2025 IHSA football schedule release: McHenry County’s top games to watch, week by week

The Illinois High School Association has released its statewide football schedule for the 2025 season. Here are some highlighted games to watch each week in the Northwest Herald coverage area. Full schedules can be found at IHSAfootball.com.

Week 1: Prairie Ridge at Cary-Grove, 7 p.m. Aug. 29

The season gets off and running with a matchup featuring the past two Fox Valley Conference champions, both of whom love to run the football. Cary-Grove, which went 9-0 in the FVC last year, welcomes back bruising senior FB/DL Logan Abrams, who missed eight games last season because of injury. Prairie Ridge, which went 9-0 in 2023, is led by athletic QB Luke Vanderwiel.

Week 2: Cary-Grove at Burlington Central, 7 p.m. Sept. 5

The schedule doesn’t lighten up for Cary-Grove, which faces a Burlington Central team out to show that last season was no fluke. The Rockets made the playoffs for the first time in 10 years and then won a Class 6A playoff game. Central graduated one of its best senior classes in years but returns hulking OT Zach Hultgren, who’s committed to Miami (Ohio). The Trojans beat Central 27-3 in the teams’ season opener last year.

Richmond-Burton's Blake Livdahl runs with the ball during a Kishwaukee River Conference game against Woodstock North in October 2024 at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Week 3: Richmond-Burton at Johnsburg, 7 p.m. Sept. 12

Kishwaukee River Conference plays gets underway with the defending champion Rockets hitting the road. Richmond-Burton won a 21-14 battle between the two teams met last year, also in Week 3. Coach Mike Noll’s team returns the dynamic duo of RB Hunter Carley (R-B’s leading rusher) and LB Blake Livdahl (leading tackler). Johnsburg has its own dynamic duo in QB Carter Block and WR Ryan Franze. Both teams made the playoffs last year.

Week 4: Prairie Ridge at Burlington Central, 7 p.m. Sept. 19

Both teams went 7-2 in FVC action last year, but their Week 7 game turned out to be surprisingly lopsided. Playing without injured QB Luke Vanderwiel, and on its home field, Prairie Ridge lost 52-21, as Rockets QB Jackson Alcorn, who graduated, threw for a school-record 469 yards and six TDs. The Wolves had allowed only 57 points in their previous six games.

Week 5: Huntley at Jacobs, 7 p.m. Sept. 26

It’s another matchup featuring 2024 playoff squads, as Huntley makes the short trip east to face the Golden Eagles. The Red Raiders feature experienced linemen with Ryan Wabel, Mason Maldonando and Travis Dudycha. Jacobs counters with RB Caden Dumelle, who’s been one of the top rushers in the area the past two seasons. Both teams should be among the FVC’s best again this season.

Week 6: Johnsburg at Marengo, 7 p.m. Oct. 3

Johnsburg takes its exciting passing game on the road to face a Marengo team that made the playoffs last year thanks to a 28-14 win at Sandwich in Week 9. The Indians could feature a physical team with Brady Kentgen, Connor Sacco and Ryan Grismer, all of whom were All-KRC selections last season. The teams met in Week 6 last year as well, with Johnsburg winning 34-7.

Marian Central’s Dan French (left), Robert Hernon (center) and others block against Bishop McNamara in September 2024 at Marian Central's George Harding Field in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Week 7: Marian Central at Christ the King, 7 p.m. Oct. 10

Marian Central won only three games last season, all in Chicagoland Christian Conference play, and beat the Gladiators 42-8, but this time the Hurricanes have to travel to Chicago. Marian could be an improved squad with a group that includes LB/RB Dan French, DB/WR Max Kinney and RB/WR/DB Eddie Kowalczyk, all of whom made the All-CCC team last year.

Week 8: Marengo at Richmond-Burton, 7 p.m. Oct. 17

The KRC race should be heating up, and this figures to be a good matchup between two well-coached, physical teams. The defending champion Rockets were rolling last season when they visited Marengo in Week 8. They then fell behind 14-0 before rallying for a 35-21 win, their fifth in a row. Marengo rebounded to beat Sandwich 28-14 in Week 9 to secure an at-large playoff berth.

Week 9: Woodstock at Woodstock North, 7 p.m. Oct. 24

The crosstown rivalry game will be played on Woodstock North’s home field after the Thunder pulled out an 8-7 win at Woodstock in Week 9 last season. It was North’s school-record-tying seventh of the season. Jeremiah Homuth takes over as head coach this season after Matt Polnow resigned. North boasts one of the KRC’s top running backs in David Randecker, who rushed for 1,345 yards and 15 TDs as a junior.