2025 season preview: Scouting the Upstate Eight Conference

Upstate Eight East

Team previews

Elmwood Park

Coach: Terrance Terry (third season)

Last season’s record: 0-9 overall, 0-6 in the UEC East (seventh place)

Top returners: Matthew Fritz, sr., QB; Jacob Solis, jr., RB; Danny Dohoney, sr., WR; Josh Jetters, jr., WR; Anthony Chillis, jr., DB; Tim Chillis, sr., DB; David Swanek, sr., OL; Trinidad Lopez, sr., OL; Danny Deleon, jr., OL.

Key newcomers: Josh Manuel, jr., WR; Bryan Cardenas, sr., LB; Adrian Stankiewicz, jr., DB/K; Angel Martir, soph., WR; Nikola Striegel, soph., OL; Alex Borisionok, sr., DL; Giovanni Renteria, soph., LB; Xavier Turcios, soph., LB; Joseph Jarosz, soph., OL.

Worth noting: Offensively, the Tigers nearly averaged 20 points per game last season, and return quarterback Fritz. On the defensive side of the ball, Elmwood Park looks to improve after giving up an average of 54 points per game in 2024. The Tigers allowed more than 40 points in all nine games, including six 50-point contests last season. After winning just five of 36 games over a 5-year span, Elmwood Park will try to snap a 9-game losing streak in its season opener on Aug. 29 at Woodstock North.

Fenton

Coach: Mark Farrell (sixth season)

Last season’s record: 6-4 overall, 3-3 in the UEC East (fourth place)

Top returners: Omar Diaz, sr., RB/CB; Josh Zuniga, sr., OL/DL; Gavin Stewart, sr., OL/DL; Bobby Solideo, sr., OL/DL; Connor Cheney, sr., OL/LB; Ivan Medrano, sr., QB/K; Ivan Macedo-Luna, jr., RB/FS.

Key newcomers: Aaron Corral, soph., OL/DL; Jake Dzierzanowski, jr., OL/DL; Logan Haywood, jr., TE/DE; Ari Kelley, jr., TE/DL.

Worth noting: A year ago, the Bison made the state playoffs for the first time since 2014, winning six games before dropping their first-round Class 6A postseason contest to Wauconda. Highlights of the season included a 28-27 Week 8 win over Ridgewood and a 21-14 victory over Riverside-Brookfield. “We are trying to build on last year’s season on both levels,” said Farrell. “We know we are not going to sneak up on anyone this year, so the players have been working hard to prepare for this season.” Fenton returns a pair of all-conference players in tailback Diaz and offensive lineman Zuniga. Fenton begins its season at home against Elgin on Aug. 29. “I would like our team to believe in themselves — that they can compete with the big dogs in the conference,” said the coach.

Coach: John Walters (15th season)

Last season’s record: 10-2 overall, 6-0 in the UEC East (first place)

Top returners: Elias Morales, sr., OL; Michael Nee, sr., QB; Orlando Hoye, sr., LB; Luke Freese, sr., WR; Sam Walton, sr., DE; Muhammed Musleh, sr., WR; Kedrick Dennis, sr., RB; Donavan Cobbs, sr., LB/S; Joe Wyatt, sr., OT.

Key newcomers: Montii Perry, jr., S; Keenan House, sr., S; Donavan Brooks, sr., DT.

Worth noting: The Rams return one of the top quarterbacks in the area in 6-foot-3, 175-pound Nee, who threw 24 touchdown passes while compiling a 136.9 passer rating and completing 70% of his passes last season for the UEC East champions. Other top returners include Dennis (eight rushing TDs), Freese (32 yards per game receiving), Walton (two sacks), and Musleh (three receiving TDs). Walters also expects big contributions from linebacker Hoye and safety Perry this season. Glenbard East aims for its seventh straight postseason appearance in 2025. “We are returning four defensive starters and six offensive starters, including four all-conference players,” said Walters. “The strength of our team will lie offensively with our skilled positions.” The Rams open their season at home against Willowbrook on Aug. 29, prior to their crossover clash with defending UEC West champion West Aurora on Sept. 5.

Coach: Ryan Crissey (11th season)

Last season’s record: 6-4 overall, 4-2 in the UEC East (tied for second)

Top returners: Josh Schwendeman, sr., OL; Yann Tchapda, sr., OL; JJ Washington, sr., OL; Henry Riley, sr., TE; Jonny Baldauf, sr., RB/WR; Anthony Baldauf, soph., WR; Elijah Donahue, soph., RB; Isaiah Gray, sr., WR/DB; Ari Iaonnou, sr., LB; Cecil Tousant, sr., DL; Troy Oleksak, sr., LB; Anthony Nettuno-Fessler, sr., LB/DE.

Key newcomers: Mason Fort, soph., QB; Ambrose Davis, sr., OL; Jonathan Davis, sr., DB; Alan Pikul, soph., DL; Micah Foster, jr., DL.

Worth noting: When your team has qualified for the postseason 13 consecutive seasons, expectations always remain high. Such is the case at Glenbard South, where Crissey has guided the Raiders to 9 straight playoff berths during his tenure (4-2 mark in COVID-shortened 2020 campaign). “The goal is to win six games in conference and a conference championship,” said Crissey. “Qualifying for the playoffs is always an expectation.” This year, the Raiders return plenty of talent, headed by tight end Riley, tailback/receiver Jonny Baldauf, receiver Isaiah Gray, tailback Donahue, and linebackers Iaonnou and Oleksak. Experienced linemen Schwendeman (6-6, 250), Tchapda (5-11, 220), and Washington (6-0, 255) figure to be interior mainstays. Glenbard South kicks off its season at home against 8A power Wheaton Warrenville South on Aug. 29, and visits defending UEC East champion Glenbard East in Week 8. “The goal is to be more balanced on offense and play a physical brand of football on both sides of the ball,” said Crissey.

Ridgewood

Coach: Vincent Fanelli (fourth season)

Last season’s record: 4-5 overall, 2-4 in the UEC East (tied for fifth)

Top returners: Angelo Vitale, jr., QB; Nicco Camillo, sr., RB; Alex Hrabchak, sr., WR; Marko Jonic, sr., LB; Michael Cwieczkowski, sr., LB/DE; Frankie Camillo, sr., LB/CB; Peter Rosales, sr., DB; Kobe Lewis, jr., LB; Tommy Burkevic, jr., OL/DL; Jayden Mazariegos, sr., OL.

Key newcomers: Dominic Berardi, jr., WR; Damian Daskalakis, jr., WR; Josh Karkoska, jr., DB.

Worth noting: Following a 4-5 season, the Rebels return an experienced core on both sides of the ball, led by quarterback Vitale, who threw for more than 1,500 yards and 19 total touchdowns a year ago despite missing 2 games. Nicco Camillo is a physical, downhill runner who tallied 7 TDs last season, while Hrabchak is a reliable target who posted 400 receiving yards and 3 TDs in 2024. Defensively, Jonic is a vocal leader and sure tackler who led the team with 86 tackles last season. “We expect to take the next step as a program and push for a playoff berth,” said Fanelli. “Our focus is on disciplined, physical football, winning the turnover battle and controlling the line of scrimmage. Senior leadership combined with emerging underclassmen gives us the depth to compete every week.” Fanelli feels his team can be in the hunt for the conference title. “We feel we can match up well with any team in the league when we execute and stay healthy,” said the coach.

Coach: Sam Styler (fourth season)

Last season’s record: 4-5 overall, 2-4 in the UEC East (tied for fifth)

Top returners: Warren Mason, sr., DB/WR; Damian Nieves, sr., DL/OL; Xavier Mrozik-DeJesus, sr., WR; Jayden Karas, sr., WR; Jacob Retana, sr., RB; Joey Campagna, sr., OL; Joaquin Jara, jr., OL; Nico Caputo, jr., WR; Oscar Aguirre, sr., DB; Giancarlo Garcia, jr., QB; Andrew Olivares, jr., DL; John Evans, Jr., sr., DB.

Key newcomers: Anthony Lembcke, jr., LB; Michael Kallas, sr., DB; Charlie Jicha, soph., OL; Ben Biskupic, sr., DL; Braeden Novak, jr., QB.

Worth noting: After qualifying for the postseason four straight years, the Bulldogs fell a game shy of the playoffs with a 4-5 mark a year ago. “The Upstate Eight is a great conference with tough competition,” said Styler. “Last year was our first in the conference, and we found out quickly that you need to bring your best game every week.” R-B expects to compete on a weekly basis. “We are fortunate a lot of starters return from last year,” said the coach. “They have worked extremely hard all off-season to get this program back on track after last year. We are looking forward to the competition within the conference, hoping to prove ourselves as one of the top programs in the Upstate Eight.”

West Chicago

Coach: Adam Chavez (fourth season)

Last season’s record: 6-4 overall, 4-2 in the UEC East (tied for second)

Top returners: Carter Naranjo, sr., QB; Ean Arizmendi, sr., OL; Roman Zolota, sr., LB; Luis Rubio, sr., OL; David Weber, sr., LB; Jayden Rosario, sr., DE.

Key newcomers: Adriano Rivera, sr., B-back; Liam Ziberski, jr., wing; Daniel Papp, sr., DB; Nery Banuelos, sr., wing.

Worth noting: The Wildcats defied the odds last season, reaching the state playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time in school history. “We have to continue to build on the past two years,” said Chavez. West Chicago will have to replace a pair of senior leaders in RB Robert Lee and LB/RB Tommy Doyle. However, Naranjo returns for his third season as the starting quarterback, alongside offensive linemen Arizmendi and Rubio. Zolota, Weber, and Rosario figure to anchor the defense. “We will be senior heavy this year with players who will have four years in our offensive scheme and three years in our defensive scheme,” said the coach. The one-day-at-a-time approach suits Chavez. “We will look to go 1-0 every week,” he said. “Our only focus is to prepare ourselves to go 1-0 each week. We will not look past any opponent.”

Five players to watch

Jonny Baldauf, RB/WR, Glenbard South — Versatile veteran possesses game-breaking speed in the offensive backfield and is a threat on special teams.

Omar Diaz, RB/DB, Fenton — Earned all-conference honors as a junior while helping lead the Bison to their first playoff berth since 2014 last season.

Carter Naranjo, QB, West Chicago — Helped lead Wildcats to back-to-back playoff berths last season for the first time in school history.

Michael Nee, QB, Glenbard East — Talented 2-sport athlete looks to improve upon last year’s 24 TD passes for the defending UEC East champions.

Angelo Vitale, QB, Ridgewood — Threw for 1,500-plus yards and 19 total TDs in 2024 despite missing 2 games due to injury.

Five can’t-miss matchups

Week 1: Wheaton Warrenville South at Glenbard South

Week 2: Glenbard East at West Aurora

Week 3: Riverside-Brookfield at Ridgewood

Week 8: Glenbard South at Glenbard East

Week 9: West Chicago at Fenton.

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

(* - projected playoff qualifier)

Glenbard East* West Chicago* Glenbard South* Ridgewood* Riverside-Brookfield Fenton Elmwood Park

Upstate Eight West

Team previews

Bartlett

Coach: Milan Vuckovich (fourth season)

Last season’s record: 4-5 overall, 4-2 in the UEC West (third place)

Top returners: Olivier Chrapek, sr., K/P; Daniel Thorner, sr., OT/DT; Jack Rojek, sr., C/DT; Tyler Meziere, sr., CB/WR; Nicholas Carlos, sr., WR/CB; Isaac Harris, sr., RB/LB; Joey Caputo, sr., RB/WR/CB; Vince Yario, sr., QB; Jack Nicoll, sr., RB/LB; Daniel Jasso, sr., LB/RB; Ethan Ratajczyk, sr., LB/TE; Xavier DeJesus, sr., LB/RB; Nate Klein, sr., LB/WR; Carson Wagner, sr., SS/WR; Jake Marchese, jr., FS/WR.

Key newcomers: Chase Paduch, soph., OL/DL; Jerome Childs, soph., DE/TE; Anthony Lorek, jr., OL/DL; William Bowers, jr., OL/DL; Jayden Cifuentes, jr., DL/OL; Oskar Linski, jr., DL/OL; Luca Cipolla, jr., CB/WR.

Worth noting: Following three consecutive 4-5 seasons, the Hawks look to make the jump to postseason play in 2025. “We want to put our best product out on the field in all three phases of the game and compete every week,” said Vuckovich. “Our goal each and every season is to compete for the conference championship and earn a spot in the playoffs.” Bartlett returns plenty of talent, led by quarterback Yario, tailbacks Caputo and Harris, lineman Thorner, and linebackers Jasso, Klein, and Ratajczyk. “This senior class has been receiving a lot of interest from colleges across the country,” said the coach. “We’re excited to see what they can do between the lines this season.” Bartlett opens its season against a pair of DuKane Conference foes – at Glenbard North on Aug. 29, and home against Lake Park on Sept. 5. The Hawks kick off their UEC West slate against Streamwood on Sept. 19. “If we approach each week as a playoff game, we have the talent to be successful,” said the coach.

East Aurora

Coach: Nick Kukuc (eighth season)

Last season’s record: 0-9 overall, 0-6 in the UEC West (seventh place)

Top returners: Alexander Carter, jr., WR/DB; Johnathan Ortiz, Jr., sr., RB/LB; Samuel Zavala, sr., DB; Diego Vazquez, sr., RB/LB; Roman Cepeda, sr., OL; Isaiah Fulton, sr., DL; Jaime Vazquez, sr., OL; Jeremiah Jackson, jr., DL.

Key newcomers: Cristian Agustin, jr., OL; Victor Torres, jr., OL; Jairo Ceniceros, jr., WR/DB.

Worth noting: Two years ago, the Tomcats reached the state playoffs for the first time in more than 40 years (1982) with their 6-4 record. Last season, they struggled on both sides of the ball, averaging just a TD per game while allowing 44 points per contest. “We look to improve and build off of our eight returning starters,” said Kukuc. Carter, Ortiz, Jr., and Vazquez figure to play both ways, while Vazquez is a 6-3, 300-pounder anchoring the offensive line. East Aurora begins its season at Maine East on Aug. 29. The annual crosstown showdown against West Aurora will take place on Oct. 17 at West High.

Elgin

Coach: Anthony Mason (11th season)

Last season’s record: 2-7 overall, 2-4 in the UEC West (tied for fourth)

Top returners: Coreyon Johnon, sr., ATH; Jiyion Holmes, sr., CB; Jayden Edgar, jr., WR; Victor Escobar, jr., OL.

Key newcomers: Jacob Rufino, jr., QB; Dan Beckett, soph., FS; Ja’Miere Moore, soph., ATH; La’Marin Powell, soph., ATH.

Worth noting: The Maroons enter the season with youthful enthusiasm and promise coming off a 2-win campaign in 2024. “We are always looking to improve,” said Mason. “We have a good amount of young talent that will work hard to be better every day. The focus is always ‘Win the day’ no matter the outcome on Friday nights. The growth and development will be important for us moving forward.” Rufino, a 6-foot, 170-pounder, figures to get the nod at quarterback, flanked by athletes Johnson, Edgar, Holmes, Moore, and Powell. Elgin kicks off its season at Fenton on Aug. 29. The Maroons’ first 3 opponents – Fenton, Grayslake North, West Aurora – were all playoff qualifiers last season. “In the UEC, we hope compete with the big wigs in our conference, giving ourselves a chance to have a successful season,” said the coach.

Larkin

Coach: Vincent Ray (third season)

Last season’s record: 2-7 overall, 2-4 in the UEC West (tied for fourth)

Top returners: Julius Yandell, Jr., sr., QB/DB; Aden Mora, sr., WR/DB; Devin Krueger, sr., RB/LB; Osmar Munoz, sr., OL/DL; Elijah Walker, sr., RB/DB; Jose “Jojo” Miranda, sr., OL/DL; Erick Rea, sr., OL/DL; Daniel Herrmann, jr., OL/DL; Emilio Prieto, soph., OL.

Key newcomers: Brenden Villarreal, jr., WR/DB; Brian Watson, Jr., soph., QB/DB; Jameson Cunningham, soph., LB; Stevon McGill, soph., OL/DL.

Worth noting: After reaching the state playoffs in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022, the Royals have posted a combined record of 5-13 the past 2 years. Larkin returns several skilled players, including quarterback Yandell, Jr., and tailback Mora, and expects contributions from newcomers Villarreal, Watson, Jr., and Cunningham. Larkin’s nonconference schedule includes the season opener against perennial power Geneva and a road game at St. Patrick – the first of 4 consecutive away contests. “We are predicted to finish 1-8 and last place in the conference,” said Ray. “It’s up to us to make that prediction wrong.”

South Elgin

Coach: Patrik Pistorio (second season, seventh overall – 2013-2018)

Last season’s record: 6-4 overall, 5-1 in the UEC West (second place)

Top returners: Carter McDonald, jr., QB; Nikola Mastropieri, sr., OL; Larry Smith, III, sr., DB/RB; Gavin Norcross, sr., OL; Jeremiah Carrera, sr., WR/DB; Frankie Macaluso, sr., TE/LB; Darrion Thurman, sr., RB; Charles Watt, sr., OL/DL.

Key newcomers: Gavin Mueller, sr., TE; Hunter Prus, sr., OL/DL; Michael Villarreal, jr., TE; Nathan Rukel, sr., OL.

Worth noting: Do not let last year’s 6-4 record fool you – the Storm beefed up their nonconference schedule with playoff qualifiers Barrington and Batavia, while also facing a strong West Aurora squad in the newly formed UEC West. “We’re coming into the season with high expectations,” said Pistorio. “We believe we’ve laid the right foundation this offseason to take a step forward.” Offensively, Thurman is a proven playmaker who rushed for 1,025 yards and 16 TDs last season. “We expect him to be a major factor again,” said the coach. Meanwhile, Colorado recruit Mueller (6-6, 250) transferred from St. Francis. “He’s one of the top tight end prospects in the nation, and gives us a playmaker in both the run game and passing attack,” said Pistorio. McDonald returns at QB after facing several formidable playoff-caliber teams. South Elgin once again opens against Barrington on the road on Aug. 29 before hosting Batavia Sept. 5. “Those games will test us and get us ready for what lies ahead,” said the coach. “We fully expect to compete at the top of the conference. Our focus is on being consistent, physical, and prepared – if we do that, we believe we can not only be a contender in the conference but also position ourselves for a playoff run.”

Streamwood

Coach: Don Guindon (second season, seventh overall – 2015-2019)

Last season’s record: 3-6 overall, 2-4 in the UEC West (tied for fourth)

Top returners: Ja’Marcus Cole, sr., DL; LJ Robles, sr., S/RB; Justin Brown, jr., LB/RB.

Key newcomers: Callan Clinton, soph., LB/DB; Joey Scianna, jr., DL/OL; Tyler Nelson, jr., LB/TE; Jeseem Gonzalez, jr., LB/RB.

Worth noting: The Sabres look for added improvement following last year’s 3-6 campaign that included 2 wins in their last 3 games. “We’re hoping to improve on the momentum we built at the end of the season,” said Guindon. They have a believer in West Aurora coach Nate Eimer, who guided the Blackhawks to the UEC West title last season. “Streamwood is going to be a good football team this season,” said Eimer. Cole, a 5-8, 235-pounder, is a returning all-conference defensive lineman who uses his leverage to beat opposing blockers. Streamwood opens the season with a pair of returning playoff qualifiers – at Addison Trail (Aug. 29) and home against Fenton (Sept. 5). The Sabres begin UEC West action against Bartlett on Sept. 19. Guindon, in his second stint at the helm, figures the conference race will go through a pair of teams. “I expect West Aurora and South Elgin to be at the top of the conference,” said the coach.

West Aurora

Coach: Nate Eimer (15th season)

Last season’s record: 10-1 overall, 6-0 in the UEC West (first place)

Top returners: Mason Atkins, sr., QB; Kieran Duncan, sr., OL/DL; Alfie Aguilar, sr., OL/DL; Zach Toma, sr., WR; Liam Norris, sr., WR/TE; Will Gray, sr., LB; Kellen Younie, sr., LB; Jayden Garcia, sr., DB; Bryce Riley, jr., RB.

Key newcomers: Jayden Chavez, jr., OL; Bobby Frierson, jr., OL; Brodie Caragher, sr., DB; Fawaz Alhassan, sr., DL.

Worth noting: Last year, the Blackhawks enjoyed their best season since 1946, winning their first 10 games, including a 31-21 victory over Huntley in the opening round of the Class 8A state playoffs. Ball State-bound quarterback Atkins returns after completing 72 percent of his passes for 32 TDs to go with 7 rushing TDs in 2024. West Aurora graduated a load of talent, including 34 receiving TDs from Azuriah Sylvester, Reece Powers, and Terrence Smith. Atkins will look to a pair of good-sized receivers in 6-3, 180-pound Norris and 6-2, 195-pound Toma. Riley averaged 41 rushing yards per game in a reserve tailback role a year ago, while Younie averaged 4.7 tackles per game in 2024. “We believe we can get in the playoffs and have another winning season,” said Eimer, who has guided the team to 6 postseason appearances in 14 years. “We hope to contend for the conference title and expect great competition from South Elgin, Bartlett, and Streamwood,” said the coach. The Blackhawks open their season with tough nonconference home games against Hinsdale Central (Aug. 29) and Glenbard East (Sept. 5).

Five players to watch

Mason Atkins, QB, West Aurora – Ball State-bound senior threw 32 TD passes and compiled a 72 percent completion rate as a junior.

Ja’Marcus Cole, DL, Streamwood – Returning all-conference defender has a nose for the ball on the interior line.

Isaac Harris, RB/LB, Bartlett – One of 15 leading returners for the Hawks, who figures to run alongside Joey Caputo and Vince Yario in the offensive backfield.

Gavin Mueller, TE, South Elgin – Colorado commit transferred from St. Francis and ranks 12th amongst Illinois Class of 2026 recruits.

Darrion Thurman, RB, South Elgin – Earned all-conference status as a junior, rushing for 1,025 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Five can’t miss games

Week 2: Glenbard East at West Aurora

Week 4: Streamwood at Bartlett; South Elgin at West Aurora;

Week 6: Larkin at Elgin

Week 7: South Elgin at Bartlett.

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

(* - projected playoff qualifier)