4). The Streaks have a tough two-week stretch to end the season against Johnsburg (5-2) and Woodstock North (4-3).

Almost there

Woodstock North (4-3, 30 playoff points)

The Thunder were shut out by KRC leader Richmond-Burton in Week 7, but North is still in a favorable spot to reach the postseason for the second season in a row. Last year’s Thunder earned its first playoff berth since 2018 and was the only KRC team to win a postseason game. North finishes the season against Sandwich (2-5) and Woodstock (5-2).

Work to do

Huntley (3-4, 32 playoff points)

The Red Raiders were unable to get any closer to their fourth straight postseason berth following a 20-7 loss to Burlington Central in Week 7. Huntley has had many close calls this season (34-27 loss to C-G; 35-27 loss to Jacobs; 35-34 loss to Prairie Ridge), and now they must win out against McHenry (2-5) and Hampshire (3-4) to extend its season.

Hail Mary time

Dundee-Crown (3-4, 32 playoff points)

Following three straight wins against Crystal Lake Central, Hampshire and Crystal Lake South (including two shutouts), the Chargers lost their second game in a row, falling 53-18 to Jacobs. The road doesn’t get any easier for D-C, with undefeated Prairie Ridge and 6-1 Burlington Central to end the year. The Chargers would have to pull off a couple of upsets to reach the postseason for the first time in 12 years.

Hampshire (3-4, 32 playoff points)

Hampshire earned a 19-17 victory over McHenry in Week 7 after Mason Hill kicked a game-winning, 25-yard field goal as time expired to keep its playoff hopes alive. It’s still going to be a difficult path for thew Whip-Purs, however, with games still remaining against Cary-Grove (5-2) and Huntley (3-4).

Marian Central (3-4, 34 playoff points)

The Hurricanes kept their playoff hopes alive with a 27-0 win over Christ the King, getting three touchdown passes from sophomore Colin Hernon in Week 7. Marian has a very good chance of reaching four wins against St. Edward (1-6) in Week 8, with a road trip to Aurora Christian (5-2), averaging 45 points a game, in the last week possibly standing in the Hurricanes’ way of their first playoffs in eight years.