October 04, 2024
Shaw Local
BCR Week 6 scoreboard, Oct. 4

By Kevin Hieronymus
Football - BCR

Bureau County scores

Princeton 41, Hall 0

Elmwood-Brimfield at Bureau Valley

IVC 35, St. Bede 22

Amboy 46, FCW 14

Three Rivers

Kewanee 49, Mendota 14

Mon-Rose 69, Sherrard 12

Newman 29, Mercer County 16

Riverdale 21, Erie-Prophetstown 18

Rockridge 38, Orion 14

Lincoln Trail/Prairieland

Elmwood-Brimfield 27, Bureau Valley 21

Farmington 26, Macomb 20

Illini West 32, Knoxville 20

West Hancock 42, LVC 6

Other area games

Annawan-Wethersfield 61, Havana 34

Dixon 71, Winnebago 7

L-P 14, Ottawa 7

North Boone vs. Rock Falls

Stark County 55, ROWVA 27

Sterling 13, Geneseo 6