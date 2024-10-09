Princeton falls one spot in 3A poll, now ranked 10th

Princeton's Casey Etheridge runs behind the block of teammate Ian Morris in the Tigers' 41-0 Homecoming win over rival Hall on Friday, Oct. 4 at Bryant Field. (Mike Vaughn)

Princeton (5-1) slipped one spot in this week’s Associated Press’ Class 3A Poll, falling to No. 10.

Eureka (6-0), which was No. 10, moved up two spots for a tie at No. 8 with DePaul College Prep (5-1), bumping the Tigers from No. 9 to No. 10.

The Tigers, who beat rival Hall 41-0 last week, had been ranked as high as No. 3 before losing to Monmouth-Roseville 31-3 in Week 5.

Byron (6-0) remained on top of the 3A poll with 10 first-place votes and 117 points. Wilmington (6-0) stayed at No. 2, earning the other two first-place votes 101 points. St. Joseph-Ogden (6-0) remained at No. 3 with 88 points. Montini Catholic (4-2) edging Seneca (6-0) for No. 4 by one points and Monmouth-Roseville (6-0) remaining at No. 6.

Dixon received two first-place votes and 109 points in 4A, improving one spot to No. 2 behind Breese Central (6-0), which received nine first-place votes and 121 points to take over No. 1. St. Laurence (5-1) fell from No. 1 to No. 3 with its first loss.

Other area-ranked teams are Rockridge, receiving votes in 2A, and Stark County, No. 4, and Newman, tied for No. 9 in 1A.

Downers Grove North (6-0) switched spots with Chicago Mt. Carmel, now ranked No. 1 in 7A.

The other top-ranked teams remained the same with Belleville Althoff (6-0) in 1A, Maroa-Forysth (6-0) in 2A, LaGrange Park Nazareth (5-1) in 5A, East St. Louis (6-0) in 6A and Lincoln-Way East (6-0) in 8A.