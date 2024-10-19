Johnsburg, Huntley, Marian Central, Alden-Hebron all win: Northwest Herald Week 8 football roundup

Johnsburg 38, Woodstock 7: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks (5-3, 3-2 KRC) picked up their fifth victory to move closer to qualifying for the playoffs. Carter Block was 15-of-22 passing for 168 yards and three TDs, including two to Ryan Franze (six catches, 69 yards).

Brett Centnarowicz had 71 yards on 12 carries, one catch for seven yards and a TD. Trey Russell tallied 27 yards rushing and a TD, and Duke Mays posted 10 yards and a score. On defense, CJ Ameachi had seven tackles, one sack and a forced fumble, and Mays had nine tackles and a fumble recovery.

Woodstock dropped to 3-5 and 2-3 in the KRC.

Huntley 48, Dundee-Crown 21: At Carpentersville, the Red Raiders (5-3, 5-3 FVC) topped the Chargers in their Fox Valley Conference game. Huntley, which is looking to make the playoffs for the third year in a row, hosts Burlington (6-2) in Week 9.

Huntley QB Braylon Bower scored four total touchdowns (three rushing, one passing) in the win against D-C (2-6, 2-6). Ari Fiebig had a 52-yard TD run, Jordan Oruche had a 13-yard TD catch and Carter Pope had a 48-yard fumble recovery for a score.

Ethan Albertson added an interception for Huntley.

Marian Central 69, St. Edward 15: At Elgin, Eddie Kowalczyk had six rushing TDs on 11 carries as the Hurricanes (3-5, 3-3 CCC) picked up a Chicagoland Christian Conference win against the Green Wave.

Marian, which hosts Wheaton Academy (7-1) in Week 9, scored touchdowns on 10 of 12 possessions, kneeling on its two possessions without a score.

Kowalczyk finished with 231 rushing yards, scoring on runs of 7, 12, 20, 7, 35 and 28 yards. Vance Williams had 72 rushing yards and a TD, Andrew Thielsen had two rushing TDs and 33 yards, and Colin Hernon had a 33-yard TD pass to Max Kinney.

Alden-Hebron 38, Hiawatha 6: At Hebron, Caleb Linneman had a monster game on the ground for the Giants, running wild for 284 yards on seven carries while scoring TDs on runs of 50, 71, 60 and 97 yards.

Wyatt Armbrust ran for 129 yards on six carries and had TDs on runs of 32 and 47 yards. The win moves A-H to 4-4 in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association. The Giants finish their regular season at Ashton-Franklin Center (0-8) next week.