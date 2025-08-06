Dwight takes ‘business as usual’ approach this summer as team looks to build on historic playoff run

Coach Luke Standiford of Dwight talks with team during a July joint practice held in Dwight. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

In its summer training camp following a historic playoff run last season, Dwight chose to take a “business as usual” approach.

“Right now, it’s just about refreshing the memory on what we did last year and shaking the rust off, get good on our technique. It’s business as usual,” head coach Luke Standiford said during Dwight’s joint practice with Fieldcrest and Prairie Central in mid-July.

Standiford emphasized that while expectations are lofty after finishing last season 8-4 and reaching the third round for the first time in school history, this is a new team facing its own set of challenges.

“There are high expectations, but at the same time we kind of have to put last year behind us and focus on this year,” he said. “There’s new kids filling in open spots, especially in our secondary on defense.”

However, on the other side of the ball the Trojans will have many familiar faces from last year.

“The good thing is we return eight starters on offense,” Standiford said.

Dwight head coach Luke Standiford talks with team. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Among the returning starters is quarterback Collin Bachand and running back Evan Cox - a backfield duo expected to play key leadership roles this season.

“Collin and Evan, among many of the upperclassmen, are two really strong leaders,” Standiford said. “They’re not the most vocal guys, but they lead by example. They do all the little things right, and they’re taking some of the younger players under their wing.”

“If I had to name captains right now, I’d start with those two.”

The junior quarterback didn’t hesitate when asked about his role on the team, emphasizing that as a quarterback he embraces being a leader.

“I think being a leader is just a big part of being a quarterback,” Bachand said. “I’ve tried to help keep the team focused - whether that’s during practice, in the weight room or watching film. But it’s not just me, all of us upperclassmen take pride in leading together and playing as one team.”

“We’re all just focused on getting better every day.”

Collin Bachand of Dwight throws ball downfield at Dwight High School in Dwight. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Specifically, he explained that progress in the weight room was a point of emphasis this offseason, given the bruising style of offense the team likes to employ in its wing-T scheme.

“We’ve been lifting almost every morning together, seeing a lot of progress there,” he said, “which is what’s going to help us ultimately up front, which is a big key for us in a wing-T offense.”

Although the wing-T is naturally a run-first offense, one of Bachand’s favorite targets in the pass game is senior tight end Joey Starks.

Starks was one of the team’s leaders in receiving yards last year, constantly making explosive plays lined up as a tight end and split out wide.

Joey Starks of Dwight holds a football during a July joint practice. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Echoing his coach’s sentiment, Starks believes the best approach this offseason is to put last year’s success behind them and focus on what’s ahead.

“We talk about it a little bit, not often though,” Starks said. “We’re just looking forward to this year. We’ve got guys coming back, and we’re hoping to have another big season.”

The Trojans will open the regular season hosting Lisle on Friday, Aug. 29.