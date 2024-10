Princeton's Casey Etheridge tries to avoid Monmouth-Roseville's Clay Casteel Friday at Monmouth. The Tigers lost 31-3. (Mike Vaughn)

Hall faces Princeton in Week 6 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Kevin Hieronymus will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Hall vs. Princeton kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Princeton High School

Hall-Princeton preview