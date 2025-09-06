Lamar Osterhues runs wild in Barrington’s win over Hersey

Barrington running back Lamar Osterhues got a taste of varsity football last season as freshman, playing in the Broncos’ two state playoff games.

That taste has turned into a huge appetite. The sophomore rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns as Barrington knocked off Hersey 35-21 Friday in Barrington.

“I just try to perfect my craft,” said Osterhues, who carried the ball 22 times. “The credit goes to my offensive line. If I didn’t have them, I wouldn’t have all those runs.”

Barrington coach Joey Sanchez said Osterhues just keeps getting better.

“He is a special one,” Sanchez said. “The best part about him is that he knows he is one of 11. He is going to do his part to make sure that the team is successful.”

Operating behind an offensive line of Northwestern-bound Owen Fors, Malcolm George, Ben Knuth, Nick Rivera and Jack Kavanagh, the Broncos piled up 501 yards of offense, with 280 of it coming in the first half.

“It all starts on Monday when we are hitting the sleds,” Fors said. “That is just a whole team effort. Our running backs, we make gaps for them, so they can cut up field and score.”

Barrington (2-0) had a pair of long strikes to take a 14-0 lead.

Osterhues had a 52-yard scamper on the Broncos first series. Later that quarter, Luke Tepas (12-of-17 passing for 228 yards) connected with a wide open Owen Cook for a 73-yard touchdown.

Hersey came back to score on a 10-yard run by Cheydon Georgacakis in the second quarter to make it 14-7. It was set up by a 50-yard pass from Jake Nawrot to Josh Riggs.

Osterhues would then tally on a four-yard run just before the end of the half to make it 21-7. He would later bust off a 50-yard touchdown run to put the Broncos up 35-14.

Barrington also had a 14-play, 70-yard drive that used up over six minutes to start the second half. It was capped by Cameron Massillo on a 1-yard run.

Hersey (0-2) and quarterback Jake Nawrot (19 of 27 passing for 265 yards) tried to stay close. Nawrot, who finished with three touchdown passes, threw a pair in the second half to Austin Schultz that covered 28 yards and Tyler Wentink that went for 18 yards.

“I am proud of our boys and the way we came out tonight,” Sanchez said. “I was really happy with our defense. That is a really good offensive unit there.”

Hersey coach Tom Nelson, whose Huskies have now played 8A powers Warren and Barrington in the first two weeks of the season, said these games will make his team better.

“We signed up for that,” Nelson said. “We want the challenges. We want to get better. We have been 9-0 in a regular season and that didn’t work out well for us. The plan is to better and playing late into the year.”