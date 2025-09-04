McHenry County Week 2 IHSA football previews

Fox Valley Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs opened the season in impressive fashion, beating host Hampshire 53-13, as RB Caden DuMelle rushed for 150 yards on only 11 carries. DuMelle, Justin Gonzalez (4 carries, 73 yards), Aiden Brunner (3-65) and QB Connor Goehring each had one rushing TD for a Golden Eagles team that is equally confident in its ability to run or throw the ball. Goehring was 4-of-9 passing for 22 yards. DL Lucas Reztler scored on a 72-yard fumble return, LB Jack Coates scored on a blocked punt, and sophomore S Cooper Dolson had an interception. ... Jacobs lost to Prairie Ridge 17-0 to open last season.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge opened the season by handing host Cary-Grove its first FVC loss since Week 7 of the 2023 season. QB Luke Vanderwiel was the star of the game in the Wolves’ 34-21 win, rushing for 233 yards and four TDs on 27 carries. The senior, who had 195 rushing yards at halftime, scored on runs of 79, 15, 25 and 25 yards. FB Jake Wagler carried 13 times for 105 yards, 85 coming in the second half, as he and Vanderwiel provided a 1-2 punch in PR’s option attack that proved too much for C-G. Defensively, junior LB Ethan Hart recovered a fumble and had two tackles for loss.

Friday Night Drive pick: Prairie Ridge

Cary-Grove's Ryan Lummis runs with the ball against Prairie Ridge on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at Cary-Grove High School in Cary. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: Cary-Grove opened the season with a 34-21 loss to visiting Prairie Ridge. The Trojans unveiled an entirely new offensive backfield from the last time they took the field, in a Class 6A semifinal loss at Geneva last fall. Sophomore QB Jackson Berndt, making his first varsity start, rushed for 78 yards on 16 carries and two TDs (7 and 3 yards) and completed 2 of 8 passes for 32 yards. RB Ryan Lummis carried the ball seven times for 79 yards, including a 39-yard TD run. Lummis also had a 24-yard reception. Two-way star Logan Abrams played the entire night at linebacker, but did not play on offense, as coach Brad Seaburg said he wanted Abrams, who also plays fullback, and his defensive teammates to focus on stopping PR QB Luke Vanderwiel. ... C-G beat Burlington Central 27-3 in the teams’ season opener last year. ... This is the seventh meeting between C-G and BC, with the Trojans leading the series 5-1.

About the Rockets: Burlington Central had a great start to its season, shutting out host Crystal Lake South 21-0. DT Aidan Nuno was disruptive all night, recording three sacks, one TFL and five pressures. Matt Bending also had a sack, and Sam Maglares had four solo tackles for a defense that should keep the Rockets in every game this season. Offensively for BC, Henry Deering rushed for 103 yards on 14 carries. Senior QB Landon Arnold, making his first start since filling in for injured starter Jackson Alcorn two years ago, was 6-of-8 passing for 60 yards, one TD and one interception.

FND pick: Burlington Central

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Whip-Purs: Hampshire opened the season by suffering its ninth straight loss, going back to last season, as Jacobs pounded the hosts 53-13. Hampshire scored on its first series of the season, as Tymere Marshall raced into the end zone from 46 yards out. Marshall finished with 166 rushing yards on 13 carries. The Whip-Purs’ only other TD came on a 42-yard pass from Max Jacobs to Chris Whetstone. ... Hampshire lost to Crystal Lake Central 26-21 in Week 9 last year.

About the Tigers: Crystal Lake Central played its first game under new head coach Matt MacCrindle last week, and visiting Huntley was not kind in rolling to a 42-0 win. The Tigers have a good chance to be more competitive in their next three games, as after Friday they visit Dundee-Crown and host Crystal Lake South. Hampshire, D-C and Crystal Lake South went a combined 5-22 last season.

FND pick: Hampshire

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Gators: Crystal Lake South had a tough start to the season in losing 21-0 to visiting Burlington Central. The Gators played respectably defensively, but their young offensive line struggled against a veteran defense. Burlington Central registered four sacks and nine QB pressures. The Gators now face a McHenry team that beat them 19-0 in Week 7 last season.

About the Warriors: McHenry had a successful debut under new head coach Colt Nero, beating Dundee-Crown 17-14 in Carpentersville, and now Nero faces his alma mater. Nero graduated from South in 2012. His Warriors rallied from a 14-10 deficit in the fourth quarter against D-C, as sophomore running back Joey Spelman scored the go-ahead TD from 4 yards out in his varsity debut. Mick Reidy scored on a 5-yard run earlier for the Warriors, and Jaiden Linderman kicked a 20-yard field goal. James Butler had an interception.

FND pick: McHenry

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Chargers: Dundee-Crown opened the season by suffering a close loss at home to McHenry for the second year in a row. After losing 14-13 last season, the Chargers fell 17-14, failing to protect a 14-10 lead in the fourth quarter. QB Ikey Grzynkowicz scored on runs from 2 and 22 yards in his first varsity start. D-C now hits the road for the first time this season. ... The Chargers lost to Huntley 48-21 last year.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley put together a dominant effort on both sides of the ball in a season-opening, 42-0 win over host Crystal Lake Central. Sophomore RB Chase Hojnacki sparked the offense, rushing for 110 yards and three TDs (1, 17 and 3 yards) on 12 carries. WR Wyatt Fleck caught TD passes of 10 and 15 yards from QBs Malik Carter and Carson Rowe, respectively. Huntley also got a TD from Cole McMurthy (1-yard run).

FND pick: Huntley

Nonconference

Coal City (1-0) at Richmond-Burton (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Coalers: Coal City opened the season with a 40-14 win over visiting Pontiac, as Logan Natyshok (13 carries, 103 yards) and Kole Carpenter (10-48 yards) each scored two TDs, highlighting a balanced attack. Coalers QB Connor Henline was 5-of-13 passing for 118 yards and two TDs, one to Aiden Scrogham and one to Gavin Berger. Brock Finch and Carter Gill each had an interception for the Coalers. ... Coal City did not play Richmond-Burton last season. ... Coal City has been to the state playoffs 34 times (Classes 2A, 3A or 4A) since 1987. Francis Loughran has coached the Coalers since 2021 and led his team to 10 wins and a Class 4A semifinal berth last year.

About the Rockets: Junior RB Hunter Carley dominated with the ball in his hands against Marian Central, leading the way in R-B’s 49-13 win over host Marian Central. Carley scored from 64 yards out on his second carry of the game and finished with 211 rushing yards and five TDs on 12 carries. He also scored on runs of 1, 66, 8 and 18 yards. Riley Shea (71 yards), Luke Johnson (84 yards), Blake Livdahl (54 yards) and Gavin Saranzak (5-yard TD) also were effective running the ball. R-B OLB Luke Robinson had a forced fumble and a sack.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton

Johnsburg wide receiver Ryan Franze runs after a catch against Woodstock North in Week 5 last season at Woodstock North. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Addison Trail (1-0) at Johnsburg (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Blazers: Addison Trail opened the season with a 41-13 win over visiting Streamwood. Coach Chris Bazant has led the Blazers to seven wins in each of the past two seasons. ... Addison Trail did not play Johnsburg last season.

About the Skyhawks: QB Carter Block and WR Ryan Franze picked up where they left off last season in leading Johnsburg to a season-opening, 35-30 win over visiting Thornwood. Block completed 16 of 23 passes for 223 yards and three TDs, two to the junior Franze and one to sophomore Jackson Hjorth. Franze finished with 10 receptions for 118 yards, after he had a 66-catch season in 2024. Hjorth had three catches for 20 yards. Johnsburg got rushing TDs from Mario Zakrzewski and Duke Mays. Jacob Vetter and Mays had nine and eight tackles, respectively.

FND pick: Johnsburg

Marengo (1-0) at Peotone (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Coming off a playoff berth in 2024 and third five-win season in four years, Marengo started strong in Week 1, beating perennial state-qualifier Stillman Valley 42-7 on the road. Junior Maverick Shines led the way offensively for the Indians, scoring three TDs. ... Marengo hosted Peotone in Week 2 last year and lost 42-13.

About the Blue Devils: Peotone opened the season with a long road trip to Granite City and came away feeling like the journey was worth it, as it rolled to a 48-7 win. The Blue Devils have built a steady program that leans on running the ball and playing solid defense, and despite the fact that some key cogs graduated from last year’s crew, it appears the Blue Devils have the remaining components to continue to follow that blueprint.

FND pick: Peotone

Harvard (0-1) at Reed-Custer (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hornets: Harvard plays its second road game in as many weeks to open the season and makes its Illinois season debut after traveling to Walworth, Wisconsin, in Week 1. The Hornets are looking for their first points after losing 10-0 to Big Foot. ... Harvard beat visiting Reed-Custer 21-14 in Week 2 last year.

About the Comets: Reed-Custer scrapped with El Paso-Gridley in Week 1 before eventually losing 28-14. It was a good step for the Comets and their new coach Joe Turek, who is trying to mold a relatively young group into a team capable of hanging in a little better with some of their Illinois Central Eight foes this season.

FND pick: Reed-Custer

Ridgewood (1-0) at Woodstock (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rebels: Ridgewood rolled in its season opener, beating Schurz 37-0 at home. Junior QB Angelo Vitale threw for 148 yards on 12-of-19 passing and also rushed for 43 yards. Senior RB Nicco Camillo had two rushing scores. ... The Rebels have won four games in each of the past two seasons, missing the state playoffs each year and after back-to-back years of postseason ball. ... Ridgewood did not play Woodstock last season.

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock traveled to Chicago to open the season, and the long drive was worth it. The Blue Streaks beat North Lawndale 46-6 at Knute Rockne Stadium. Third-year varsity starting QB Caden Thompson threw TD passes of 37 yards to senior WR Matthew Cress and 42 yards to sophomore WR Cash White. Thompson had 114 passing yards and also scored on a 20-yard run. FB Jaxson Hansen had rushing TDs of 3 and 4 yards.

FND pick: Woodstock

Woodstock North (1-0) at IC Catholic (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Thunder: Woodstock North had quite the debut under new head coach Jeremiah Homuth, rolling to a 68-0 win over visiting Elmwood Park, which went winless in 2024. The Thunder built a 35-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 48-0 at halftime of the season opener. ... Woodstock North did not play IC Catholic last year.

About the Knights: IC Catholic started the season with a 33-7 win over St. Louis St. Mary’s South Side Catholic out of Missouri. .... The Knights went 4-5 last season after winning the Class 3A state title in 2022. It was IC Catholic’s fourth state championship since 2016. Last year marked the first time in 10 years (not counting the COVID-19-abbreviated 2020 season) that the Knights did not make the playoffs.

FND pick: IC Catholic

Clemente (0-1) at Marian Central (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcats: Clemente opened the season with a 15-8 loss to Kennedy in Chicago. ... The Wildcats, who compete in the Chicago Public League North Central Division, did not play Marian Central last season.

About the Hurricanes: Marian Central had no answer for Richmond-Burton’s physical running game in the team’s season opener, as the Hurricanes lost 49-13. R-B rushed for 445 yards on 31 carries (14.35 average per carry), including 334 yards by halftime. Marian got most of its yards through the air as sophomore QB Colin Hernon completed 17 of 33 passes for 187 yards and a score. Hernon connected with receiver Max Kinney seven times for 71 yards. Hernon hit Wilson Jakubowicz for a 23-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

FND pick: Marian Central

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Alden-Hebron (1-0) at Cambridge Ridgewood Co-op (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Giants: Alden-Hebron opened the season at home and beat Orangeville for the second year in a row, 31-16. ... The Giants did not play Cambridge Ridgewood-Coop last year.

About the Spartans: Cambridge Ridgewood Co-op opened the season by beating host Hanover River Ridge 50-14.

FND pick: Alden-Hebron