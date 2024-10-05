BCR Week 6 scoreboard, Oct. 4

Bureau County scores
Princeton 41, Hall 0
IVC 35, St. Bede 22
Amboy 46, FCW 14
Three Rivers
Kewanee 49, Mendota 14
Mon-Rose 69, Sherrard 12
Newman 29, Mercer County 16
Riverdale 21, Erie-Prophetstown 18
Rockridge 38, Orion 14
Lincoln Trail/Prairieland
Elmwood-Brimfield 27, Bureau Valley 21
Farmington 26, Macomb 20
Illini West 32, Knoxville 20
West Hancock 42, LVC 6
Other area games
Annawan-Wethersfield 61, Havana 34
Dixon 71, Winnebago 7
L-P 14, Ottawa 7
North Boone vs. Rock Falls
Stark County 55, ROWVA 27
Sterling 13, Geneseo 6