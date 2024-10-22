Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 8 of the 2024 season

Geneva quarterback Tony Chahino is the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for Week 8 of the 2024 season (John Sahly)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 8 of the 2024 season is here.

After 4,041 people voted, tallying 6,207 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Tony Chahino, Quarterback, Geneva

Team of the Week: Week 8, 2024

Quarterback

Tony Chahino, Geneva

14 of 25 passing for 257 yards and 6 TDs in 49-14 win over St. Charles East

Brady Palmer, St. Francis

319 passing yards, 78 rushing yards, game-winning TD in OT

Cullen Shaner, Dixon

17 of 19 passing for 235 yards and two touchdowns, 0 INTs against Byron

Running Back

Robert Lee, West Chicago

23 carries, 301 yards, 4 TDs

Eddie Kowalczyk, Marian Central

231 rushing yards, 6 TDs (7, 12, 20, 7, 35, 28 yards) on 11 carries in 69-15 win over St. Edward

Caleb Linneman, Alden-Hebron

284 rushing yards, 4 TDs (50, 71, 60, 97 yards) on 7 carries in 38-6 win over Hiawatha

Receiver

Talyn Taylor, Geneva

Three receptions for 113 yards and 3 TDs, plus a 94-yard kickoff return TD in 49-14 win over St. Charles East

Tristan Meszaros, Plano

4 catches, 144 yards, 75-yard game-winning TD; defensively 2 tackles, 3 interceptions, one returned for a TD

Jeremiah Cain, Oswego

4 catches, 98 yards, 2 TDs against Minooka

Offensive Line

Aidan Nuno, Burlington Central

Helped pave the way for 274 rushing yards (420 total yards of offense) in 31-6 win over Hampshire

Kyle Prebil, Sycamore

Technically a tight end, Prebil was a key blocker in both run and pass protection, but quarterback Burke Gautcher time to help him complete 10 of 14 passes against Morris.

Defensive Line

Kade Wall, Lincoln-Way Central

Recorded two fumble recoveries, one quarterback sack in conference-clinching win over Waubonsie Valley

Walter Pollack, Prairie Ridge

2 sacks in 34-6 win over Crystal Lake Central

CJ Ameachi, Johnsburg

7 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 3 TFL in 38-7 win over Woodstock

Linebacker

Eli Davidson, Dixon

Nine solo tackles on defense and caught caught two touchdowns on offense

Easton Ruby, Oswego

2 interceptions, both of which led to TDs

Matt Scardina, Jacobs

7 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 2 TFL in 35-19 win over McHenry

Jimmy Conners, York

11 tackles, pick six in loss to Lyons Township

Defensive Back

Landon Moore, Cary-Grove

2 interceptions in 50-7 win over Crystal Lake South to win FVC championship

Isaac Alexander, Montini

8 tackles, pass breakup, hurry, fumble recovery

Parker Auxier, Burlington Central

9 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 pass break ups in 31-6 win over Hampshire

Luke Gormsen, Jacobs

10 tackles, 1 pass broken up in 35-19 win over McHenry