St. Bede rallies for fourth quarter lead but can’t hang on against IVC

CHILLICOTHE - The St. Bede football team fought all the way back Friday.

Unfortunately, the lead was shorted lived.

In a nonconference showdown against IVC, the Bruins rallied to overcome a two-touchdown second half deficit to take a one-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.

However, the Grey Ghosts quickly responded and scored fast to regain control en route to a 35-22 victory over St. Bede.

“The kids fought hard, and we were right there,” SBA coach Jim Eustice said. “We had a one-point lead with five minutes to go, but we just couldn’t make the plays when we needed.”

Down 21-7 midway through the third quarter, SBA (1-5) took a 22-21 lead with 5:36 remaining in in the game, but IVC (1-5) responded fast as it scored 2 minutes, 14 seconds later to take back the lead and added the game-sealing score less than two minutes after that.

“We kept fighting even though we were down 21-7,” Eustice said.

A back-and-forth first half ended when SBA quarterback Gino Ferrari threw an interception in the end zone with one second left to give IVC a 14-7 lead at intermission.

The Grey Ghosts kept the momentum to start the second half as IVC scored on a 62-yard TD burst just 31 seconds in to the third quarter to make it 21-7.

Down, SBA was far from out.

The Bruins responded as sophomore running back Landon Marquez scored on a 1-yard TD run to cut the deficit to 21-14 with 7:08 left in the third quarter and, on IVC’s next possession, SBA recovered a fumble at its 20-yard line with 3:06 left in the third quarter.

With all the momentum, the Bruins slowly and systematically went down the field, including converting two fourth downs.

SBA capped a 13-play drive and found paydirt when Marquez powered in for a 6-yard TD to make it 21-20. Instead of kicking the PAT, the Bruins went for the two-point conversion and converted when Marquez rumbled in to give SBA a 22-21 lead with 5:36 to go.

“I thought, ‘Great, let’s get one more stop,’” Eustice said. “But they just marched down the field.”

After the SBA score, IVC went 65 yards on seven plays and scored on a 2-yard TD run to take a 28-22 advantage with 3:22 remaining.

The Bruins’ next possession stalled as they failed to get a first down and were stopped inches short on a fourth-and-1 at its 36-yard line.

“After they scored, we still had three minutes and a timeout,” Eustice said. “But we dropped the ball on a third down and, on fourth-and-1, we ended up six inches short. It’s frustrating and has been a frustrating season.”

IVC put the game out of reach when it ran for a 17-yard TD to make it 35-22 to give the Grey Ghosts their first win of the season, only its second win in the last two seasons and its first home victory since Week 9 of the 2022 season.

Marquez ran for 105 yards and two TDs on 24 carries, while Ferrari finished 17-for-26 passing for 127 yards and an interception and ran for the Bruins’ first touchdown. Receiver Jose DeLaTorre had seven catches for 69 yards.

The Bruins travel to face Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington next week before playing at Bloomington Central Catholic is Week 8. It closes the season at home against Ottawa in Week 9.