CCL/ESCC Week 3 notebook: Montini, IC Catholic Prep continue strong starts

Montini quarterback Israel Abrams smiles as he congratulates teammate JoJo James after scoring a touchdown against Monticello during the 2024 Class 3A State football championship at Hancock Stadium in Normal. (Scott Anderson)

Here are highlights and notes from Week 3 results around the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference.

Goal-line defensive stand secures Montini’s win over Marist

Clinging to a one-score lead during the final moments of the fourth quarter, Montini (No. 4 in Class 4A) made back-to-back defensive stops near its own goal line, forcing an incomplete pass on third down before a run stuff on fourth down clinched a 28-21 win over Marist.

It was a notable win over an 8A opponent for the Broncos (3-0), who were tested in Week 1 but emerged with a 20-16 victory against Lumen Christi (MI). The defending 3A state champions, Montini leaned on its versatility and conditioning against Marist, with coach Mike Bukovsky playing athletes both ways and giving others significant run.

“We played some of our guys extended minutes and we played a few of our guys on both sides of the ball more than we wanted to,” Bukovsky said. “I thought the end of that game showed the kind of character we have and it was very important for us to hang on and make a couple of plays down the stretch. I thought we really made a statement, more to ourselves than to anybody else, about what we could do this year.”

Despite losing 10 defensive starters from the 2024 roster, Montini has fared well on that side of the ball so far, holding opponents to an average of 16.3 points per game. Returning linebacker Santino Tenuta and defensive back Laddie Asay, who missed last season with an ACL injury, have played key roles in Montini’s defensive success so far.

Defensive lineman Namari Anderson, a third-year player who earned varsity time as a freshman, has also speaheaded the charge for the Broncos, who went 12-2 and dominated Monticello 49-8 in the 3A state championship game last season. Junior athlete Johnny Louise, a jack of all trades, has been all over the field this year, playing on the defensive line as well as tight end, wide receiver, kicker and punter.

“Laddie has been a tremendous leader and he’s really anchored our secondary,” Bukovsky said. “Those two guys have been in our system for a few years and they know the ins and outs. They’re tremendous leaders. Up front, we have an interesting combination of players. Namari played on our varsity team as a freshman and he’s a junior now. He’s had a great career for us so far and we love his experience.”

Offensively, quarterback Izzy Abrams has been the engine for the Broncos. Abrams, who totaled 363 yards and four scores against Marist, continues to take steps forward from his sophomore season and is thriving under new offensive coordinator Charlie Bliss. Abrams will be a player to watch when Montini returns to action for its Week 4 matchup and CCL/ESCC White Division opener against Fenwick.

“When Izzy was a sophomore, we rotated him in at the beginning of the year and he won the job,” Bukovsky said. “This year has been a continuation of that process. We’re able to do some things this year that we weren’t able to do last year because of his experience... Last year, we struggled a little bit to score against some of the better teams, but we’re able to put some points on the board now.”

IC Catholic Prep stays unbeaten with victory against St. Ignatius

Another CCL/ESCC program finding its offensive rhythm early on is IC Catholic Prep (No. 2 in 3A). Boasting a talented quarterback and a deep wide receiving corps, the Knights are averaging over 35 points per game and recently reached 3-0 with a 33-12 win over St. Ignatius.

Junior Nate Lang completed 12 of 16 passes for 203 yards and two scores while adding a rushing touchdown to lead the Knights, who coach Bill Krefft said are as deep as nine players at the wide receiver spot. Sophomores Grant Bowen and Will Schmidt shone in the victory against St. Ignatius, combining for 150 receiving yards on seven catches, with Bowen scoring two touchdowns.

“Traditionally, we’re four or five deep at wide receiver,” Krefft said. “Right now, we’re eight or nine deep... Our wide receivers have really stepped up and Nate has done an awesome job of being smart with the football and making good decisions. He’s getting the ball out on time and he does a good job of taking what’s given and not doing too much. He’s a good athlete who can run and throw the ball for us.”

Many of IC Catholic’s pass catchers are also making plays on defense. Schmidt compiled 11 tackles at safety, while defensive lineman/tight end Tamarion Garner and safety/receiver Anthony Carroccio each finished with nine tackles. Senior running back Foley Calcagno, a stud wrestler who has 66 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season, posted a team-high 12 tackles at middle linebacker in Week 3.

Defensive linemen Romeo Woods, Josh Shaw and outside linebacker Jalen Banks are three more players who’ve emerged in the box for the Knights, who have limited opponents to 10.7 points per game over the first three weeks of the season. IC Catholic will face its first true test on Friday, when Nazareth (No. 2 in 6A) comes to Elmhurst looking to bounce back from a home loss to Mount Carmel (No. 1 8A).

“Discipline and physicality have stood out for us over the first few weeks,” Krefft said. “[Nazareth] is probably the best team we’ve seen all year so far and maybe the best we’ll see all year. That’s something to look forward to... Not many programs are what Nazareth is, but we also consider ourselves to be up there. These are two programs that hold themselves to a high level going at it to see who’s better.”

Loyola exacts revenge on St. Francis after 2024 loss

Despite not playing a Week 2 game, Loyola (No. 3 in 8A) rolled for a 43-21 victory over St. Francis on Friday and exacted its revenge on the Spartans, who upset the Ramblers last season in Loyola’s first home football game under the lights at Hoerster Field.

Sophomore standouts Matthew Lee and Jordan McKinley each played big roles in Loyola’s second win of the 2025 season. Lee, who helped lead the Ramblers over Merrillville in Week 1 after an injury to junior quarterback Dom Maloney, threw for 152 yards and three scores in Friday’s victory against St. Francis (No. 2 in 5A). McKinley found the end zone four times, twice through the air and twice on the ground.

“It’s hard to believe they’re just sophomores,” Loyola coach Beau Desherow said. “Jordan just turned 15 over the summer. They’re both young kids, but they’re playing with a lot of poise and composure and that’s a credit to who they are as kids and the type of coaching they get from our offensive coaches. They’re put in the best positions to be successful and that’s our goal as coaches.”

A three-time defending 8A state champion, Loyola graduated a large chunk of its starters from last year’s roster. But the Ramblers appear focused and ready for another deep playoff run, having passed their first test in Week 1, a 21-14 victory against Merrillville (IN). The core of Loyola’s defense will be its linebacking corps, where players like Henry Newton, Gavin King and Will Mettee will be athletes to watch.

“Both Henry and Gavin are committed to play in college,” Desherow said. “Our linebacking corps is definitely a strength of our defense. Our secondary is talented, but there’s definitely room for growth there and across the board. We try to hold a growth mindset so we’re critical of ourselves after every game, win or lose, and we try to get better after every opportunity we get.”

Defensive linemen Nick Richter and Kai Calcutt, a standout wrestler, will also be crucial components to Loyola’s success this season. The Ramblers (3-0) will kick off their CCL/ESCC Blue Division slate in a big way with a Week 4 showdown on the road against undefeated Brother Rice.

“We’ve been studying them and their size and speed are the first things we notice on both sides of the ball,” Desherow said. “They’re an extremely talented team and we’ll have our work cut out for us, especially going on the road and playing at Brother Rice. It’s always a great high school football atmosphere and it’s a tough place to play.”

Brother Rice rolls for ranked victory against St. Rita

In a battle of ranked 7A Chicago programs, Brother Rice (No. 1) remained perfect on the season with a 28-10 victory over St. Rita (No. 4).

Jaylin Green rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Crusader ground game, while quarterback and Army commit CJ Gray completed 10 of 17 passes for 157 yards and two scores, one of which was a 69-yard strike to wide receiver Jovan Green Jr.

Senior linebacker Charlie Barkmeier recorded nine tackles to lead the Brother Rice defense, which has limited opponents to just 29 points over the first three weeks of the season. Defensive backs Emeir White and Damari Thigpen each made seven tackles, while safety Austin Mrskos hauled in a key interception for the Brother Rice secondary.

CCL/ESCC White schools posting strong results early

Montini isn’t the only unbeaten team in the CCL/ESCC White Division, whose four schools have combined to lose just one game so far this season.

Fenwick (No. 3 in 6A) remained undefeated after a pivotal ranked matchup against Joliet Catholic (No. 6 in 6A). The Friars knocked off the Hilltoppers 43-26 behind 212 passing yards and four total touchdowns from senior quarterback Jamen Williams.

Also staying perfect through three weeks was St. Laurence (3-0), who scored a touchdown and converted the 2-point play with 14.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to pull out a 15-14 victory against Niles Notre Dame.

Carmel (2-1) pulled off a near comeback Friday evening, rallying from a 20-point halftime deficit but falling just short in a 35-28 loss to Providence (No. 5 in 5A).

Marmion leading CCL/ESCC Red after consecutive shutouts

Marmion has responded well from a season-opening loss against Oak Forest. The Cadets are now 2-1 and atop the CCL/ESCC Red Division after back-to-back shutout wins over North Lawndale and St. Viator.

Leo is also off to an encouraging start, posting a 2-1 record over three games. Despite a loss to St. Patrick in Week 3, Leo opened the season with consecutive wins against Dunbar and Amundsen.

CCL/ESCC Purple schools Benet, DePaul Prep pick up wins

In the CCL/ESCC Purple, Benet dominated De La Salle 52-0 and defending 4A state champion DePaul Prep rolled for a 43-19 win against Marian Catholic to earn its first victory of the season.