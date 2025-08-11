Lincoln-Way East readies for what Griffins hope is a championship season

For most programs, what the Lincoln-Way East football team has done the past few years would be a dream come true.

The Griffins are 93-7 in their past 100 games, with just three losses in the past three seasons. They’ve twice finished 8A runner-ups in the past three seasons and produced a wealth of Division I players. Heck, the current roster is loaded with at least four future Power Four players.

Lincoln-Way East is not most programs, though. While those numbers would be the envy of 99.99% of teams, the Griffins belong to the 0.01%.

All three of those losses the past three seasons? They came in the playoffs, twice in the state title game and once in the semifinals last year. Yes, they’re 93-7 the past 100 games, but five of those losses have come against Loyola Academy. While the two runner-up trophies are nice, the Griffins haven’t won a state title in football since 2019.

Coach Rob Zvonar, the only head coach the Griffins have ever known, put it like this: It’s been six years since Lincoln-Way East ended the season happy.

“We’re always looking to evolve,” Zvonar said. “Two phrases I’ve been repeating all summer are keep leveling up and reach higher. We know at some point of the year we have to be better than we were a year ago.”

The Griffins joined the rest of the state in getting things started back up again Monday after what is known as “dead week.” They began practice bright and early at 6 a.m. As to be expected, there were ups and downs in the first day of regular practice, which Zvonar was unsurprised by.

“I was a high school kid once, and when I had 10 days off, my days and night got mixed up like theirs too,” he said. “We’re kind of just trying to get back on a routine, but what we’re really looking for is how their retention was from what they did over the summer camps. I thought from a mental standpoint, at least, we did a good job with that today.”

A big part of that likely involves the heavy retention the Griffins have on the roster from last season.

Lincoln-Way East graduated a host of talented players with Caden O’Rourke (Northwestern), Trey Zvonar (Miami (OH) and Zion Gist (Michigan State) among them. However, this is a more experienced group than usual coming back and just as talented as ever.

Zvonar knows as well as anyone the headliner of the roster remains quarterback Jonas Williams, whom he referred to as “the best quarterback in the country.” That’s not just coach speak. Williams, a USC pledge, is ranked as the ninth-best QB in the nation by both 247Sports and ESPN.

He’s more than earned that ranking. A former Bolingbrook starter, Williams last season passed for 2,926 yards, 42 TDs and just six interceptions while completing 67.8% of his passes. He added 395 yards and seven TDs on the ground.

“We know it all starts and ends with our quarterback,” Zvonar said. “He’s our Michael Jordan, and everybody knows it, including us. We’ll go as he does, but he’s got a pretty good supporting cast too. We’ve got a deep receiving room and a good O-line with an experienced D-line too.”

It’s not just the Williams Show. Defensive end Jacob Alexander is an Illinois commit, while Navy commit Brody Gish returns after rushing for 705 yards and 12 touchdowns. Iowa-offered junior Mason Halliman returns to the O-line.

The team also added receiver Blaise LaVista, a transfer from Libertyville who is committed to Washington. He finished 2024 with 60 catches for 1,447 yards and 24 scores. Don’t forget Plainfield East transfer Jayden Cawthon, either. The junior already has seven Division I offers.

“Blaise and Jonas have a really good connection growing up together,” Zvonar said. “Matt Orban, Jayden Cawthon now, Will Schlinger, Drew Harper and Eddie Villagomez make up a nice group of skill kids too.”

Class 8A remains as tough as ever. Taking the title won’t be easy, and Loyola will always be a challenge. The entirety of the roster is focused, though, and with so many seniors leading the way, the hope is the season will end with a Thanksgiving weekend victory.

“My main goal is definitely to win a state championship,” Alexander said. “There’s been three years where we haven’t made it all the way through. Just doing it for the team and the program, that’s my main goal.

“Just getting a championship.”