Herscher hosts four area teams for 11 on 11 football scrimmages

The Herscher sideline looks on as Herscher's defense faces Bradley-Bourbonnais' offense in an 11 on 11 scrimmage at Herscher High School on July 22, 2025. (Adam Tumino)

With the start of the regular season getting closer and closer, high school football teams around the state are continuing to ramp up their preseason preparations.

On Tuesday, Herscher welcomed Bradley-Bourbonnais, Central, Dwight and Iroquois West on Tuesday, with the teams rotating through matchups in 11 on 11 scrimmages throughout the evening.

Herscher comes into the season with a large crop of players returning. Head coach Mike Mosier said one of the major things he wanted to see out of his experienced group was some competition at the line, which is something you can really only get out of full 11 on 11 reps.

“I really wanted to see the offensive and defensive line, see how we matched up up front,” he said. “I’m glad [Bradley-Bourbonnais] came, Dwight has a good front line, all of the teams have a good front line. It’s just good work that you get to see in the trenches.”

Herscher's Nash Brubaker (Adam Tumino)

Herscher senior offensive and defensive lineman Nash Brubaker said the team’s experience together is certainly a benefit.

“It’s chemistry, just the amount of chemistry everyone has together,” he said. “We’ve been playing together since youth. Everybody knows how each player moves and plays and their tendencies and stuff, so that helps a lot.”

Legendary Herscher coach back in town

Bradley-Bourbonnais assistant and longtime Herscher head coach Dan Wetzel, right, participates in a huddle following a scrimmage at Herscher High School on July 22, 2025. (Adam Tumino)

For 23 seasons, Dan Wetzel ran the sideline of Seebach Stadium in Herscher.

Now a defensive assistant with Bradley-Bourbonnais after retiring from head coaching after the 2021 season, the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer said it was nice to be back where he spent so much of his coaching life.

“I live in Limestone, but I rarely make it out here,” he said. “I was looking forward to coming out here and seeing some of the coaches I used to coach with. I know some of the players, but a lot of faces have changed. But it’s good old Herscher football. It’s good to be out here.”

New coach, familiar players for Comets

Central's Brady Shule (Adam Tumino)

Central came out to Herscher Tuesday to continue working through their first summer under new head coach Jeff Perzee.

While the coach may be new, the same cannot be said for the players thanks to last year’s team having had just three seniors.

Perzee said that it has been great to not only have lots of returning experience on the field, but on the sidelines as well.

“It’s great my first year having a lot of experienced players and an experienced coaching staff,” he said. “They’re hungry to win, these players are hungry to win, so we’re just really excited for the upcoming season.”

Stepping in as the starting quarterback this season is senior Brady Shule, who said he feels like the team is off to a stronger start this year compared to the past.

“We wanted to come out here and compete, and I feel like we did that,” he said. “Last year at this time, we were nowhere near where we needed to be. I feel like today, especially in that first game, we came out and gave it to them.”

Dwight looking to build on historic season

A season removed from winning the program’s first playoff game in 41 years, Dwight is looking to build on that momentum.

Providing a bit of a challenge is the conclusion of the program’s co-op with Gardner-South Wilmington that now leaves the Trojan roster a little smaller than usual and necessitates having players step into new roles.

“They’re doing a pretty good job adjusting,” head coach Luke Standiford said. “A lot of these kids have to know multiple positions... Just being kind of small with our numbers, everyone has to learn a little more this year.”

Young Raiders gaining experience

Tuesday was a big step for Iroquois West this summer as it was a chance for the team’s young players to face some valuable live competition.

With just three seniors and four juniors on the roster, head coach Tim Hamilton said the development of the underclassmen is key this year.

“They’re going to get a lot of playing time at the varsity level this year,” he said. “The attitude is good, the energy is good. We’re just looking forward to getting to our first game.”