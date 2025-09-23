Princeton’s Casey Etheridge approaches Bureau County rushing record: BCR Week 5 Notebook

Princeton's Casey Etheridge races for a big gain against Kewanee Friday night at Bryant Field. He rushed for 130 yards and four touchdowns on just six carries to lead the Tigers to a 63-12 victory. (Mike Vaughn)

Princeton senior Casey Etheridge is zeroing in on the all-time Bureau County rushing record.

With 475 yards rushing this year in three games played, Etheridge has now totaled 4,282 yards, needing just 106 yards to top former Tiger Ronde Worrels. Worrels rushed for 4,387 yards for Princeton from 2017 through the 21 COVID spring season.

Etheridge surpassed former Bureau Valley star Todd Maynard (4,001) in Week 2. Maynard died last year from cancer.

Etheridge also stands No. 2 all-time in rushing touchdowns with 64 behind Worrels at 72.

Princeton senior linemen Grady Cox scoops and scores on a fumble in the second quarter of Friday's game at Bryant Field. The Tigers beat Kewanee 63-12. (Mike Vaughn)

Grady Cox scoops and scores

When teammate Common Green put the hit on Kewanee quarterback Ince and knocked the ball loose, Grady Cox sprung into action. The Princeton senior lineman scooped up the ball and rambled into the end zone for a score to put the Tigers up

It was a linemen’s dream. However, it was one he never lived out before despite close calls.

“I saw Common blow up the quarterback up and as soon as I saw the ball I knew it was finally my time,” he said. “In eighth grade against Winnebago I had a strip sack for a touchdown that was called back because I was a double striper and not allowed to carry the ball. And last year getting that interception (against Rockridge) and getting stopped short I’ve been so close and unable to accomplish it until Friday night.”

Second chance screen

In Hall-Putnam County’s 18-15 win over Sherrard on Friday, the Red Devils turned the ball over on downs with 2 minutes left, trailing by three points.

“When we lost it on fourth down there, I was kicking myself on the sidelines,” Hall offensive coordinator Mike Filippini said. “I was like, ‘Man, if we don’t get the ball back …’ The screen was there.”

Luckily for Filippini and the Red Devils, they got the ball back with 1:34 left.

After an incomplete pass on first down, Filippini called a screen pass he’d considered earlier in the game.

Senior running back Aiden Redcliff caught the pass from Dylan Glynn and took off for a 59-yard touchdown with 1:16 left to give Hall the 18-15 lead.

The Red Devils ran the same screen out of the same formation for a 48-yard TD in Week 3’s 18-6 win over Mendota.

“They were blitzing so much we wanted to call that screen,” Filippini said. “They didn’t blitz on the screen. Our line just did a heck of a job blocking.”

A passing fancy

Princeton added an extra wrinkle to their arsenal in Friday’s 63-12 win over Kewanee, utilizing the arm of senior quarterback Gavin Lanham. He completed 5 of 6 passes for 91 yards, including a 28-yard TD strike to Abram Longeville in the first quarter.

“We worked on our passing games tremendously the last two weeks. We wanted to make sure we’re just not a one-dimensional football team and thought Gavin threw the ball extremely well,” Tigers coach Ryan Pearson said.

“You had Ryan Jagers, Jack Oester, Abe Longville. We had so many guys that contributed to the passing game. That’s what we need moving forward to make sure we’re more balanced.”

Grandpa’s speed

Princeton’s freshmen and sophomores saw ample playing time beginning in the second quarter Friday, thanks to the Tigers’ large lead and running clock against Kewanee. One freshman who took advantage was Reece Pearson, younger son of the head coach.

He had a 9-yard touchdown run when he beat the Kewanee defense on the left edge. He also burst for a long interception return to the end zone which was called back by penalty.

The Tigers coach was beaming on the sidelines, joking that his son got his speed from his grandpa, Tom Pearson, and not him.

“Grandpa was definitely faster than me. Fortunately, Reece took after grandpa and not dad,” he said.

When asked how his son would want to celebrate, the coach said, “I’m sure he’s going to ask for some version of food and I’ll be happy to oblige.”