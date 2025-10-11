Fieldcrest falls at home to Ridgeview-Lexington: The Times Friday Roundup

Football

Ridgeview-Lexington 43, Fieldcrest 8: At Minonk, the Knights fell to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in Heart of Illinois Conference Medium Division play with the loss to the Mustangs (7-0, 2-0).

Lucas Anson had 120 yards rushing on 27 carries and a TD for Fieldcrest, which held an 8-7 lead in the opening quarter.

Boys golf

Ottawa advances to Day 2 of the Class 2A state tournament: In the Class 2A state finals at Weibring Golf Club in Normal, the Pirates shot a team score of 313 to sit eighth and advance to Saturday’s second day. Wheaton Academy holds the top spot with a 297.

Ottawa had counting scores from Bryer Harris (3-over, 74), who sits 9th individually, Colt Bryson (79), Jacob Armstrong (80) and James Threadgill (80), while Joshua Armstrong added an 84 and Logan Cottingham an 89.

Somonauk’s Wold ends season at 1A state: In the Class 1A state finals at the Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, Somonauk’s Aiden Wold carded an 89, but failed to make the Day 2 cut by seven strokes.

Girls golf

Dwight’s Dinelli, Seneca’s Stenzel both advance to Day 2 at 1A state: In the Class 1A state finals at Red Tail Run in Decatur, Dwight’s Isabella Dinelli with an 86 and Seneca’s Piper Stenzel with an 88 both advanced to Day 2 of the Class 1A state finals.

Girls volleyball

Newark d. Hinckley-Big Rock 25-14, 25-15: In the semifinals of the LTC Tournament at Serena, the top-seeded Norsemen (22-3) advanced to Saturday’s 6 p.m. championship match against Serena with the win over the No. 5 Royals.

Newark was led by Zoey Carlson (six kills, a block), Heather Buhle (seven kills, seven digs, three aces), Tessa Kot (five kills), Taylor Jeffers (14 assists) and Morgen Hergenhahn (13 digs, three aces).

Serena d. Somonauk 25-16, 25-20: In the semifinals of the LTC Tournament at Serena, the No. 2 Huskers advanced to the title match against Newark with the win over the Bobcats.

Serena was led by Kendall Whiteaker (eight kills, six digs, five blocks), Rebekah Shugrue (16 assists, four kills, four blocks), Aubrey Duffy (16 digs) and Anna Hjerpe (13 digs, six kills).

Somonauk, which will play H-BR in the third-place match at 5 p.m. on Saturday, was led by Ady Werner (six kills), Bella Rolf (two kills), Ella Punsalan (two kills), Brooke Bahrey (12 digs), Abby Hohmann (two blocks) and Aubrey Chiavario (two blocks).

Earlville d. IMSA 25-21, 27-25: In the consolation bracket of the LTC Tournament at Serena, the No. 7-seeded Red Raiders advanced to Saturday’s 4 p.m. consolation finals against Leland with the win over the No. 6 Titans.

Earlville was led by Audrey Scherer (eight service points, 10 assists, four kills), Bailey Miller (eight digs, eight kills), Payton Actis (12 assists) and Addie Scherer (four kills).

Leland d. Indian Creek 25-18, 25-14: In the consolation bracket of the LTC Tournament at Serena, the No. 4 Panthers topped the No. 8 Timberwolves to advance to play Earlville.