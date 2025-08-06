What to watch: 5 preseason football storylines for the Daily Journal area

Summer football camps across the state have come to a screeching halt, with the IHSA dead period coming this week ahead of the official start of practice Monday. Once the season does get started, here are a handful of storylines to look out for from the Daily Journal area.

Will Kankakee’s standard continue to solidify?

This isn’t just one of the area’s most intriguing storylines, perhaps one of the most interesting in the state. Six years removed from the program’s 9-2 mark, the Kays haven’t had a regular season worse than 7-2 and have won at least one playoff game every year since (aside from going 4-2 during the spring 2021 COVID-19 season).

With a regime change that’s seen former defensive coordinator Ed Hazelett return for his first head coaching role, expect a familiar, hungry Kankakee versus everyone mindset and a familiar defensive scheme that features key returners at all three levels. They had five shutouts last year, but perhaps there will be some tweaks and twists to an offense that’s already been quite potent. They open the season with a pair of state champions in Nazareth and Lincoln-Way East, but these Kays aren’t scared of anyone.

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Lyzale Edmon makes a catch during a drill before the Boilermakers hosted Wilmington for a joint summer workout last month. (Mason Schweizer)

Bradley-Bourbonnais looks to continue playoff progress

From a 4-5 campaign without a playoff trip in the fall of 2021 to a 9-3 mark and trip to the Class 7A quarterfinals last season, the Boilermakers have continued their upward trajectory every season post-pandemic, increasing their exit round by one week every year. A continuation of that pattern would mean a semifinal trip this season, but the goal on North St. is loftier than that.

The first goal to check off will be winning the second and final season of the SouthWest Valley Conference Green Division. They finished second in the division last year, only losing to the same Lincoln-Way Central team that knocked them out in the quarters. The lone junior to make last year’s Class 7A All-State first team, cornerback/wide receiver Lyzale Edmon and his brother, sophomore running back/linebacker Ky’ren Edmon, highlight a healthy number of returning skill players and defenders.

Bishop McNamara's Richie Darr catches a touchdown pass under pressure from Herscher's Gaige Brown during last season's game at Bishop McNamara. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Can Bishop McNamara end a program-long playoff drought?

For decades, Bishop McNamara was almost always the most relevant football program in a story that spanned multiple local schools. As the 2025 season rolls around, the Fightin’ Irish are looking to restore that prestige and reach the playoffs for the first time since Hall of Fame coach Rich Zinanni’s final season in 2021. Three head coaches have come and gone since, and with Greg Youngblood stepping in to be the fourth, there’s been plenty of buzz about the speed and physicality the Irish have developed.

The newly-constructed stadium is nearly complete, and fans in green and white are hoping that the program’s rebuilding isn’t far behind. After back-to-back 4-5 seasons, it might not be, and the Irish could be right back in the postseason.

Wilmington's Ryan Kettman runs for a touchdown off a block during the Wildcats' 36-0 victory over Eureka in the second round of the 2024 IHSA Class 3A playoffs at Wilmington. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Wilmington, Coal City aim to keep spots atop ICE after semifinal seasons

For decades, rivals Wilmington and Coal City haven’t just been seen as cream-of-the-crop programs locally, but statewide. That continued in 2024, when the Wildcats (Class 3A) and Coalers (Class 4A) both made state semifinal runs behind their devastatingly brutal two-way play. The Wildcats claimed the Illinois Central Eight title last year – their fourth in the past five seasons – but the Coalers have revenge on their minds this year, and the ICE figures to be much deeper than it has been lately.

Manteno took a step forward with a 7-3 mark a year ago and returns quarterback Connor Harrod for his third season. Peotone has a handful of dominant seniors and a large, exciting junior class. Herscher was a game shy of the playoffs last year and has its most talented senior class since the Tigers’ 2018 run to the Class 3A semifinals. After struggling last year, both Reed-Custer and Streator are beginning new, exciting eras with first-year head coaches.

Clifton Central's Brady Shule throws the ball during a 7-on-7 practice last month at Clifton Central High School. (Nicholas Holstein for Shaw Local)

Who will win the wide open VVC?

Bismarck-Henning was the head of the Vermilion Valley Conference in 2024, finishing the all-VVC regular season 9-0 with a conference title for the third time in the past four years. A qualifier for 15 postseasons in a row, the Blue Devils will once again contend for the conference crown, but there should be plenty of competition at the top of the 10-team conference.

Momence beat everyone but the Blue Devils last year, and with quarterback Erick Castillo back for his fourth year, will once again be right there. Aidan Podowicz may have lined up at quarterback, running back and wide receiver in addition to his spot in the secondary, but he’s the only starter new Clifton Central head coach Jeff Perzee has to replace from last year’s 5-4 team. And strong programs such as Westville and Salt Fork always have to be seen as being in the mix.