Aubrina Adamik picks off 3 passes as Huntley shuts out Crystal Lake Central

Huntley’s Aubrina Adamik runs the ball as Crystal Lake Central’s Emma Sieg looks for Adamik’s flag in varsity flag football Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, at Owen Metcalf Field on the campus of Crystal Lake Central High School in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Aubrina Adamik and Evie Freundt having been showing off their soft hands and ball skills long before they decided to play for the first flag football team in Huntley history.

The second-year IHSA sport may be new to both girls, but no one would know it.

Adamik’s three interceptions, including a pick-six on the game’s first play, and Freundt’s two second-half touchdown grabs led Huntley to a 20-0 win over host Crystal Lake Central in Fox Valley Conference action Tuesday night.

Huntley’s Evie Freundt runs the ball in varsity flag football Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, at Owen Metcalf Field on the campus of Crystal Lake Central High School in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“We did really well as a team,” Freundt, a 5-foot-10 sophomore wide receiver-linebacker, said before hustling to Aurora for an AAU basketball practice. “Everyone was on their ‘A’ game. We read the ball nicely. I think watching film really helped us.”

Huntley (6-3, 3-0), which like CL Central is in its inaugural season, made program history with its first shutout. The Red Raiders had six interceptions.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Freundt said. “I came in and saw there were tryouts, and I wanted to do it. Ever since, I’ve been having fun.”

Same with the 5-6 Adamik, the sure-handed senior shortstop and three-sport athlete who recently committed to play NCAA Division I softball for Akron.

“I’m really enjoying playing with this group of girls,” Adamik said. “Some of my closest friends are on this team. I play softball with Lyla [Ginczycki, quarterback] for Huntley and basketball with Evie. It’s just a great group of girls, and to be a part of something for the first season is awesome.”

Adamik made an awesome play to open the scoring against CL Central (3-3, 1-2).

The safety read the pass of Tigers QB Ryleigh Smith on first-and-6 from the Central 14 and intercepted the ball at the 24. Adamik then zigged and zagged into the left corner of the end zone with only 13 seconds ticked off the clock.

Catching a ball is nothing new to the softball/basketball player.

“I’m always wanting the ball,” a smiling Adamik said.

CL Central marched 67 yards to the Huntley 19 on its next series, only to have Adamik intercept Smith at the 5.

Adamik had a 95-yard interception return in the fourth quarter nullified because of offsetting penalties. On the next play, she picked off Smith at the 3.

“Pretty much anything near her she can take,” Huntley coach B.J. Bertelsman said of Adamik, who also had a pass breakup in the end zone. “She’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen.”

Freundt, Elena Fetzer and Aubrie Rohrbacher also had interceptions for Huntley. Bertelsman credited defensive coordinator Sam Turk for his team’s defensive dominance.

Adamik missed the Raiders’ tournament over the weekend at Oswego because of a softball commitment. Huntley went 1-1, losing to St. Charles East and beating Oswego.

“We weren’t catching balls Saturday,” Bertelsman said. “We did a lot better tonight. We had a little bit of a slow start on offense, but we got it going.”

Huntley didn’t score an offensive touchdown until Ginczycki (135 yards passing) connected with Freundt from 14 yards out with 5:14 left in the third quarter. Ginczycki’s PAT pass to Fetzer made it 13-0. Freundt’s interception set up the four-play scoring drive.

On the first play after Adamik’s third interception, Ginczycki hit Freund on a 37-yard TD pass down the left sideline with 8:12 left in the fourth.

Huntley’s Addison Avi (right) runs the ball as Crystal Lake Central’s Elynor Raithel looks to grab Avi’s flag in varsity flag football Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, at Owen Metcalf Field on the campus of Crystal Lake Central High School in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Central got interceptions from Lyla Meyers, Ruby Macke and Amelia Smith. The Tigers committed 10 penalties for 87 yards.

Smith completed 19 of 38 passes for 176 yards. Grace Fujino had four receptions for 38 yards, and Pekun Bolarin caught five passes for 38 yards.

“First year, it’s going to take some time for the offense to get on the same page and click,” Central coach Joe Capalbo said. “They’re doing a great job at practice, moving the ball in practice. We just got to carry over what we do at practice to the game. Just a lot of miscues on offense. It happens.”