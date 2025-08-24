2025 season preview: Scouting the Southwest Prairie Conference

Quarterback Zane Caves returns for Minooka this year after leading the Indians to an 8-3 record last season. (Gary Middendorf)

Team previews

East Division

Coach: Thomas Hart

2024 record: 1-8, 1-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 Thornridge; Sept. 5 at West Chicago; Sept. 12 Plainfield East; Sept. 19 at Oswego East; Sept. 26 Plainfield Central; Oct. 3 at Bolingbrook; Oct. 10 at Romeoville; Oct. 17 Plainfield South; Oct. 24 at Joliet West.

Worth noting: The Steelmen won their first game since 2019 last season, and they hope to put a larger number in the win column this season. They did graduate a large number of contributors from last season’s team, but Hart said that the numbers in the program are up significantly from the previous seasons. Now that the first win in a long time is under their belts, the Steelmen are aiming for their first playoff appearance since 1976.

Joliet West's Sedrick Love (left) returns to anchor the Tigers' defense this season. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

Coach: Dan Tito

2024 record: 5-5, 4-1

Schedule: Aug. 29 Oswego East; Sept. 5 at Yorkville; Sept. 12 Plainfield South; Sept. 19 Minooka; Sept. 26 at Romeoville; Oct. 3 at Oswego; Oct. 10 Plainfield East; Oct. 17 at Plainfield Central; Oct. 24 at Joliet Central.

Worth noting: The Tigers qualified for the Class 8A playoffs for the second straight season last year. It was the first time since 2016-17 that Joliet West made two straight playoff appearances. They have never made three in a row, but hope to make history this season. Wide receiver Jordan Bennett will figure prominently in the offense, while linebacker Sedrick Love will anchor a defense that has become the Tigers’ calling card.

Plainfield Central Wildcats

Coach: Robbie Carriger

2024 record: 0-9, 0-5

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Waukegan; Sept. 5 Metea Valley; Sept. 12 Romeoville; Sept. 19 at Bolingbrook; Sept. 26 at Joliet Central; Oct. 3 at Minooka; Oct. 10 at Plainfield South; Oct. 17 Joliet West; Oct. 24 at Plainfield East.

Worth noting: The Wildcats graduated most of their starters from last year’s winless team, but optimism is running high. With an influx of new talent and enthusiasm, Plainfield Central hopes to improve as the season goes on. Sophomore Tommy Morrissette takes the reins at quarterback and he has a couple of valuable weapons in Torrance Freeman and Stephon Griffin at receiver. Freeman and Griffin will also be key figures in the defensive backfield.

Coach: Dan Stekala

2024 record: 2-7, 2-3

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Argo; Sept. 5 De La Salle; Sept. 12 at Joliet Central; Sept. 19 Yorkville; Sept. 26 Plainfield South; Oct. 3 at Plainfield North; Oct. 10 at Joliet West; Oct. 17 Romeoville; Oct. 24 Plainfield Central.

Worth noting: This is Stekala’s first year as the Bengals’ head coach. He takes over a club that will see its strength lie on the offensive line, which returns seniors Sebastian Sanchez, Jaden Pringle, and Ryan Sizemore to help open holes for junior running back David Croom. Linebacker Hugh Callaghan will spearhead the defense.

Coach: Jake Brosman

2024 record: 7-3, 5-0

Schedule: Aug. 29 Pekin; Sept. 5 at Andrew; Sept. 12 at Joliet West; Sept. 19 Oswego; Sept. 26 at Plainfield East; Oct. 3 at Yorkville; Oct. 10 Plainfield Central; Oct. 17 at Joliet Central; Oct. 24 Romeoville.

Worth noting: The Cougars won the division title last season and qualified for the Class 8A playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons. Although some key members of that team graduated, several also return. Running back/linebacker Chase Pierceall will play a big part on both sides of the ball. He will run behind a line that features returning starters Jakub Kowal and TJ Jarrett-Turner.

Romeoville's Richard Conley, last season's SPC East Offensive Player of the Year, returns to lead the Spartans this year. (Gary Middendorf for Shaw Local News Network)

Coach: Justin Trovato

2024 record: 4-5, 3-2

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Stagg; Sept. 5 Tinley Park; Sept. 12 at Plainfield Central; Sept. 19 Plainfield North; Sept. 26 Joliet West; Oct. 3 at Oswego East; Oct. 10 Joliet Central; Oct. 17 at Plainfield East; Oct. 24 at Plainfield South.

Worth noting: The Spartans were just a win away from playoff qualification last season. They will look to pick up that elusive fifth win behind the talents of returning SPC East Offensive Player of the Year Richard Conley. Conley will enter his third year as the Spartans’ quarterback, so his knowledge and command of the offense will be a big factor in the team’s success. He may have to rely on running back Bryce Brown early while he builds chemistry with a young set of receivers. Meanwhile, defensive end Hector Villagrana and cornerback Jaden Hardin will anchor a defense that looks to improve on the nearly 30 points a game it allowed last year.

Five players to watch

Richard Conley, Romeoville, sr., QB: Conley was the SPC East Offensive Player of the Year last season. He is a true dual-threat quarterback, equally adept at moving the ball on the ground or through the air.

5 can’t-miss matchups

Week 3 — Plainfield South at Joliet West: The last two SPC East champions will meet to open the conference season. The Tigers won the league title in 2023 and the Cougars won it last year. Plainfield South won a 20-7 decision last year, handing West its only conference loss in the last two seasons.

Week 5 — Joliet West at Romeoville: The Tigers have made the Class 8A playoffs in each of the last two seasons, while the Spartans are looking to improve on last season’s 4-5 record and reach the postseason for the first time since 2013.

Week 5 — Plainfield Central at Joliet Central: The Steelmen won their first game since 2019 last season, earning coach Thomas Hart the Chicago Bears Coach of the Week Award. Their victim? Plainfield Central. The Wildcats would like nothing better than to avenge that loss.

Week 8 - Romeoville at Plainfield East: The Bengals have a new coach in Dan Stekala, and it will be interesting to see how the team adjusts to someone different in charge. Romeoville, meanwhile, picked up a 30-21 win over East last season and hopes to advance to the postseason this year.

Week 9 - Joliet Central at Joliet West: It’s always a great time when the two District 204 rivals get together, and to cap off the regular season adds to the excitement.

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

(* - projected playoff qualifier)

Plainfield South* Joliet West Romeoville Plainfield East Joliet Central Plainfield Central

West Division

Coach: Titcus Pettigrew

2024 record: 3-6, 1-4

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Homewood-Flossmoorl Sept. 5 Simeon; Sept. 12 at Oswego; Sept. 19 at Plainfield Central; Sept. 26 Oswego East, Oct. 3 Joliet Central; Oct. 10 at Plainfield North; Oct. 17 Minooka; Oct. 24 Yorkville.

Worth noting: The Raiders’ first season as members of the SPC didn’t go quite as they planned as they finished with a 1-4 league mark. They figure to improve on that with an experienced offensive line blocking for junior running back TJ Lewis, who already has college offers from Wisconsin, Indiana, Purdue and Miami (OH). The Raiders defense will be spearheaded by senior defensive back Jordan Lampkins, who has committed to the University of Minnesota and was the Class 3A state runner-up in the long jump last spring.

Plainfield North at Minooka Chase Nurczyk returns as Minooka's starting running back this season. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Coach: Matt Harding

2024 record: 8-3, 3-2

Schedule: Aug. 29 St Charles North; Sept. 5 at Neuqua Valley; Sept. 12 at Yorkville; Sept. 19 at Joliet West; Sept. 26 Plainfield North; Oct. 3 Plainfield Central; Oct. 10 Oswego; Oct. 17 at Bolingbrook; Oct. 24 at Oswego East.

Worth noting: The Indians made their seventh straight Class 8A playoff appearance last season, and they won at least one playoff game in six of those seven seasons. A deeper run in the postseason could be in the cards as they return quarterback Zane Caves, running back Chase Nurczyk and tight end Jackson Miranda, among others, on offense. Miranda, Elliot Dahlberg, Nathan Gonzalez, and Brody Kozlowski return to a defense that allowed just 183 points in 11 games last year.

Coach: Brian Cooney

2024 record: 10-1, 5-0

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Naperville Central; Sept. 5 Geneva; Sept. 12 Bolingbrook; Sept. 19 at Plainfield South; Sept. 26 Yorkville; Oct. 3 Joliet West; Oct. 10 at Minooka; Oct. 17 Oswego East; Oct. 24 at Plainfield North.

Worth noting: The Panthers won their first 10 games last season, including an unbeaten run through the SPC West, before falling to York in the second round of the playoffs. The offense returns receivers Teddy Manikas and Mariano Velasco, as well as running back Dekker Zelensek, while defensive back Dontrell Young will lead a defensive unit that limited the opposition to single-digit points in eight of its 11 games last year.

Oswego East's Niko Villacci will return as the Wolves' quarterback this season. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Coach: Tyson LeBlanc

2024 record: 4-5, 2-3

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Joliet West; Sept. 5 at Willowbrook; Sept. 12 at Plainfield North; Sept. 19 Joliet Central; Sept. 26 at Bolingbrook; Oct. 3 Romeoville; Oct. 10 Yorkville; Oct. 17 at Oswego; Oct. 24 Minooka.

Worth noting: The Wolves were just a win shy of playoff qualification last year. They have not qualified for the playoffs since 2022, but hope to break that streak this season. Quarterback Nico Villacci returns to direct the offense, while receiver Lincoln Ijams and running back Jasiah Watson will provide him with two experienced and talented weapons as all three skill-position players are third-year starters. The defense will be headed up by defensive end Lamari Hall and cornerback Jamari McKay.

Coach: Anthony Imbordino

2024 record: 4-5, 2-3

Schedule: Aug. 29 at Lockport; Sept. 5 at York; Sept. 12 Oswego East; Sept. 19 at Romeoville; Sept. 26 at Minooka; Oct. 3 Plainfield East; Oct. 10 Bolingbrook; Oct. 17 at Yorkville; Oct. 24 Oswego.

Worth noting: The Tigers went 4-5 last season and missed the playoffs after qualifying for the postseason with the same record the year before. They hope to eliminate any question by winning at least five games this season. Nonconference games with Lockport and York will provide an early test. Senior Finn Fuller will anchor the offensive line in front of junior quarterback Easton Isaacson. Junior linebacker Mason Stewart and senior cornerback Mariell Macon will anchor the defense.

Coach: Dan McGuire

2024 record: 4-5, 2-3

Schedule: Aug. 29 St. Patrick; Sept. 5 Joliet West; Sept. 12 Minooka; Sept. 19 at Plainfield East; Sept. 26 at Oswego; Oct. 3 Plainfield South; Oct. 10 at Oswego East; Oct. 17 Plainfield North; Oct. 24 at Bolingbrook.

Worth noting: The Foxes were a win short of playoff qualification last year. They will try to return to the playoffs for the sixth time in the last eight seasons this year. An experienced backfield featuring quarterback Jack Beetham and running back TJ Harland should help along those lines, along with returning offensive linemen Caden Steg, Brennan Lackey and Gavin Delaney. Linebacker Caleb Viscoglisi and cornerback Daniel Kraus return to help anchor the defense and will get some help from lineman Bryce Baxa, safety Hunter Niklos and cornerback Jayden Ruth.

Five players to watch

TJ Lewis, Bolingbrook, jr., RB: Bolingbrook had the unofficial nickname of Tailback High in the past, and Lewis might be the one to start the tradition all over again. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder ran for 800 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and has already garnered college offers from Wisconsin, Indiana, Purdue and Miami (OH).

5 can’t-miss matchups

• Week 3 — Bolingbrook at Oswego: The Raiders, a relatively new kid on the block in their second season as a member of the SPC West, get a shot at the defending conference champs right off the bat. Bolingbrook has several players with Division I offers, but will it be enough to dethrone the Panthers?

• Week 5 — Plainfield North at Minooka: Two of the top programs in the Southwest Prairie West since its inception will do battle again, with the winner taking a large step toward both conference superiority and playoff qualification.

• Week 7 — Oswego at Minooka: One of Minooka’s two conference losses came to the Panthers last year, a 42-10 decision. The Indians have several players returning from last year’s team and would like nothing better than some revenge.

• Week 8 - Oswego East at Oswego: There’s nothing like a district rivalry game, especially when it comes late in the season. Several things could be impacted by the result of the game - conference standing, playoff qualification and, most importantly, bragging rights.

• Week 9 - Yorkville at Bolingbrook: Though it is a new SPC West rivalry, this one looks to be a big one when it comes to reaching the playoffs as both squads are looking for a return to postseason qualification. Yorkville won a hard-fought 17-6 decision over the Raiders last year.

Steve Soucie’s predicted finish

(* - projected playoff qualifier)