Oswego blows out Minooka, clinches Southwest Prairie West title

Oswego’s Easton Ruby (4) is greeted by his team mates after intercepting a pass against Minooka during a football game at Oswego High School on Friday, October 18, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

OSWEGO – Brett Connolly and Easton Ruby both took similar routes across town to Oswego.

Ruby, a senior linebacker, came to Oswego High School from Oswego East after his freshman year. Connolly, a senior quarterback, did so the following year.

Both played key roles in putting Oswego back in a familiar position.

Ruby had two of Oswego’s three interceptions Friday, each of which set up touchdowns. Connolly threw for two touchdowns to Jeremiah Cain and ran for a third score in the Panther’s surprisingly one-sided 42-10 win over visiting Minooka.

Oswego (8-0, 4-0) celebrated senior night in style, clinching the program’s first Southwest Prairie West title since the shortened COVID-19 spring 2021 season. It’s Oswego’s first league title in a full season since the program won eight in a row from 2011-2018, a streak snapped by Minooka (6-2, 2-2) in 2019.

“It’s not what I thought would happen, but where it took me I’m happy with where I’m at,” Connolly said. “I came here from OE, I knew that was one of the goals from the start was to get back on top in conference. We pulled it off, and it’s great.”

Ruby’s first interception, on Minooka’s second series, set up Oswego at the Indians’ 35-yard line. It turned into Carson Cooney’s 1-yard TD on fourth and goal, Cooney’s second TD run of the game, for a 14-0 lead. Ruby’s second pick of the game, and fourth of the season, gave Oswego another short field at the Minooka 23.

Oswego’s Carson Cooney (5) carries the ball for a touchdown against Minooka during a football game at Oswego High School on Friday, October 18, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Three plays later, Connolly’s 3-yard TD run opened up a 28-0 lead with 53.4 seconds left in the second quarter.

“That was huge. We scored both times off of those interceptions, gave us some great field position,” Ruby said. “Coach says I’m sneaky to the ball, smart, since last year I’ve been doing that. It was like the Joliet Catholic game. We started right away with momentum and it carried through the rest of the game.”

Indeed, Oswego’s defense smothered a Minooka offense that had averaged 34 points over its first seven games.

The Indians managed just 12 yards over their first five series and one first down, which came on an Oswego penalty. Sean Sample’s 36-yard field goal on the last play of the half got Minooka on the board. The Indians’ only TD, a Hayden Bowman run, came in the game’s final minute.

Count Minooka coach Matt Harding among those impressed with Oswego’s defense.

“They have a great D-line, they penetrate and their linebackers are stout,” Harding said. “That linebacking corps can probably rank with any in the state.”

Oswego’s third interception, by Mariano Velasco, gave the Panthers another short field for a 9-yard TD run by backup QB Kamryn Jenkins. Oswego’s first score, a Cooney 3-yard TD run, likewise came on a short field after a short punt.

Minooka QB Zane Caves completed 9-of-21 passes for 86 yards.

“We shot ourselves in the foot early with some stupid mistakes. Credit to them, they were able to capitalize,” Harding said. “They kind of forced us to get out of our game plan to try to get something going. It’s hard when you’re trying to do stuff that you’re not coaching all week but you have to pull it out.”

Indeed, Minooka struggled to get any kind of running game going against Oswego’s defense.

“They’re multiple, they can do a lot of different things to spread it out and hit you. Proud of our kids defensively that they were able to match that,” Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. “They had their eyes in the right spot and swarm to the ball.”

Oswego’s Jeremiah Cain (1) dunks the ball over the uprights after scoring a touchdown against Minooka during a football game at Oswego High School on Friday, October 18, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Meanwhile, Connolly and Oswego’s offense was glad to see Cain back after he missed last week’s game with Yorkville.

The two connected on a 16-yard TD pass in the second quarter, and a 59-yarder in the third as Cain high-stepped past two defenders. Earlier, Cain soared for a spectacular one-handed catch on a deep ball that was ruled incomplete.

“It was big having him back,” said Connolly, who was 6-for-8 for 142 yards passing. “One-on-one with No 1 [Cain] is where I’m going with the ball every time. He’ll make a play.”

Starting running back Ayden Villa also returned from injury to rush for 33 yards for Oswego, which can complete a perfect regular season next week at Oswego East.

“Proud our guys. One of the benchmarks we wanted to hit going into the season was to win conference,” coach Cooney said. “Week by week, when it’s all said and done, end it on top.”