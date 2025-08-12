Nazareth senior receiver Trenton Walker embraces leadership role, aiming to lead team to fourth straight title

Johnny Colon (L) and Trenton Walker during a water break at Nazareth Academy Football Practice, Monday, Aug 11, 2025 in La Grange. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Nazareth senior wide receiver Trenton Walker’s football resume is pretty full.

A three-time state champion, Walker has been an integral player for the Roadrunners for the majority of his career.

But Walker is adjusting to a new position on the Roadrunners this summer and for the first day of football practice on Monday – senior leader.

“It feels different in a good way,” Walker said. “Being a senior means people are looking at me to lead, so I try to set the tone in how I work and carry myself. There’s more responsibility but it’s something I’ve embraced.

“All the seniors are excited. The seniors have been talking about this year for a while. It’s our last run together, so we’re ready to give it everything.”

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Walker enters his final season intending to extend Nazareth’s streak to four straight state titles, plus adding a more scholarship offers. He currently has nine offers after attending camps at Auburn, Northern Illinois and Indiana this summer. He holds offers from Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Miami of Ohio, Central Michigan, Temple and others.

Walker is widely considered one of the top unsigned seniors in the state, turning heads last season with 77 receptions for 1,420 yards and 19 touchdowns.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunities,” Walker said of his offers. “I know what I’m going to do this year on the field being a playmaker and a leader. It was great competing against top talent this summer and getting in front of coaches and building relationships with the coaches before this season.”

Already blessed with size and speed, Walker said he fine-tuned his game and body to help him reach his potential.

“I really focused on building strength, improving my speed and keeping my body healthy,” Walker said. “I wanted to come into the season stronger and faster, so I made lifting, mobility and conditioning a priority.”

One big adjustment for Walker will be catching passes from a new quarterback. Quarterback Logan Malachuk, who passed for 3,759 yards and 50 touchdowns last season, is no longer running the offense.

Seniors Frankie Nichols and Jackson Failla are both getting snaps at quarterback.

“The offense has been looking sharp,” Walker said. “Our timing and execution get better every week, just working together even when we don’t have practice to help with the chemistry for our last season.”

Nazareth Academy Football Practice Johnny Colon during blocking drills at Nazareth Academy Football Practice, Monday, Aug 11, 2025 in La Grange. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Johnny Colon, a nickelback, is another senior projected to be a central piece in Nazareth’s effort for another run at state championship.

“It feels really surreal finally being a senior,” Colon said. “I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by some phenomenal leaders as an underclassman, so being tasked with filling their shoes this season is not an easy task but I know I’ve been well prepared for the job and look forward to mentoring my younger teammates.

“The seniors are super excited to start the season…We’re excited to embark on one last journey together and hoping to soak up every single moment.”

Colon, like his teammates, honed his football skills throughout the summer, but worked on his conditioning and strength to prepare his body for the rigors of a difficult schedule. Colon entered the first day of practice with offers from McPherson College and Ave Maria University.

“This offseason I’ve been working on being as strong as I can be, both mentally and physically, to perform at a high level,” Colon said.