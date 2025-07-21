Offseason focuses for Streator include setting foundation, 3-man QB competition

July 21, 2025
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store
Alden-Hebron Giants Amboy Clippers Antioch Sequoits Ashton-Franklin Center Raiders Barrington Broncos Batavia Bulldogs Bartlett Hawks Benet Academy Redwings Bishop McNamara Fightin' Irish Bolingbrook Raiders Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers Brother Rice Crusaders Buffalo Grove Bison Bureau Valley Storm Burlington Central Rockets Carmel Corsairs Cary Grove Trojans Clifton Central Comets Coal City Coalers Conant Cougars Crystal Lake Central Tigers Crystal Lake South Gators DeKalb Barbs Dixon Dukes Downers Grove North Trojans Downers Grove South Mustangs Dundee-Crown Chargers Dwight Trojans East St. Louis Flyers Eastland-Pearl City Wildcatz Elk Grove Grenadiers Elgin Maroons Erie-Prophetstown Panthers Fenwick Friars Fieldcrest Knights Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Forreston Cardinals Fremd Vikings Fulton Steamers Geneva Vikings Genoa-Kingston Cogs Glenbard East Rams Glenbard North Panthers Glenbard South Raiders Glenbard West Hitters Grant Bulldogs Grayslake Central Rams Grayslake North Knights Hall Red Devils Hampshire Whip-Purs Harvard Hornets Hersey Huskies Herscher Tigers Hiawatha Hawks Highland Park Giants Hinsdale Central Red Devils Hinsdale South Hornets Hoffman Estates Hawks Homewood Flossmoor Vikings Huntley Red Raiders IC Catholic Prep Knights Iroquois West Chargers Jacobs Golden Eagles Joliet Catholic Hilltoppers Joliet Central Steelmen Joliet West Tigers Johnsburg Skyhawks Kaneland Knights Kankakee Kays Lake Forest Scouts Lake Zurich Bears Lakes Eagles Larkin Royals LaSalle-Peru Cavaliers Lemont football Libertyville Wildcats Lincoln Way Central Knights Lincoln Way East Griffins Lincoln Way West Warriors Lockport Porters Loyola Academy Ramblers Lyons Township Lions Maine East Blue Demons Maine South Hawks Maine West Warriors Marengo Indians Marian Catholic Spartans Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes Marist RedHawks Marmion Academy Cadets Marquette Crusaders McHenry Warriors Metea Valley Mustangs Mendota Trojans Milford Bearcats Milledgeville Missiles Minooka Indians Momence Montini Broncos Morris Morrison Mustangs Morton Mustangs Mount Carmel Caravan Mundelein Mustangs Naperville Central Redhawks Naperville North Huskies Nazareth Academy Roadrunners Neuqua Valley Wildcats New Trier Trevians Newman Central Catholic Comets Niles Notre Dame Dons Oak Park River Forest Huskies Oregon Hawks Oswego Panthers Oswego East Wolves Ottawa Pirates Palatine Pirates Peotone Blue Devils Phillips Wildcats Plainfield Central Wildcats Plainfield East Bengals Plainfield North Tigers Plainfield South Cougars Plano Reapers Polo Marcos Prairie Ridge Wolves Princeton Tigers Prospect Knights Providence Catholic Celtics Reed-Custer Comets Richmond Burton Rockets Riverside Brookfield Bulldogs Rock Falls Rockets Rolling Meadows Mustangs Romeoville Spartans Round Lake Panthers Sandwich Indians Schaumburg Saxons Seneca Fighting Irish Simeon Wolverines St Anne Cardinals St Bede Bruins St Charles East Saints St Charles North North Stars St Edward Green Wave St Francis Spartans St Patrick Shamrocks St Rita Mustangs St Viator Lions Sterling Golden Warriors Stevenson Patriots Streator Bulldogs Sycamore Spartans Vernon Hills Cougars Warren Township Blue Devils Waubonsie Valley Warriors Wauconda Bulldogs West Aurora Blackhawks Westmont Sentinels Wheaton North Falcons Wheaton Academy Wheeling Wildcats Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers Willowbrook Warriors Wilmington Wildcats Woodstock Blue Streaks Woodstock North Thunder York Dukes Yorkville Foxes

Offseason focuses for Streator include setting foundation, 3-man QB competition

By J.T. Pedelty
The Streator Bulldogs football team runs through drills Wednesday, July 16, 2025, during practice at Doug Dieken Stadium.

The Streator Bulldogs football team runs through drills during summer practice at Doug Dieken Stadium. (J.T. Pedelty)

As any good contractor will tell you, building requires a solid foundation.

That’s what first-year Streator head coach Jay Slone is trying to install this summer for the Bulldogs football program – something solid from which to build something special.

“A foundation and a culture,” the Bishop Mac and Valparaiso football product said during a morning practice session last week at Doug Dieken Stadium. “There’s been too much in what I’ve seen in the past and on film, it’s been, ‘Me, me, me.’ A running back scores, he looks at the crowd and beats his chest, it’s all about him. But it took 10 other guys for that play to score.

“What I’m trying to do is build a culture where we support each other and we’re happy to see someone else on the team win. Because if he wins, we win. If he scores, we score.

“So really, I’m just trying to build that culture right now. I think it’ll help in the long run.”

Slone began putting the pieces of his plan together shortly after his hiring back in January, leaving his position as an assistant in his hometown of Herscher, an Illinois Central Eight Conference rival of Streator’s. Despite being a relatively young head coach – Slone graduated high school from Bishop Mac just over a dozen years ago – the Bulldogs’ offseason practices this summer have featured a renewed structure and focus, a fact not lost on the players themselves.

“Right now, we’re really just trying to make sure we have high accountability across the team,” said junior Jerrad Clark. “We’re making sure we’re supporting each other and making sure we’re coming together as a team as well.”

Clark is part of three-man competition for the starting quarterback spot along with fellow juniors Sam LeRette and Sharonn Morton. All three have spent time this summer behind center, all three have been impressive, all three can contribute heavily from other skill positions should they not win the QB job, and all seem to be on the same page managing the competition.

“I feel like whoever we put in that backfield at quarterback is going to handle the team and lead us to victory really well,” Morton said.

“I feel like whoever’s back there we can trust, for sure,” LeRette said. “We can all play multiple positions, so we’re not really affected by it. We’re just working every day, getting better.”

Clark said the QB competition itself is fueling the Bulldogs’ dedication to improve on last season’s .333 winning percentage and make a run at Streator’s first IHSA playoff berth since 2017.

“[Competition] makes you better,” Clark said. “We know we can get our spot taken from a couple errors, so it makes you play better, makes you do your job.”

Streator’s 2025 schedule opens Friday, Aug. 29, with a visit from Decatur Eisenhower. The Bulldogs won last year’s season-opener in Decatur 20-12, but were victorious only twice more the remainder of the season.

From there, the Bulldogs visit rival Ottawa in Week 2, then go to Braidwood to open conference play against the other ICE team with a new head coach, Reed-Custer.

It’s ICE games from there on out except for Week 8. Streator’s old North Central Illinois Conference/Northern Illinois Big 12 rival, the Dixon Dukes – now a perennial playoff team since parting conference ways with the Bulldogs – visit Doug Dieken Stadium in the penultimate week of the regular season Oct. 17.