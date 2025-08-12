Landon Marquez looks to build on past success for St. Bede

St. Bede's Landon Marquez gets by Ottawa defenders during a game last season at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

It didn’t take long for Landon Marquez to find himself on a varsity football field.

Just three games into his high school career, Marquez was playing running back for St. Bede.

He ran for 27 yards and a touchdown on six carries in his first game and finished his freshman season with 303 yards and two scores on 44 attempts.

Last year, Marquez was the focal point of the Bruins offense, rushing for 742 yards and six TDs on 164 carries.

“I just come out every year and try to get better, try to build on the last year,” Marquez said. “I want to get more and more every year. As you get better, set more goals.”

Marquez again is expected to be a centerpiece for the St. Bede offense as Jack Brady takes over as head coach.

The Bruins, and teams around the state, opened practice Monday. St. Bede kicks off the season Aug. 29 at home against Bureau Valley in a nonconference game.

“We expect no hiccups with Landon coming into the season,” Brady said. “Play 1 of the first game, he should hit the ground running hard.”

Marquez is a big, physical runner.

“His strengths are definitely his physicality and his size,” Brady said. “He’s pushing 6-2, 220-ish. He’s a big body to tackle. Definitely, his brute strength is his biggest asset.”

Defensively, Marquez also is the “big man in the middle” as the Bruins’ middle linebacker.

While Marquez has had success through his first two seasons, there are areas where he needs to improve.

“No. 1 would be his conditioning,” Brady said about what Marquez needs to improve. “I would definitely say vision would be one. Also his cuts, his cutbacks.

“This year, (defensively), we really need to work on him with reads and commanding a defense.”

Marquez said he’s “trying to improve my agility and speed.”

Marquez said he’s been running sprints and doing cone drills to better himself, while Brady called Marquez a “weight room rat” who’s willing to work on all aspects of his game.

“Landon is a very special player,” Brady said. “His work ethic in season and out of season is unmatched. He’s a very a coachable kid. He’s a guy you wish succeeds, because he’s done all the work to deserve it.”

Marquez hopes to run for 1,000 yards, which Brady said he is “definitely capable” of doing. He also hopes to help the Bruins win more after St. Bede finished 2-7 last season.

“Just do the best I can,” Marquez said about his goals for the season.