Casey Etheridge of Princeton eludes Hunter Edgcomb of Hall on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 at Richard Nesti Stadium in Spring Valley. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Princeton senior running back Casey Etheridge needed 86 yards Friday night to become the all-time rushing leader in Bureau County.

He got 223 yards on 23 attempts in the Tigers’ 28-12 win over rival Hall at Nesti Stadium in Spring Valley, now totaling 4,524 with three regular-season games remaining in his senior season.

With his 10th touchdown of the season, Etheridge now has 66 for his career, six behind former Tiger Ronde Worrels, whose rushing record Etheridge broke Friday.

Here’s a look at Bureau County rushing records that I have compiled over the years:

All-time leading rushers in Bureau County since 1971

4,524 — Casey Etheridge (Princeton, 2022-present)

4,387 — Ronde Worrels (Princeton, 2017-20/21)

4,001 — Todd Maynard (Bureau Valley, 2001-03)

3,291 — Doug Compton (Tiskilwa, 1980-1982)

3,290 — Mac Resetich (Hall, 2019-22) 2,227

3,263 — Garrett Barnas (Bureau Valley, 2004-06)

3,230 — Cory Scott (Princeton, 1999-00)

3,196 — Dave Compton (Tiskilwa, 1978)

2,940 — Jim Dietz (Walnut, 1976-78)

2,720 — Pete Roth (Princeton, 1977-79)

2,672 — Nathan Norman (Princeton, 1995-97)

2,664 — Eric Bryant (Hall, 1994-96)

2,652 — Jason Bland (Hall, 1990-91)

2,436 — Braden Norman (Princeton, 2001-02)

2,264 — Jim Douglass (Princeton, 1971-72)

2,255 — Kyle Roach (Hall, 1993-94)

2,210 — Mike Boroski (Hall, 1996-97)

2,160 — Greg Polte (Manlius, 1976-78)

2,122 — Brian Davis (Manlius, 1986-89)

2,098 — Ricky Newman (Western/Wyanet, 1986-89)

2,032 — Richie Hamrick (Western/Wyanet, 1987-89)

2,025 — Blake Pratt (Princeton, 2002-03)

2,009 — Nate Chandler (Hall, 1997-99)

2,003 — Chaise Thomas (Hall, 1999-02)

All-time single-season leading rushers in Bureau County

2,227 — Mac Resetich (Hall, 2022)

1,919 — Dave Compton (Tiskilwa, 1978)

1,897 — Casey Etheridge (Princeton, 2023)

1,807 — Cory Scott (Princeton, 2000)

1,707 — Jason Turigliatti (Hall, 1993)

1,706 — Casey Etheridge (Princeton, 2024)

1,673 — DJ Glynn (Hall, 1998)

1,644 — Garrett Barnas (Bureau Valley, 2006)

1,654 — Ronde Worrels (Princeton, 2019)

1,643 — Braden Norman (Princeton, 2002)

1,584 — Pete Roth (Princeton, 1979)

1,501 — Todd Maynard (Bureau Valley, 2002)

1,445 — Todd Maynard (Bureau Valley, 2001)

1,423 — Cory Scott (Princeton, 1999)

1,367 — Kyle Roach (Hall, 1994)

1,353 — Nate Norman (Princeton, 1997)

1,345 — Brian Davis (Manlius, 1989)

1,324 — Ronde Worrels (Princeton, 2019)

1,319 — Jim Douglass (Princeton, 1972)

All-time rushing TDs since 1971

72 — Ronde Worrels (Princeton, 2017-20/21)

66 — Casey Etheridge (Princeton, 2022-present)

56 — Todd Maynard (Bureau Valley, 2001-03)

50 — Mac Resetich (Hall, 2019-2022)

47 — Garrett Barnas (Bureau Valley, 2004-06)

42 — Doug Compton (Tiskilwa, 1980-1982)

38 — Dave Compton (Tiskilwa, 1976-78)

30 — Cory Scott (Princeton, 1998-99)

30 — Nate Norman (Princeton, 1996-97)

29 — Matt Gerdes (Walnut, 1984-87)

27 — Jim Dietz (Walnut, 1976-78)

26 — Greg Polte (Manlius, 1976-78)

24 — Braden Norman (Princeton, 2002)

22 — Pete Roth (Princeton, 1979)*

22 — Jim Smith (Tiskilwa, 1978-80)

22 — Tom Smith (Tiskilwa, 1980-82)

Most single-season rushing TDs since 1971

33 — Ronde Worrels (Princeton, 2019)

30 — Mac Resetich (Hall, 2022)

29 — Casey Etheridge (Princeton, 2023)

27 — Dave Compton (Tiskilwa, 1978)

25 — Casey Etheridge (Princeton, 2024)

23 — Nate Norman (Princeton, 1997)

22 — Pete Roth (Princeton, 1979)*

22 — Todd Maynard (Bureau Valley, 2002)

22 — Garrett Barnas (Bureau Valley, 2005)

20 — Garrett Barnas (Bureau Valley, 2006)

20 — Ronde Worrels (Princeton, 2018)

20 — Jason Turigliatti (Hall, 1993)

20 — Kyle Roach (Hall, 1994)

19 — Cory Scott (Princeton, 2000)

17 — Todd Maynard (Bureau Valley, 2003)

17 — Todd Maynard (Bureau Valley, 2001)

17 — Braden Norman (Princeton, 2002)

17 — DJ Glynn (Hall, 1998)

* Only Roth’s senior season is available