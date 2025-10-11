Naperville North survives Neuqua Valley on controversial ending

It was the perfect play call at the perfect time and with almost perfect execution. But in the end, it wasn’t.

Trailing 29-23 in the fourth quarter against Naperville North on Friday night, Neuqua Valley went into its bag of tricks and had star running back Andy Barkley throw back across the field to a wide-open quarterback Drake Mennecke, who raced toward the end zone and dove for the right pylon.

What appeared to be a game-tying touchdown that would be followed by a potential game-winning PAT kick, was ruled a touchback when one official said Mennecke lost control of the ball as he reached for the pylon.

Celebration turned into confusion and anger on the Wildcats sidelines and in the home stands.

Instead of a 27-yard score, it was a 26-yard gain and a fumble into the end zone for a touchback with 2:05 left on the clock. Neuqua Valley (3-4, 2-3) would get the ball back one more time with 1:36 left. But a big tackle by Brady Marino and a sack by Gabe Hill helped preserve the Huskies victory.

“Our kids believe and we find ways to win,” said Naperville North coach Sen Drendel, whose squad won in overtime last week and now sits at 4-3 and one step closer to a playoff berth. “We played really well in the second half, but sometimes you need some breaks and we may have gotten one tonight. But the kids keep playing hard and they believe.”

Barkley, who ran for 173 yards and three touchdowns, believes his team was done in by an incorrect call. After practicing the halfback pass play many times, he was excited to break it out on Friday and thought it might prove to be a game-winner.

“That’s a tough one,” Barkley said. “The refs called what they called. I didn’t have a good angle. I was just the guy who threw the ball. Drake made a great play and I thought he got in but the refs didn’t think so and I guess that’s all that matters.”

The Wildcats allowed William Eloe to break off a 68-yard touchdown run on the Huskies’ first play from scrimmage. But they countered with a big running game from Barkley that led the hosts to a 17-14 lead at the half, and a 23-14 advantage after Barkley’s 15-yard score midway through the third quarter — his third touchdown on the night.

“We felt like we were in control of the game offensively,” Wildcats coach Bill Ellinghaus said. “The offensive line played great, Drake had a great game and Andy was running well.”

But in a game with few penalties and few turnovers, Neuqua Valley was eventually hurt by an interception in the third quarter and the costly late fumble at the pylon. The Huskies took advantage of the opportunities and find themselves closer to the playoffs after back-to-back thrilling victories.

“It feels great. Being 3-3 this was a game we really had to win,” said Huskies quarterback Josiah Nothacker, who connected on scoring passes to Jack Zitko and Finnian Bretag in the game. “The defense stepped up in the second half and made some big plays.”

Neuqua Valley can still make a run for the postseason by winning its final two games, but Friday’s loss stung.

“It’s clear on film [that it was a touchdown], but once again it doesn’t go Neuqua’s way,” a frustrated Ellinghaus said. “All the credit to Naperville North. Our kids battled and battled and battled, but I think they got one taken from them.”