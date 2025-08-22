2025 IHSA football preview: Seneca ready to hit the ground running again

The Seneca football program has compiled a 30-4 record over the last three seasons and has its sights set on a fourth straight winning season.

The Fighting Irish finished last season 9-2 overall and 4-0 in Chicagoland Prairie Conference play before falling 21-14 in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs to Bismark-Henning/Rossville-Avon. As a team, the Irish ran for over 3,200 yards and 40 touchdowns out of their power-T offense.

“We have a lot of players with varsity experience and senior leadership,” said Maxwell, who begins his fifth season as head coach. “This should be a physical group with good speed. As with most small schools, we are looking for younger players to fill roles and step up."

Seneca will have senior Gunner Varland at starting quarterback with senior Devon Daemicke and junior Brant Roe ready to step in if needed.

Seniors Cam Shriey, Ethan Othan and Liam Knoebel will start at the running back spots, with seniors Brayden Simek and Avery Phillips along with junior Joey Arnold rotating in.

“Even more than the last couple seasons, we want to find guys who can give our three starting backs a break and us not miss a beat,” Maxwell said. “I think we’ll have a pretty good rotation in the backfield.”

At tight end will be seniors Zebadiah Maxwell, Brady Sheedy and Matt Stach. The offensive line will be anchored by senior starters Jace Mitchell (C), Landen Venecia (G), Landyn Ramsey (T), Colton Angeloff (T) and junior Rayce Aukland (G), with seniors Derick Griffin and Kyler Krull and sophomores Breckin Anderson and Wyatt Holman seeing time when needed.

“I think us staying as healthy as we can is the biggest key, and we’ve been mostly fortunate in that aspect the past few years,” Coach Maxwell said. “Then I think the next key is our offensive line jelling together. We have a couple of new pieces there, but I’ve liked what I’ve seen from that group throughout the summer and here in the first week of practice.

“Then it’s the development of Gunner at QB, and I really think he’s improved so much.”

St. Bede's Landon Marquez is taken down by Seneca's Brady Sheedy at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

The Irish defense will be led up front by Maxwell, Angeloff, Venecia, Ramsey and Anderson on the line. From there, Knoebel, Shriey, Aukland and sophomore Chase Rod will all see time at inside linebacker, while Phillips, Sheedy and senior Wyatt Biffany will be in the outside linebacker spots.

The secondary will have Stach, Othon and Roe on the corners, and Varland, Simek, Arnold and senior Griffin Hougas at safeties.

“Our defensive coordinator, Levi Derber, does just a fantastic job with our kids, which allows me to really focus on the offense,” Coach Maxwell said. “I love what we have and where we’re at up front. Our interior five are really good and really good at what they do. Just like it starts for us on offense, our defensive front guys make things go.

“I feel like we are going to have a solid defense.”

Seneca opens the season Aug. 29 hosting defending Class 2A champion Chicago Christian, then is on the road against the Sangamon Valley co-op, Clinton and Genoa-Kingston. It’s then Dwight at home, at Marquette, and back home against St. Bede in Chicagoland Prairie Conference contests. The final two weeks of the regular season the Irish host St. Joseph-Ogden and play Carlyle in a game that will be played at Maroa-Forsyth.

“I feel like we have a really tough test right off the bat, and it really doesn’t get an easier the next eight weeks,“ Coach Maxwell said. ”The key will be focusing on the team in front of us each week and then getting better each week.

“It’s a tough schedule for sure, so we are going to have to be ready to go starting August 29 and then every Friday after that.”