Griffin Larsen, Sycamore stay undefeated in I-8: Daily Chronicle Week 5 rewind

Sycamore teammates Andrew Nehring (42) and Cooper Bode celebrate Bode's touchdown as Ottawa's George Shumway (3) walks away on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025 at King Field. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

For the second week in a row, quarterback Griffin Larsen posted big numbers in a Sycamore victory.

Larsen was 10 of 11 for 162 yards in a 35-7 win over Ottawa a week after he threw for 227 yards in a win over Rochelle.

“It’s awesome to be able to throw to these guys, they’re all very talented,” Larsen said. “They really do make it easy on me getting those run-after-catch yards.”

On the season, Larsen has completed 62.3% of his passes for 663 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Senior receiver Josiah Mitchell hauled in three catches for 65 yards and a touchdown against Ottawa, while senior Cooper Bode had a 39-yard touchdown catch to open the scoring.

Junior Ben Anderson had four receptions for 49 yards and a key red-zone interception on defense. His pick set up a Spartans touchdown just before halftime to put Sycamore ahead 21-7.

The Week 4 game at Ottawa also marked the return of Kevin Lee after a two-week absence. He ran nine times for 44 yards in his return at running back and added eight tackles at linebacker.

The defense for Sycamore (3-2 overall, 2-0 Interstate 8) also did a good job of holding in check Ottawa running back Archer Cechowicz, who managed 33 yards on 15 carries.

“I thought we did a pretty good job up front,” Sycamore head coach Joe Ryan said. “They’ve got a good back, and holding him down was big for us.”

Lincoln-Way Central 45, DeKalb 7: At DeKalb, the Barbs’ offense struggled in the loss.

Quarterback Cole Latimer threw DeKalb’s lone touchdown and was sacked three times.

While DeKalb (2-3, 1-1) didn’t cough up any turnovers, the Barbs struggled to keep the sticks moving, going 1 for 10 on third-down conversions and 2 for 4 on fourth down.

“I didn’t think we played anywhere near what we’re capable of,” said DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman. “Against a team like that, you don’t even give yourself a chance.”

Genoa-Kingston 56, North Boone 38: At Genoa, the Cogs improved to 2-3 and 2-2 in the Big Northern Conference thanks to a pair of interceptions.

Ben Kleba intercepted Vikings quarterback Ely Bryan late in the second quarter, then Cody Cravatta intercepted him on the opening drive of the second half as Genoa-Kingston pulled away for a 56-38 win Friday in Genoa.

“As soon as I got the pick, I knew if our offense could go down there and score a touchdown, we could put them out of reach,” Cravatta said. “As long as our offense kept going, we were good.”

The Vikings were down 34-26 and had chances to tie the game on the last drive of the first half and the first drive of the second half, but both resulted in the interceptions.

Jaiden Lee led the Cogs with 138 rushing yards. Anthony Gum added 84, Zaccard 75 and Cravatta 74. Cravatta also threw for 102 yards, 71 on three receptions for Ides.

Morris 42, Kaneland 21: At Maple Park, Morris scored the first 28 points in a battle of undefeated teams.

Brody Guthrie threw a pair of touchdown passes to Colton VanDyke in the loss for the Knights (4-1, 1-1)

South Beloit 34, Hiawatha 14: At Hiawatha, the Hawks (3-2) made it a one-score game at halftime but fell to the Sobos (5-0).

Aiden Cooper ran for a touchdown and threw one to Colby Wylde in the loss.

-Bill Freskos, Skyler Kisellus and Chris Walker contributed to this report.