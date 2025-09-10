Kennedy Manning dazzles as Cary-Grove rolls over Hampshire

Cary-Grove's Kennedy Manning totaled over 350 yards and six touchdowns during her team's 49-12 girls flag football victory over Hampshire on Tuesday evening. (Tim Froehlig)

Football fans who enjoyed watching Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel scramble around the field at Texas A&M would have loved to watch Cary-Grove’s Kennedy Manning play quarterback on Tuesday.

Manning juked, spun and wiggled her way to a masterful performance during Fox Valley Conference girls flag football action against Hampshire.

The senior quarterback, who played tackle football as a freshman, accounted for over 350 total yards and six touchdowns as Cary-Grove cruised past Hampshire 49-12.

A multi-sport athlete who plays basketball for the Trojans during the winter, Manning completed 20 passes for 182 yards and four scores while rushing for 177 yards and two scores on 13 carries Tuesday evening. Manning, who connected with six different receivers, helped C-G (5-0, 2-0 FVC) remain undefeated.

“We’re learning about football and we’re developing teamwork and good communication with each other,” Manning said. “We’re all new to this sport and a big thing for us has been learning how to work as a team... I’m always looking for my teammates first, but when the defenders are guarding them and I see a wide open shot, I’ll run and try to do as much as I can possibly do.”

While Hampshire (4-3, 1-1 FVC) applied pressure on defense throughout the first half, the Whip-Purs had a tough time keeping Manning contained in the pocket. After buying time with a move to her right, Manning gave the Trojans their first lead early in the opening quarter, lofting a 13-yard touchdown pass to Maddie Dieschbourg.

“It’s par for the course for Kennedy,” Trojans head coach Cara Neff said. “She’s our rock and she has the smarts, but she’s also 10 times more of a teammate than any kid I’ve ever coached. I’m really proud of her, but I’m also proud of our team for giving her time to make throws. Our offense is incredible and always ready for her.”

A turnover on downs led to more points for the Trojans, who surged ahead 12-0 after an 11-yard strike from Manning to receiver Aria Stanton during the final seconds of the first quarter. Stanton and Dieschbourg were two-way standouts for C-G on Tuesday, combining for 53 receiving yards and four touchdowns on five catches while grabbing three interceptions, two of which went to Dieschbourg.

“This was one of the first teams we faced that forced us to make some serious adjustments,” Neff said. “Their offense was one of the first that could throw the ball deep and accurately, but our girls did a good job in the middle of the game of reading the quarterback’s eyes. Our defense is one of the best aspects of our team and no team has scored over 14 points on us this year. It’s definitely a strength.”

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the evening came near the start of the second quarter, when the Trojans had the ball deep in Hampshire territory. Evading multiple defenders with a myriad of spins, pivots and maneuvers, Manning bought enough time with her legs to find Dieschbourg in the end zone for a 9-yard score to extend the lead.

With Cary-Grove ahead 18-0, Manning drew applause from the home crowd after a dynamic rushing play midway through the second quarter. Leaving the pocket and sprinting toward the Hampshire sideline, Manning toe-tapped her way toward the end zone, missing defenders en route to a 28-yard rushing touchdown. The senior showed off her elusiveness in the third quarter as well, going 25 yards on fourth down to put the Trojans ahead 30-6.

“It was a lot of fun,” Manning said. “I played tackle football during my freshman year of high school and I really love football, so I’m really glad that we had the opportunity to do this during my senior year. It’s a big confidence builder, and I can’t wait to keep moving forward.”

Hampshire capitalized on a big defensive play late in the second quarter, with Sydney Bennick jumping a route and returning an interception 25 yards for the team’s first score of the evening. The Whip-Purs moved the ball more effectively in the second half, using a three-quarterback strategy to run the ball outside and complete short passes to gain first downs.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Hampshire running back Rebecca Rossingnol faked a carry before hitting wide receiver Emilia Paulauskas on a 19-yard TD throw.

But the Whip-Purs had no answers for the Manning-led Trojans offense, which scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns including a 7-yard pass from Manning to Stanton and an 8-yard run by Julia Nichols, who took a carry through the middle after an interception by Dieschbourg set the Trojans up inside Hampshire’s red zone.

Cary-Grove capped off its decisive home win with a defensive touchdown, as Dieschbourg snatched an interception and ran 20 yards to the end zone.

Wide receiver Brynlee Ahlquist led C-G’s receiving corps with eight catches for 85 yards. Nichols rushed for 41 yards and added 39 yards receiving on six catches, while safety Gabby McMorris intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter to aid the C-G defense in the game. Zofia Smalec threw for a team-high 101 yards for Hampshire.