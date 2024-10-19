Cary-Grove wraps up Fox Valley Conference championship, stays perfect with win over Crystal Lake South

CRYSTAL LAKE – When Cary-Grove gets its offense, defense and special teams rolling, the Trojans are really tough to beat.

On Friday night, quarterback Peyton Seaburg accounted for four touchdowns, the defense created three turnovers, and the special teams added a field goal in a 50-7 win over Crystal Lake South, clinching the Fox Valley Conference championship with one week left.

The Trojans (8-0, 8-0 FVC) defense forced South to punt on the Gators’ first possession, and the C-G offense quickly converted that into points. Seaburg called his own number with a 50-yard touchdown run to put the Trojans up early.

After another Gators’ punt, the Trojans needed five plays to find the end zone again as Jadon Apgar scored on a 10-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

After sophomore defensive back Landon Moore’s first of two interceptions in the game, running back Holden Boone broke free on a 56-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to build the lead to 21-0. C-G’s final points of the first half came on a 34-yard field goal by Apgar.

“Excellent job by the offensive line, we really executed today. We saw some things that we thought might work and it was just a total team effort,” Seaburg said.

In the second half, Seaburg scored on runs of 52 yards and 13 yards while also throwing a touchdown pass to Landon Barnett. Seaburg had six carries for 148 yards and three rushing touchdowns while going 5-of-7 passing for 70 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Jackson Berndt scored the final touchdown for the Trojans.

Defensively, C-G was physical and aggressive all night. In addition to Moore’s two interceptions, Charlie Ciske recovered a fumble, and Michaal Dunkin, Jason Ritter Jr. and Andrew Tinajero all had tackles for loss.

“We still have a lot of things to work on, but we played a lot better in the second half and we’re just trying to get better every game, and we did that tonight,” Dunkin said.

“When the defensive backfield is covering the receivers the way they do, it makes it a lot easier for the defensive line and linebackers to put pressure on, and it’s a great way for the defense to make plays,” senior linebacker Ostin Hansen said.

Even with one game remaining in the regular season, the Trojans checked off a team goal in earning the conference championship.

“It is never anything you want to take for granted; to be fortunate to win the championship and be undefeated right now is a great feeling for our kids,” Trojans head coach Brad Seaburg said.

South’s (2-6, 2-6) offense had several sparks throughout the game. Quarterback AJ Demirov hit Noa Franch with a 3-yard touchdown pass late in the first half. Demirov was 11 of 17 passing for 83 yards and the TD. Running back Logan Miller had 71 yards on 21 carries and had a 37-yard pass to Franch, who led the Gators in receiving with nine catches for 102 yards.

“Our guys came out, played as hard as they could for four quarters. They put everything on the line, and I’m really proud of my seniors,” South head coach Rob Fontana said.