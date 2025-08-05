Mendota has ‘very productive’ first summer under Jim Eustice

The Mendota football team has struggled since John McKenzie resigned as head coach following the 2011 season.

In McKenzie’s 10-year tenure, the Trojans went 63-43 with seven playoff appearances, including advancing to the second round or deeper in each of his final six years.

Since then, Mendota is 25-88 in 13 seasons with two playoff appearances (2014 and 2021) under two different head coaches.

Over the past 12 years - not including the spring COVID season - the Trojans have won one game or gone winless seven times, including an 0-9 campaign last fall.

So when Jim Eustice left his position as head coach at St. Bede to take the same job at Mendota, he knew culture would be a big emphasis.

Mendota concluded summer workouts July 31. Teams around the state are in the IHSA-mandated dead week before official practices for the 2025 season begin Aug. 11.

“We’re trying to change the culture here, and that’s not an easy thing to do, but overall, our kids have bought in,” said Eustice, who was 46-47 with four playoff appearances in 10 seasons at St. Bede and 59-79 overall in his career including a stint at Marquette. “I think the kids are excited to hit it Aug. 11 and be that group that gets this thing turned around.”

Mendota senior Aden Tillman has already felt change brought by Eustice.

“Coach Eustice has brought the effect of family, family as a team,” Tillman said. “I feel like before, it wasn’t as united as it is right now.”

Along with working on culture, Eutsice spent the summer installing his schemes with both the coaching staff and players.

“It’s been a very productive summer,” Eustice said. “It was getting everything installed on both sides of the ball, getting the staff to learn everything out on the field, because you can do all you want in discussions and in classrooms, but until you’re out on the field (it’s hard to fully understand).

“I’m pleased with where we’re at for the end of the summer.”

Tillman said he feels the Trojans made good progress over the summer.

“I think we’ve all been showing up and stacking days, and that’s what you need to do as a football team,” Tillman said. “You need to show up together and work together every single day. That’s the only way you’re going to keep building as a team.”

As the team’s returning starter at quarterback, the summer has been a learning experience for Tillman.

“I like the way his offense is,” Tillman said. “We can get set up in anything just by the snap of a finger. I’m liking the way it’s all moving right now. The gears are turning in the right direction.

“It was a lot of work, but I’m always going to be willing to change for the betterment of the team. I’m dedicated enough to learn this new offense, and I’m smart enough to know it.”

The team participated in three joint practices, facing Ottawa on July 17 and July 24 before hosting St. Bede and Sandwich for a session on July 31.

“Two weeks ago compared to tonight was a big difference,” Eustice said about the workout with the Bruins and Indians. “We’ve had improvement every day.”