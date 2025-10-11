Glenbard North kicker comes through in clutch in win over Geneva

Glenbard North kicker Anthony Gibson had a hunch that Friday night’s game against visiting Geneva would come down to a final field goal attempt.

“I had a really good feeling,” said the junior. “Everyone on the sidelines was telling me stay ready, stay ready, you got this.”

And with 2.4 seconds remaining in the game and the score tied, Gibson delivered in the clutch.

He booted a 31-yard field goal through the uprights to give the Panthers a 16-13 DuKane Conference win at Weber Field.

“Man, it felt great,” Gibson said of the crucial kick. “I was getting a little nervous (prior to the attempt), but my brothers had my back. They motivated me, they told me I could make it, and I got the job done.”

Glenbard North improved to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in league play. More importantly, the Panthers are now likely in the playoffs.

“It feels amazing,” said Gibson. “Geneva is a very good team, they played hard. I’m just shocked right now. If we make the playoffs, we’re going to show the world what we’re all about.”

The Vikings took the home team right down to the wire. They trailed 13-7 at halftime, tied the game with an early fourth-quarter touchdown, but couldn’t find the end zone thereafter.

“I think we’ve just got to execute better,” said Geneva senior Tyler Drake. “They (Glenbard North) are a solid team, and we’re a solid team. It just came down to the little things and execution.

“I’m very proud of my team for the effort, but sometimes you’ve got to finish a little bit better.”

The Panthers’ linebacking crew and defensive backs came up big with three interceptions from Kayden Smith, Mikey Santiemmo and William Cook Lesley.

After the game, Glenbard North coach Ryan Wilkens had a ton of praise for his defense.

“We were playing a team with a great quarterback (Geneva’s Benjamin Peterson), great receivers and a great offensive line,” Wilkens said, “and they played outstanding.”

Gibson kicked two field goals in the first half, from 30 and 36 yards, to go along with a 17-yard touchdown run from senior running back Donato Gatses. Geneva (3-4, 2-3) countered with a 35-yard TD scamper from Peterson to make it 13-7 Panthers at the half.

Neither team tallied in the third period, but Drake found the end zone from 3 yards away in the fourth to tie the contest at 13-all. The ensuing extra point, however, was blocked by Glenbard North junior Angelo Gatses, keeping the score deadlocked.

Glenbard North got a final chance, taking possession of a punt at their own 35-yard line with 2:42 left in the game. They drove the ball down to the Geneva 13-yard line, where timeout was called with 2.4 ticks remaining.

That set the stage for the game-winner from Gibson.

Donato Gatses, who came into the game with 1,130 rushing yards already on the season, added 205 to that total Friday against the Vikings.

Wilkens added that special teams played a big factor in the victory.

“Blocked extra points, obviously they made field goals, those were big,” said the coach. “Offensively we looked good at times, but we sputtered at times. Luckily, our defense and our special teams helped us out today.”

