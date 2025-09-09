Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2025 season

Team of the Week MVP West Chicago QB Carter Naranjo (John Sahly)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2025 season is here.

After 4,081 people voted, tallying 6,369 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Carter Naranjo, West Chicago QB

Team of the Week: Week 1, 2025

Quarterback

Carter Naranjo, West Chicago QB

15 carries, 231 yards, 4 TDs, also threw for 85 yards and a TD

Brady Shule, Clifton Central

15 for 21 passing, 260 yards, 6 TDs in 48-14 home win over Momence

Cruz Herrera, St. Charles East

154 passing yards, 3 TDs

Running Back

Donato Gatses, Glenbard North

216 yards and three TDs in 41-15 victory over Benet

Joey Spelman, McHenry

17 carries, 127 yards, 2 TDs in 43-7 win over Crystal Lake South

Tymere Marshall, Hampshire

15 carries, 171 yards, 3 TDs in 42-14 win over Crystal Lake Central

Receiver

Keegan Beetz, Mendota

6 receptions for 101 yards, 2 TDs against Newman

Haydn Schmidt, McHenry

7 catches, 145 yards; 68-yard TD on opening play in 43-7 win over Crystal Lake South

Jayden Armstrong, Joliet Catholic

10 catches, 159 yards, 2 TDs

Offensive Line

Carter Hintz, Hampshire

Led Whips to big rushing attack in 42-14 win over Crystal Lake Central; 8 tackles, pick-six at middle linebacker

Micah Welch, Johnsburg

Helped pave the way in a 7-6 win over Addison Trail; 7 tackles at defensive end

Defensive Line

Jake Thompson, Clifton Central

1 sack, 41-yard INT TD return in 48-14 home win over Momence

Wyatt Cassens, Sterling

Had a strip sack, fumble recovery, five tackles and ran for a TD

James Sapp, Jr., Yorkville

2 solo tackles, 4 assists, 1 sack

Jimmy Hillmann, Lyons

Key strip and fumble recovery in 31-28 win over Wheaton South

Linebacker

Caleb Viscogliosi, Yorkville

6 solo tackles, 4 assists

Connor Sacco, Marengo

8 tackles, 1 TFL; 142 yards rushing, 2 TDs in 41-21 win over Peotone

Owen Hobson, McHenry

INT and forced fumble in 43-7 win over Crystal Lake South

Peter Gehrig, Sycamore

Had seven tackles to lead the defensive effort in a 21-20 loss to Moline.

Defensive Back

Lucas Decker, McHenry

1 INT, 1 FF, 11 tackles in 43-7 win over Crystal Lake South

Mason Roberts, Herscher

89-yard KO return TD, 15 total tackles (12 solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 fumble recovery; 32 receiving yards, receiving TD, 48 rushing yards in 45-28 home loss to Bishop McNamara

Jacob Vetter, Johnsburg

7 tackles, blocked a potential game-winning FG with 9 seconds left in 7-6 win over Addison Trail