Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 8 of the 2024 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 8 of the 2024 season is here.
After 4,041 people voted, tallying 6,207 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Tony Chahino, Quarterback, Geneva
Team of the Week: Week 8, 2024
Quarterback
Tony Chahino, Geneva
14 of 25 passing for 257 yards and 6 TDs in 49-14 win over St. Charles East
Brady Palmer, St. Francis
319 passing yards, 78 rushing yards, game-winning TD in OT
Cullen Shaner, Dixon
17 of 19 passing for 235 yards and two touchdowns, 0 INTs against Byron
Running Back
Robert Lee, West Chicago
23 carries, 301 yards, 4 TDs
Eddie Kowalczyk, Marian Central
231 rushing yards, 6 TDs (7, 12, 20, 7, 35, 28 yards) on 11 carries in 69-15 win over St. Edward
Caleb Linneman, Alden-Hebron
284 rushing yards, 4 TDs (50, 71, 60, 97 yards) on 7 carries in 38-6 win over Hiawatha
Receiver
Talyn Taylor, Geneva
Three receptions for 113 yards and 3 TDs, plus a 94-yard kickoff return TD in 49-14 win over St. Charles East
Tristan Meszaros, Plano
4 catches, 144 yards, 75-yard game-winning TD; defensively 2 tackles, 3 interceptions, one returned for a TD
Jeremiah Cain, Oswego
4 catches, 98 yards, 2 TDs against Minooka
Offensive Line
Aidan Nuno, Burlington Central
Helped pave the way for 274 rushing yards (420 total yards of offense) in 31-6 win over Hampshire
Kyle Prebil, Sycamore
Technically a tight end, Prebil was a key blocker in both run and pass protection, but quarterback Burke Gautcher time to help him complete 10 of 14 passes against Morris.
Defensive Line
Kade Wall, Lincoln-Way Central
Recorded two fumble recoveries, one quarterback sack in conference-clinching win over Waubonsie Valley
Walter Pollack, Prairie Ridge
2 sacks in 34-6 win over Crystal Lake Central
CJ Ameachi, Johnsburg
7 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 3 TFL in 38-7 win over Woodstock
Linebacker
Eli Davidson, Dixon
Nine solo tackles on defense and caught caught two touchdowns on offense
Easton Ruby, Oswego
2 interceptions, both of which led to TDs
Matt Scardina, Jacobs
7 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 2 TFL in 35-19 win over McHenry
Jimmy Conners, York
11 tackles, pick six in loss to Lyons Township
Defensive Back
Landon Moore, Cary-Grove
2 interceptions in 50-7 win over Crystal Lake South to win FVC championship
Isaac Alexander, Montini
8 tackles, pass breakup, hurry, fumble recovery
Parker Auxier, Burlington Central
9 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 pass break ups in 31-6 win over Hampshire
Luke Gormsen, Jacobs
10 tackles, 1 pass broken up in 35-19 win over McHenry