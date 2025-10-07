2025 IHSA playoff outlook for Week 7: What do DeKalb County teams need to do to make the field of 256?

With three weeks left in the regular season, here is what DeKalb County teams have to do to make the postseason heading into Week 7.

Sitting comfortably

Kaneland (5-1, 28 playoff points)

The Knights aren’t just poised to get into the postseason. According to the IHSA’s playoff outlook, the Knights are eighth in 5A, behind three 6-0 teams and four other 5-1 teams with 28 playoff points. They also don’t face a team that currently has a winning record, closing the year at home against Rochelle (3-3), at La Salle-Peru (2-4) and home against Althoff Catholic (3-3). If the projection holds and Kaneland competes in 5A, it would be the first time since 2021 the Knights weren’t in 6A. They were also 5A in 2017 after their first time in 6A in 2015.

Almost there

It’s hard to figure out the 8-man playoffs, since the postseason isn’t sponsored by the IHSA yet. But four-win teams are much more frequent in the 8-man postseason. Hiawatha is in good shape to pick up win No. 5 Saturday with a home game against Rockford Christian Life, a team they beat 60-6 on the road in Week 4. They close the year at home against Polo (5-1) and at West Carroll (4-2) with a chance to beat a team with a winning record for the first time this year.

Work to do

Sycamore (3-3, 33 playoff points)

The Spartans will likely need two wins to secure a playoff spot, but they currently lead all projected 5A teams with 33 playoff points because of their difficult schedule. So getting in at four wins is a possibility. They’re currently 28th in 5A, according to the IHSA projected seedings, with the top 32 making it. The Spartans host La Salle-Peru (2-4) this week, then finish with road games at Morris (6-0) and Cahokia (5-1).

Genoa-Kingston (3-3, 29 playoff points)

The Cogs’ schedule is fairly unfavorable down the stretch, hosting Byron (6-0) this week, then heading to Dixon (5-1) in Week 9. They also have a trip to Rock Falls in Week 8 (0-6). But they have the fourth-most playoff points among 3-3 Class 3A teams according to the IHSA seeding lists, putting them 26th, with 32 teams making the 3A field. If any four-win teams make the field, G-K could possibly be in the mix.

Hail Mary time

DeKalb (2-4, 30 playoff points)

The Barbs will pretty much need to win out to have a shot at making the playoffs. It starts this week with Bradley-Bourbonnais (5-1), who the Barbs nearly knocked off last year. They host Andrew (4-2) in Week 8 then head to Waubonsie Valley (0-6) in Week 9. If they could get the upset at Bradley, they’ll get an Andrew team that has only beaten winless and one-win teams this year.