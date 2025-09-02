Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: Mount Carmel holds on to top spot

Nazareth's Dylan Wellner, center, celebrates a touchdown during Nazareth's 33-12 victory over Kankakee in Week 1. Nazareth held its place as the No. 5 team in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Most of the teams from the preseason Friday Night Drive Preseason rankings proved they deserved those positions with strong performances in Week 1.

But there were clearly a few that felt slighted by not being included in the original rankings.

The preseason No. 1, Mount Carmel, fought valiantly to keep that spot, fending off a national powerhouse from Ohio, Moeller, with a two-point conversion in the waning seconds.

Another highly ranked team, East St. Louis, was edged out by Bergen Catholic in its Week 1 contest. The Flyers, despite the loss were moved down just one spot considering the strength of the opponent that dealt that loss.

Moving up to take their place at No. 2 was Lincoln-Way East, which overwhelmed a formerly ranked team, Maine South in Week 1.

There were five new teams that entered the FND Power Rankings this week.

Glenbard West made the largest jump, entering at No. 9 after pulling off a surprise over Batavia, which entered the game as the preseason No. 5.

Other newcomers were Glenbrook South (No. 16), Prairie Ridge (No. 17), Fenwick (No. 24) and Lincoln-Way Central (No. 25).

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: