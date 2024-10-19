Kaneland rights the ship in a big way, tops La Salle-Peru 38-0 to snap 3-game skid

MAPLE PARK – The Kaneland Knights charged into the playoffs with a dominating win against the visiting La Salle-Peru Cavaliers, 38-0.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Knights.

The Knights took control of the game from the start. The Knights looked to have an opening kickoff touchdown. It was called back on a penalty, but they still started their drive at midfield. After driving to the 4-yard line, Carter Grabowski punched his way into the end zone to start the scoring for the Knights.

“Our offensive run game was great,” Grabowski said. “We had a lot of guys step up at the tight end position. We had a guy go down in practice and a lot of guys stepped up.”

Grabowski scored again in the second quarter on a 1-yard push.

The Cavaliers (3-5, 1-3 in Interstate 8) moved the ball into Knights’ territory on their first drive, but a tipped pass led to the first of three Kaneland interceptions in the game.

The Kaneland defense put the clamps on the Cavalier offense, notching the three interceptions and two sacks.

“I think our kids are just playing with confidence,” Kaneland coach Mike Thorgesen said. “That was the difference. Our secondary flew around and made plays tonight. It was great to see.”

On the next drive, the Knights (5-3, 2-3) moved down the field to the 11-yard line. Quarterback Chase Kruckenberg hit Brady Brown on the sideline. Brown slipped away from a defender and slid into the end zone to put the Knights up 14-0 midway through the first quarter.

The Cavaliers again had a long drive behind big runs from running back Adrian Arzola and quarterback Marion Perich. The Cavaliers fought their way all the way down to the Knights’ 15-yard line.

“Offensively we moved the ball when we could, but just couldn’t put points on the board,” Cavaliers coach Jose Medina said. “We had opportunities, but we just didn’t do it.”

The Knights defense stiffened with two big plays back-to-back. On third and seven, Dylan Sanagustin flew in front of a Perich pass to knock away a first-down throw. On fourth and seven, the Knights converged at the quarterback for a 7-yard sack and a turnover on downs.

“We just need to work harder in practice and come out and play better,” Perich said.

The Knights responded with two big pass plays, a 35-yard pass to Vinny McDonald set the Knights up in Cavalier territory. Two plays later, Kruckenburg again found Brown streaking down the sideline for a 35-yard touchdown pass to put the Knights up 21-0.

The Knights surprised the Cavaliers with an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, which led to a 35-yard Samuel Bruno field goal.

Grabowski’s second touchdown put the Knights up 31-0 going into the half.

The Knights put the finishing touches on the scoring when Sanagustin punched the ball in from four yards out. Sanagustin set up the score with a 41-yard run the previous play.