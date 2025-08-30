Trey Seifrid’s big second quarter powers Aurora Central Catholic past St. Edward

A big second quarter carried Aurora Central Catholic to a season-opening victory.

Trey Seifrid scored on three long runs during that quarter to help the Chargers break open a close game and defeat St. Edward, 36-0, Friday night at Greg True Field.

Grant Bohr added a pair of touchdowns for the Chargers.

Seifrid scored on runs of 26, 40 and 35 yards in that big second quarter. All three scores came on the outside veer. The Chargers had success with it on their first possession of the second quarter and kept going back to it.

The line provided the blocks that allowed Seifrid to get the edge.

“It’s really the big guys,” Seifrid said. “They refuse because they’re just too generous, but I offered to buy them all food after the game. They deserve it after the way they played. It’s all up to them, really.”

Meanwhile, the defense kept the Green Wave off the scoreboard. Brodie Curry made the big play with an interception that set up Seifrid’s third score, but everyone contributed.

“The defense played great, making tackles in space, playing their assignments very well,” said Chargers’ coach Christian Rago. “It was a very disciplined night.”

Zach Sauceda carried the load offensively for the Green Wave with 77 rushing yards on 20 tries. But the young St. Edward team was just outmanned at times.

St. Edward was hit hard by moves and transfers over the summer, often practicing with just 11 or 12 players before restocking the cupboard.

“We know they have some guys that have played a lot of football,” said St. Edward coach Shane Finnane. “We’ve seen some of those guys on tape for 2 or 3 years.”

Aurora Central Catholic scored first on Bohr’s 6-yard run. The Wave stopped the Chargers on downs on their next possession and appeared to have some momentum. But after Seifrid sacked Wave quarterback Jake Linkowski, the Chargers took over in good field position. Seifrid scored on the next play.

Seifrid’s first score, also on a one-play drive, seemed to give the Chargers the jolt they needed.

“We just had to get that extra confidence boost,” he said. “We just had to get out of our heads.”

Before the game, the Green Wave observed a moment of silence and prayed for the victims at Annunciation Catholic School in Minnesota, whose principal, Matt DeBoer, graduated from St. Edward in 2004.

