2025 football schedule release: Don’t get too comfortable with consistency

July 18, 2025
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store
Alden-Hebron Giants Amboy Clippers Antioch Sequoits Ashton-Franklin Center Raiders Barrington Broncos Batavia Bulldogs Bartlett Hawks Benet Academy Redwings Bishop McNamara Fightin' Irish Bolingbrook Raiders Bradley-Bourbonnais Boilermakers Brother Rice Crusaders Buffalo Grove Bison Bureau Valley Storm Burlington Central Rockets Carmel Corsairs Cary Grove Trojans Clifton Central Comets Coal City Coalers Conant Cougars Crystal Lake Central Tigers Crystal Lake South Gators DeKalb Barbs Dixon Dukes Downers Grove North Trojans Downers Grove South Mustangs Dundee-Crown Chargers Dwight Trojans East St. Louis Flyers Eastland-Pearl City Wildcatz Elk Grove Grenadiers Elgin Maroons Erie-Prophetstown Panthers Fenwick Friars Fieldcrest Knights Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Forreston Cardinals Fremd Vikings Fulton Steamers Geneva Vikings Genoa-Kingston Cogs Glenbard East Rams Glenbard North Panthers Glenbard South Raiders Glenbard West Hitters Grant Bulldogs Grayslake Central Rams Grayslake North Knights Hall Red Devils Hampshire Whip-Purs Harvard Hornets Hersey Huskies Herscher Tigers Hiawatha Hawks Highland Park Giants Hinsdale Central Red Devils Hinsdale South Hornets Hoffman Estates Hawks Homewood Flossmoor Vikings Huntley Red Raiders IC Catholic Prep Knights Iroquois West Chargers Jacobs Golden Eagles Joliet Catholic Hilltoppers Joliet Central Steelmen Joliet West Tigers Johnsburg Skyhawks Kaneland Knights Kankakee Kays Lake Forest Scouts Lake Zurich Bears Lakes Eagles Larkin Royals LaSalle-Peru Cavaliers Lemont football Libertyville Wildcats Lincoln Way Central Knights Lincoln Way East Griffins Lincoln Way West Warriors Lockport Porters Loyola Academy Ramblers Lyons Township Lions Maine East Blue Demons Maine South Hawks Maine West Warriors Marengo Indians Marian Catholic Spartans Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes Marist RedHawks Marmion Academy Cadets Marquette Crusaders McHenry Warriors Metea Valley Mustangs Mendota Trojans Milford Bearcats Milledgeville Missiles Minooka Indians Momence Montini Broncos Morris Morrison Mustangs Morton Mustangs Mount Carmel Caravan Mundelein Mustangs Naperville Central Redhawks Naperville North Huskies Nazareth Academy Roadrunners Neuqua Valley Wildcats New Trier Trevians Newman Central Catholic Comets Niles Notre Dame Dons Oak Park River Forest Huskies Oregon Hawks Oswego Panthers Oswego East Wolves Ottawa Pirates Palatine Pirates Peotone Blue Devils Phillips Wildcats Plainfield Central Wildcats Plainfield East Bengals Plainfield North Tigers Plainfield South Cougars Plano Reapers Polo Marcos Prairie Ridge Wolves Princeton Tigers Prospect Knights Providence Catholic Celtics Reed-Custer Comets Richmond Burton Rockets Riverside Brookfield Bulldogs Rock Falls Rockets Rolling Meadows Mustangs Romeoville Spartans Round Lake Panthers Sandwich Indians Schaumburg Saxons Seneca Fighting Irish Simeon Wolverines St Anne Cardinals St Bede Bruins St Charles East Saints St Charles North North Stars St Edward Green Wave St Francis Spartans St Patrick Shamrocks St Rita Mustangs St Viator Lions Sterling Golden Warriors Stevenson Patriots Streator Bulldogs Sycamore Spartans Vernon Hills Cougars Warren Township Blue Devils Waubonsie Valley Warriors Wauconda Bulldogs West Aurora Blackhawks Westmont Sentinels Wheaton North Falcons Wheaton Academy Wheeling Wildcats Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers Willowbrook Warriors Wilmington Wildcats Woodstock Blue Streaks Woodstock North Thunder York Dukes Yorkville Foxes

2025 football schedule release: Don’t get too comfortable with consistency

493 teams eligible to make the postseason

By Steve Soucie
Members of the DePaul football team hoist the Class 4A State football championship trophy on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

Members of the DePaul football team hoist the Class 4A State football championship trophy. DePaul Prep was one of a number of teams whose classification status was radically different than it is now because of a multiplier waiver that the program no longer has. (Scott Anderson)

For all the hand wringing that has surrounded the IHSA football landscape in regards to conference jumping over the past few years, a casual look at how things have changed from 2024 to 2025 and one might not think that conversation has much merit.

And while there’s virtually no conferences that have seen anything more than minor changes coming for this season, don’t get too comfortable.

A litany of changes are on the way for 2026, most notably the dismantling of the short lived Southwest Valley Conference alliance of 15 teams from the former SWSC and DuPage Valley conferences.

But for at least this year, most is quiet on the conference front.

493 schools are currently playoff eligible to qualify to the state playoffs. Two schools have rejoined the fray in Rock Island Alleman, which last competed in varsity football in 2022, and Riverton, which took one season off from varsity football because of low participation numbers.

Three other schools have left the varsity ranks. Lisle and Cerro Gordo announced in the spring that they would not be competing in varsity football with the hopes of returning to the varsity mix in 2026, while Macon Meridian has moved into the 8-man division.

What does this all mean?

With the overall consistency of year to year leagues one might think that there won’t be much change to the playoff fields in late October.

But that’s likely very far from the reality because of the revamped IHSA multiplier waiver system that was announced in the spring.

The consequences of that could be sweeping with multiple schools finding themselves in higher or lower classifications because of it.

In a nutshell, just 15 schools faced some form of the 1.65 multiplier in 2024, which led to four state champions playing with a multiplier waiver.

The new protocols have 44 programs facing the 1.65 multiplier, and six of the eight state champions from 2024 playing in larger classifications in 2025.