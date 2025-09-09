Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2025 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2025 season is here.
After 4,081 people voted, tallying 6,369 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Carter Naranjo, West Chicago QB
Team of the Week: Week 1, 2025
Quarterback
Carter Naranjo, West Chicago QB
15 carries, 231 yards, 4 TDs, also threw for 85 yards and a TD
Brady Shule, Clifton Central
15 for 21 passing, 260 yards, 6 TDs in 48-14 home win over Momence
Cruz Herrera, St. Charles East
154 passing yards, 3 TDs
Running Back
Donato Gatses, Glenbard North
216 yards and three TDs in 41-15 victory over Benet
Joey Spelman, McHenry
17 carries, 127 yards, 2 TDs in 43-7 win over Crystal Lake South
Tymere Marshall, Hampshire
15 carries, 171 yards, 3 TDs in 42-14 win over Crystal Lake Central
Receiver
Keegan Beetz, Mendota
6 receptions for 101 yards, 2 TDs against Newman
Haydn Schmidt, McHenry
7 catches, 145 yards; 68-yard TD on opening play in 43-7 win over Crystal Lake South
Jayden Armstrong, Joliet Catholic
10 catches, 159 yards, 2 TDs
Offensive Line
Carter Hintz, Hampshire
Led Whips to big rushing attack in 42-14 win over Crystal Lake Central; 8 tackles, pick-six at middle linebacker
Micah Welch, Johnsburg
Helped pave the way in a 7-6 win over Addison Trail; 7 tackles at defensive end
Defensive Line
Jake Thompson, Clifton Central
1 sack, 41-yard INT TD return in 48-14 home win over Momence
Wyatt Cassens, Sterling
Had a strip sack, fumble recovery, five tackles and ran for a TD
James Sapp, Jr., Yorkville
2 solo tackles, 4 assists, 1 sack
Jimmy Hillmann, Lyons
Key strip and fumble recovery in 31-28 win over Wheaton South
Linebacker
Caleb Viscogliosi, Yorkville
6 solo tackles, 4 assists
Connor Sacco, Marengo
8 tackles, 1 TFL; 142 yards rushing, 2 TDs in 41-21 win over Peotone
Owen Hobson, McHenry
INT and forced fumble in 43-7 win over Crystal Lake South
Peter Gehrig, Sycamore
Had seven tackles to lead the defensive effort in a 21-20 loss to Moline.
Defensive Back
Lucas Decker, McHenry
1 INT, 1 FF, 11 tackles in 43-7 win over Crystal Lake South
Mason Roberts, Herscher
89-yard KO return TD, 15 total tackles (12 solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery; 32 receiving yards, receiving TD, 48 rushing yards in 45-28 home loss to Bishop McNamara
Jacob Vetter, Johnsburg
7 tackles, blocked a potential game-winning FG with 9 seconds left in 7-6 win over Addison Trail