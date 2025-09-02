Shaw Local

Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: Mount Carmel holds on to top spot

Five new teams enter Top 25

Nazareth's Dylan Wellner, center, celebrates a touchdown during Nazareth's 33-12 victory over Kankakee on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

Nazareth's Dylan Wellner, center, celebrates a touchdown during Nazareth's 33-12 victory over Kankakee in Week 1. Nazareth held its place as the No. 5 team in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

By Steve Soucie

Most of the teams from the preseason Friday Night Drive Preseason rankings proved they deserved those positions with strong performances in Week 1.

But there were clearly a few that felt slighted by not being included in the original rankings.

The preseason No. 1, Mount Carmel, fought valiantly to keep that spot, fending off a national powerhouse from Ohio, Moeller, with a two-point conversion in the waning seconds.

Another highly ranked team, East St. Louis, was edged out by Bergen Catholic in its Week 1 contest. The Flyers, despite the loss were moved down just one spot considering the strength of the opponent that dealt that loss.

Moving up to take their place at No. 2 was Lincoln-Way East, which overwhelmed a formerly ranked team, Maine South in Week 1.

There were five new teams that entered the FND Power Rankings this week.

Glenbard West made the largest jump, entering at No. 9 after pulling off a surprise over Batavia, which entered the game as the preseason No. 5.

Other newcomers were Glenbrook South (No. 16), Prairie Ridge (No. 17), Fenwick (No. 24) and Lincoln-Way Central (No. 25).

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings:

Steve Soucie is the Managing Editor of Friday Night Drive for Shaw Media. Also previously for Shaw Media, Soucie was the Sports Editor at the Joliet Herald News. Prior to that, Soucie worked at the Kankakee Daily Journal and for Pro Football Weekly.