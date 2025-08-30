Luke Tepas throws 89-yard touchdown on 1st play of 1st varsity start as Barrington beats South Elgin

Opponents of Barrington in 2025, beware.

The Broncos can run the ball and pass it effectively.

That was on display in Friday night’s opener as the host Broncos throttled visiting South Elgin 48-20 in a nonconference game.

“I was super proud of the kids,” said Barrington coach Joe Sanchez. “We came out executed our plan and were able to run and throw the ball. We want to have a balanced offense. We played well but we have a lot of things we can do better in.”

Barrington amassed 457 total yards, 269 passing and 188 rushing.

The Broncos (1-0) set the tone on their first offensive play of the game. With the ball on its own 11, senior Luke Tepas, making his first varsity start, threw a perfect strike to junior Austin Coles. Coles, who was wide open.

Coles went 89 yards for the touchdown. Barrington led 7-0 with 7:37 left in the initial quarter.

The Storm bounced right back with a 66-yard TD pass from Carter McDonald to Gavin Mueller. The extra point kick was blocked and the Broncos had a narrow 7-6 lead.

The Broncos seized control of the game with 28 straight points and led 35-6 early in the third quarter.

Barrington got three rushing touchdowns during that span, two by Lamar Osterhues of 25 and 7 yards and another by sophomore Cameron Massillo which covered 14 yards. Massillo, who later scored on runs of 1 and 22 yards, led Barrington’s rushing attack with 123 yards on 13 carries with three touchdowns.

“The offensive line was incredible,” said Massillo. “They were opening huge gaps all day. I had a lot of running room all day long.”

Tepas enjoyed an outstanding first start, completing 13-of-18 passes for 269 yards. His main target was Coles, who caught seven passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns of 89 and 35 yards.

“Luke, for a first start, really threw the ball well,” said Coles. “The 89-yarder on the first play was a perfect throw. Luke was nervous before the game but he played very well. We have a balanced offense and keep defenses off balance.”

Owen Cook also caught 4 passes for 51 yards.

South Elgin got a monster effort from senior running back Darrion Thurman, who ran 17 times for 93 yards and caught two passes for 83 yards. One of those catches was a 75-yard touchdown.

“Darrion was a 1,000-yard back last year and he really started the season with a great game,” said South Elgin coach Pat Pistorio. “The kids gave great effort and have invested a lot in the season. Coach Sanchez has a great program at Barrington. Batavia will be a tough test next week but we will be ready.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250829/prep-football/barringtons-balanced-offense-shines-vs-south-elgin/