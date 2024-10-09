October 09, 2024
Princeton falls one spot in 3A poll, now ranked 10th

Tigers fall behind Eureka in this week’s rankings

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Casey Etheridge runs behind the block of teammate Ian Morris in the Tigers' 41-0 Homecoming win over rival Hall on Friday, Oct. 4 at Bryant Field.

Princeton (5-1) slipped one spot in this week’s Associated Press’ Class 3A Poll, falling to No. 10.

Eureka (6-0), which was No. 10, moved up two spots for a tie at No. 8 with DePaul College Prep (5-1), bumping the Tigers from No. 9 to No. 10.

The Tigers, who beat rival Hall 41-0 last week, had been ranked as high as No. 3 before losing to Monmouth-Roseville 31-3 in Week 5.

Byron (6-0) remained on top of the 3A poll with 10 first-place votes and 117 points. Wilmington (6-0) stayed at No. 2, earning the other two first-place votes 101 points. St. Joseph-Ogden (6-0) remained at No. 3 with 88 points. Montini Catholic (4-2) edging Seneca (6-0) for No. 4 by one points and Monmouth-Roseville (6-0) remaining at No. 6.

Dixon received two first-place votes and 109 points in 4A, improving one spot to No. 2 behind Breese Central (6-0), which received nine first-place votes and 121 points to take over No. 1. St. Laurence (5-1) fell from No. 1 to No. 3 with its first loss.

Other area-ranked teams are Rockridge, receiving votes in 2A, and Stark County, No. 4, and Newman, tied for No. 9 in 1A.

Downers Grove North (6-0) switched spots with Chicago Mt. Carmel, now ranked No. 1 in 7A.

The other top-ranked teams remained the same with Belleville Althoff (6-0) in 1A, Maroa-Forysth (6-0) in 2A, LaGrange Park Nazareth (5-1) in 5A, East St. Louis (6-0) in 6A and Lincoln-Way East (6-0) in 8A.