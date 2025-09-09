Shaw Local

Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2025 season

By John Sahly

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2025 season is here.

After 4,081 people voted, tallying 6,369 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Carter Naranjo, West Chicago QB

Quarterback

Carter Naranjo, West Chicago QB

15 carries, 231 yards, 4 TDs, also threw for 85 yards and a TD

Brady Shule, Clifton Central

15 for 21 passing, 260 yards, 6 TDs in 48-14 home win over Momence

Cruz Herrera, St. Charles East

154 passing yards, 3 TDs

Running Back

Donato Gatses, Glenbard North

216 yards and three TDs in 41-15 victory over Benet

Joey Spelman, McHenry

17 carries, 127 yards, 2 TDs in 43-7 win over Crystal Lake South

Tymere Marshall, Hampshire

15 carries, 171 yards, 3 TDs in 42-14 win over Crystal Lake Central

Receiver

Keegan Beetz, Mendota

6 receptions for 101 yards, 2 TDs against Newman

Haydn Schmidt, McHenry

7 catches, 145 yards; 68-yard TD on opening play in 43-7 win over Crystal Lake South

Jayden Armstrong, Joliet Catholic

10 catches, 159 yards, 2 TDs

Offensive Line

Carter Hintz, Hampshire

Led Whips to big rushing attack in 42-14 win over Crystal Lake Central; 8 tackles, pick-six at middle linebacker

Micah Welch, Johnsburg

Helped pave the way in a 7-6 win over Addison Trail; 7 tackles at defensive end

Defensive Line

Jake Thompson, Clifton Central

1 sack, 41-yard INT TD return in 48-14 home win over Momence

Wyatt Cassens, Sterling

Had a strip sack, fumble recovery, five tackles and ran for a TD

James Sapp, Jr., Yorkville

2 solo tackles, 4 assists, 1 sack

Jimmy Hillmann, Lyons

Key strip and fumble recovery in 31-28 win over Wheaton South

Linebacker

Caleb Viscogliosi, Yorkville

6 solo tackles, 4 assists

Connor Sacco, Marengo

8 tackles, 1 TFL; 142 yards rushing, 2 TDs in 41-21 win over Peotone

Owen Hobson, McHenry

INT and forced fumble in 43-7 win over Crystal Lake South

Peter Gehrig, Sycamore

Had seven tackles to lead the defensive effort in a 21-20 loss to Moline.

Defensive Back

Lucas Decker, McHenry

1 INT, 1 FF, 11 tackles in 43-7 win over Crystal Lake South

Mason Roberts, Herscher

89-yard KO return TD, 15 total tackles (12 solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery; 32 receiving yards, receiving TD, 48 rushing yards in 45-28 home loss to Bishop McNamara

Jacob Vetter, Johnsburg

7 tackles, blocked a potential game-winning FG with 9 seconds left in 7-6 win over Addison Trail

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.